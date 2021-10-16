Waterfalls in Udupi district: List, Planning info, Details
Udupi district has a dozen plus waterfalls, but they are not promoted well and tourists don't really plan a Udupi visit because of waterfalls. I have explained in my previous post various challenges w.r.t visiting waterfalls in Udupi district, Karnataka. Past one year I have managed to personally visit a few of them- Belkal Theertha, Koosalli, Thomabattu Falls, Haklamane falls, Arbi falls etc. A few more I tried to visit but they were either closed or access was too complicated hence had to be kept for future. A few more I am aware of their existence but haven't visited yet. In this post I am giving a list of all the waterfalls in Udupi district, their locations, complexity of access and other additional details I have. You can use these information to plan your Udupi trip or include a few waterfalls in your Udupi itinerary.
A brief summary below in tabular format, detailing waterfalls of Udupi district.
|
#
|
Name
|
Distance from Udupi
|
Complexity of access
|
Nearest town
|
Remarks
|
1
|
Belkal Theertha
|
82 kms
|
Difficult
|
Kollur, 25 kms
|
3 kms walking 1 way, 100 Rs entry
|
2
|
Koosalli Falls
|
90 kms
|
Difficult
|
Baindoor, 20 kms
|
4 kms walking 1 way
|
3
|
Kudumari falls
|
83 kms
|
Difficult
|
Baindoor, 18 kms
|
|
4
|
Kudlu Theertha
|
56 kms
|
Difficult
|
Hebri, 20 kms
|
Often remains closed
|
5
|
Jomlu Theertha
|
36 kms
|
Easy
|
Hebri, 12 kms
|
Often remains closed
|
6
|
Tombattu Falls
|
63 kms
|
Easy
|
Tombattu, Haladi
|
Small falls, not worth going all the way, visit if around
|
7
|
Haklamane Falls
|
80 kms
|
Moderate
|
Gangolli, 15 kms
|
Bit of offroading & hike, small falls
|
8
|
Durga Falls
|
50 kms
|
Easy
|
Karkala, 6 kms
|
|
9
|
Maddina hole falls
|
65 kms
|
Very Difficult
|
Tombattu (3), Haladi (25 kms)
|
7 km trek one way
|
10
|
Arasinagundi Falls
|
80 kms
|
Very Difficult
|
Kollur, 5 kms
|
Guide recommended
|
11
|
Arbi
|
6 kms
|
Easy
|
Manipal
|
Small stream near town
|
12
|
Parappadi falls
|
40 kms
|
|
Karkala, 10 kms
|
|
13
|
Gulnadi falls
|
|
|
Gangolli
|
|
Season
Months
Pros
Cons
Rainy
July-Sept
Maximum water
Lots of leeches
Slippery road
Slippery rocks
Restricted access
Live rainfalls complicating access
Post monsoon
/Pre winter
October-Nov
Easier access
Fair amount of water
Less risk of leeches
Little less water
Max Crowd
Unpredictable rains
Winter/Pre Summer
Jan-Feb
Not the best time but better now than summer
Pleasant weather, easier to trek
No live rains
Minimum water
Summer
March-June
No leeches
No water either
Hot weather, hard to trek
- Shivamogga district has popular Jog Falls, Onake Abbi, Achchakanne and other falls.
- Chikmagalur has Sirimane falls, Manikyadhara, Hebbe, Jhari and more falls.
- North Canara has Apsarakonda, Unchalli, Vibhoothi, Magod, Sathodi and much more
- Dakshina Kannada also has a few waterfalls.
