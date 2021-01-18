 Malpe beach seawalk & art work near Udupi - eNidhi India Travel Blog

Malpe beach seawalk & art work near Udupi

Monday, January 18, 2021

Malpe is a popular beach destination near Udupi, Karnataka.

Malpe was popular for St Mary's Island. Recently Malpe has also become popular for its sea walk- about a km long walkway into the ocean.

The seawalk got even more exciting in 2021 with some creative artwork getting displayed on the way to sea walk. Some photos below:

The cat:

The boatsmen
The fish with human face
Sea walk
A statue of fisherwomen, men and their kid and same status in June 2020 from a different angle

A selfie
Now there is 10 Rs entry fee for bikes.
Sand work
Malpe is about 5 kms from Udupi, you can take an auto from Udupi city or take local bus to reach Malpe.

Related: Padubidri beach * Udyavara beach * Kemmannu Kayaking

Leave a Comment

No comments

Appreciate your efforts and interests to comment. Comments may be moderated due to increased spam. Will ideally respond to comments within few days.Use Anonymous option if you don't wish to leave your name/ID behind- Shrinidhi

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.