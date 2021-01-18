Malpe beach seawalk & art work near Udupi
Malpe is a popular beach destination near Udupi, Karnataka.
Malpe was popular for St Mary's Island. Recently Malpe has also become popular for its sea walk- about a km long walkway into the ocean.
The seawalk got even more exciting in 2021 with some creative artwork getting displayed on the way to sea walk. Some photos below:
The cat:
Now there is 10 Rs entry fee for bikes.
Malpe is about 5 kms from Udupi, you can take an auto from Udupi city or take local bus to reach Malpe.
Related: Padubidri beach * Udyavara beach * Kemmannu Kayaking *
Leave a Comment