Malpe beach seawalk & art work near Udupi

Malpe is a popular beach destination near Udupi, Karnataka.

Malpe was popular for St Mary's Island. Recently Malpe has also become popular for its sea walk- about a km long walkway into the ocean.

The seawalk got even more exciting in 2021 with some creative artwork getting displayed on the way to sea walk. Some photos below:

The cat:

Now there is 10 Rs entry fee for bikes.

Malpe is about 5 kms from Udupi, you can take an auto from Udupi city or take local bus to reach Malpe.

The boatsmenThe fish with human faceSea walkA statue of fisherwomen, men and their kid and same status in June 2020 from a different angleA selfieSand work