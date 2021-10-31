Udupi, Karnataka: 12+ lesser known/offbeat tourist places

Everyone visiting Udupi goes to Srikrishna temple, Malpe beach, St Mary's Island, Maravanthe and Kollur. There are dozens of other lesser known but potentially beautiful/interesting places in Udupi. This post lists all the less popular, offbeat places I have visited in last 1 year. If you are visiting Udupi, have a few hours/days to spare and wish to explore lesser known places, you're reading the right blogpost.

Many commercial travel websites list far away places like Chikmagalur, Sakaleshpura etc as "offbeat" place to visit from Udupi. These are a few hundred kms away and are destinations on their own. Hence I am not considering these in my list. My focus is on places within Udupi district or places nearby that can be explored within a day trip from Udupi.

Udupi offbeat destinations

Let me give you a brief summary and then all the details

# Offbeat Destination Kms from Udupi (1 way) Main attractions 1 Kunjalugiri, Pajaka Kshetra 10 Temple, viewpoints 2 Kolankal, Bharathkal Haladi, Tombattu falls, Metkalgudde 60-80 Temple, trekking, falls, nature, viewpoint 3 Udyavara ocean drive, Kapu & Mulki 10 Beach, nature 4 Ottinene Kshitija Nesara Dhama & Haklamane falls 72 Viewpoint, beach, falls 5 Barkur, Mekkekattu & Kallu Ganapathi 16 Temples, art 6 Agumbe & Varanga Lake Basadi 60 Hill, viewpoint, falls, temple 7 Seethanadi Trail 20 River, falls, view, temple 8 Kodi Bendre houseboat experience 12 9 Koosalli and Kudumari falls trekking 100 Trek, falls, adventure 10 Belkal Theertha trekking via Gulvadi Dam 85 Trek, falls, viewpoint, dam, adventure 11 Karkala Day trip 40 Falls, Jain temples, Bahubali & more 12 Manipal Day trip 10 multiple museums, tree park & viewpoints 13 14 15



Now let me give you little more insight into each of these places. Where I have already written in detail I am giving link to earlier posts.





1 Kunjalugiri, Pajaka Kshetra

Kunjalugiri is a small hill with a temple with amazing 360 degree view full of greenery. Pajaka Kshetra is a temple of historic importance.





2. Kolankal, Bharathkal Haladi, Tombattu falls, Metkal Gudde Vinayaka temple

Head towards Haladi town from Udupi. You can explore a temple with pond on top of a rock, visit a unique bridge built for passing water over a river [ Bharathkal Haladi ], explore Tombattu falls and trek a few kms to access a Vinayaka temple on top of a hill. [ Metkalgudde





3. Udyavara - Mattu beach, ocean drive

If you wish to enjoy a nice scenic drive, head to Udyavara. Start from Malpe, cross Malpe harbor and head towards Mattu beach. River on one side, Arabian sea on the other and coconut trees in between. More details here





You can exit at Kapu, visit the lighthouse, return to Udupi or proceed further towards Padubidri beach and Mulki.





4. Ottinene:

Nice viewpoint of river merging with Arabian see. Cottages available for overnight stay. Beach and Someshwara temple are accessible by road or via short trek. More details on Ottinene here





5. Barkur, Mekkekattu and Kallu Ganapathi

Barkur town has a few basadis, a ruined fort (just a few stones) and few temples. Will be a good visit for history lovers. Mekkekattu and Kallu Ganapathi are two interesting temples not too far from Barkuru . If you have time you can also extend to Kolankal near Bidkalkatte





6. Agumbe: Agumbe rainforest is in Shivamogga district. But it makes a perfect trip from Udupi. Check this post for about 12 different things to see/do at Agumbe . Varanga Lake Basadi is worth visiting with a short deviation. Seethanadi Nature camp run by JLR is a nice place to stay.





7. Seethanadi trail: I went for a ride along the banks of Seetha River and listed various places of interest. I went for a ride along the banks of Seetha River and listed various places of interest. Check this post- if it interests you , give it a try.





8. Kodi Bengre Houseboat experience near Udupi:

Why go to Kerala for houseboat experience? Try it in Kodi Bengre, just 12 kms from Udupi. There are three different operators with different houseboats, packages and services. You can try a short breakfast ride or a full day housebboat stay or a lunch/dinner cruise with family/friends. Detailed information for your houseboat experience in Udupi is here





9. Koosalli and Kudumari falls:

If you are comfortable trekking 4 kms one way (8 kms total) you can explore Koosalli falls. All details on visiting Koosalli waterfall here . Kudumari is another waterfalls in the area, requiring another few kms of trekking. If you have lots of energy and can start early, you might be able to explore both the falls in one day. Else target any one.





10. Belkal Theertha waterfalls:

Belkal Theertha is an amazing waterfalls near Kollur. However it needs 3 kms of trekking one way and best visited between October and December. Too much rains and leeches before October and not much water left after January. Either plan an exclusive trip to Belkal Theertha or include it as a part of your Kollur/Kodachadri trip.





11. Karkala Day trip: Jain temples, theme parks and falls

Karkala is a taluk HQ in Udupi district. Karkala is popular for Bahubali statue. Other attractions include Chaturmukha Basadi, Koti Chennaya Theme Park , Durga Falls, a waterpark and more.









If you have more time to spare you can head towards Hebri/Agumbe for Varanga Lake temple and Agumbe sunset OR towards Belman for Nagundi falls Mulki & Udyavara beach side explorations.





12. Manipal Day Trip- Museums, Parks, Lake and a waterfall!

While Manipal is famous for educational institutions and KMC hospital, town also has several places of interest for visitors- a nice tree park, a large lake, 3 different museums (Anatomy & Pathology, Hastha Shilpa and TMA Pai memorial museum) and a small waterfall. Do check this post for detailed information for planning your exploration of Manipal , Udupi's suburban town.



