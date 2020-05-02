RoyalBrothers long term bike rental vs purchase





In this post, let us analyse pros and cons of renting a bike on monthly basis compared to purchase.

Indians are not much used to leasing or renting vehicles long term. The concept is emerging only recently. Below is a comparison of how much a Honda Activa will cost approx if you purchase it without loan, with loan and on monthly rental scheme.

Honda Activa Bengaluru – Rent vs Buy comparison Factor Purchase (without loan) Purchase (with loan) Monthly rental Upfront payment 68000 22000 0 (refundable deposit may apply) Monthly EMI 0 1900 (* 36 months) 2965 + 18% GST Usage limit None None 1500 kms/month (50 kms a day) Extra km NA NA 2 Rs/km (fuel extra) Annual recurring expenses 3000 Rs approx (Insurance, service etc) 3000 Rs approx (Insurance, service etc) None (Damage if any penalty applies) Choice of colour, variant, accessories Yes Yes No Option to switch cities or bikes No No Yes (terminate and take another bike) Bike condition New New Used bikes Hopefully good condition 3 year expense (Excluding fuel) 68000 + 3000*3 = 77000 INR 22k+ (1900* 36) + (3k*3) = 99400 INR 3500*36= 1,26,000 INR Resale value 40000 approx 40000 Approx 0 Net 37000 60000 1,26,000





Key takeaways:

Renting is not a good idea if you intend to use your bike for long term. Rental usually costs more than EMI, has no residual value (you have to return the bike unlike you get to keep the bike after loan is repaid)

Rental schemes do come with some limitations- monthly usage limits, high 18% GST (usually not disclosed upfront) and risk of not getting a good quality vehicle. However long term bike rental might be worth in following scenarios

You need a bike only for very short duration like say two to three months- you don't want to buy a new vehicle for this short term

You change cities often- using vehicle registered in one state in another will attract fine or will require re-registration paying a fee. Renting locally might be more convenient.

You don't have money to pay down payment, don't want to commit to a long term EMI and are fine paying a bit more monthly rental Points to note:

Above calculation is based on info available on 3rd party websites. Do your own math depending on type of vehicle, loan duration and other factors

Rental agencies may give some discount if you commit to long term, but still it will be more than buying a vehicle.

Many rental agencies do not own the bikes- they source it from owners and give it on self drive rental. Some of these bikes will be poorly maintained. You might be charged a penalty for damage/failure etc Related posts: ONN Bike vs Royal Brothers * Royal Brothers Phuket Experience * RB Apache RTR 200 4V * Royal Enfield Bullet- Hate it or Love it- can't ignore it *