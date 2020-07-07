Kayaking adventure near Udupi in Suvarna river by Watersports Kemmannu!

Love Kayaking? You can do that in Udupi for just 200 INR per hour or 100 INR for half an hour. Kayaking is a self rowing boating activity. Kayaking is more challenging than boating because there's no steering rod or wheel. You've to change direction, speed everything using the rows. There is no motor so Kayaking is entirely manual effort.





I spotted these rafts near Kemmannu Suspension Bridge. Four people had come to enjoy Kayaking so I could get some pictures.





Where is Kayaking in Udupi?

Kayaking can be enjoyed near Kemmannu Suspension Bridge, 10 kms from Udupi.

Kayaking is enjoyed on Suvarna River.

I have added the location on Google maps, awaiting approval. For now you can search Thimmana Kudru Hanging Bridge on Google maps. ( Map link here





Directions: Udupi-Santhekatte-Hoode beach road. Divert to Kemmannu from main road roughly 1.5 kms before Hoode Beach. Locals will guide if you are lost.





Contact Details for Kayaking watersports at Kemmannu near Udupi:

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/wateradventureskemmannu

Instagram: https://instagram.com/wateradventures_kemmannu

Phone: Mr. Imtiaz 98806 56012





Operating hours of Watersports Kemmannu:

Monsoon season- Advance confirmation recommended, will be operated upon demand and subject to favorable weather

Post monsoon: you can simply walk in, rafts will be in the water all the time and you can pay, put on life jacket and begin





Charges for Kayaking in Kemmannu near Udupi:

INR 200 per person per hour. Half an hour at INR 100.





Above: Guests trying to reverse the boat!

How many can go together?

I saw four rafts, all double. So max 8 people at a time. I am not sure if they have more rafts nearby.

No single rafts, all are double rafts only.





Weight limit: I was told even a 140 kgs person has kayaked successfully in this. Raft will handle your weight provided you don't sway or do some stupid moves to create imbalance and topple it. Life jacket will be provided, operator will join in another Kayak to keep a close watch. Avoid areas with current/force as advised by operator. So kayaking is fully safe.





Precautions to take while Kayaking:

Do not move abruptly

Avoid areas with strong current and other sensitive areas as advised by operator.

Knowing how to swim is not a pre-requisite. In case you topple you will float because of life jacket, hang on till operator comes to rescue.

Know your physical limit. Rowing for one hour non stop will exhaust most adults. Unless you're superfit, 30 mins is reasonable duration. Or you can plan to float around a while or manage among you and your partner on who will row when. Do not panic in the middle of river.





Other things to know:

No locker rooms, changing rooms or such facilities. If you need any talk to operator in advance and confirm. Carry one waterproof bag if you'd like to take your stuff (mobile wallet etc) while Kayaking, else you can leave them in your vehicle or with someone at the shore. You can even leave it at the start point- it is an isolated place with minimum people but you might prefer a bit more safety.

Road condition: Excellent except last 1 km. Final 1 km is narrow road, suitable for cars but no space if another vehicle comes from front. Will have to manage. Not suitable for bigger vehicles like tempo traveler. Take auto from main road or walk. A new wider bridge is being built to reach the island, not sure when it will be ready. Limited buses are available to Hoode/Kodi Bengre which can be taken to reach closer Kemmannu suspension bridge (walk final 1 km). To access Water Adventures Kemmannu Kayaking spot you will have to cross the Kemmannu suspension bridge.

I didn't try this Kayaking in Kemmannu. I spotted it accidentally and hadn't gone prepared and it was getting late. I will try with friends and family some other day. I have tried Kayaking in Phi Phi Island near Phuket- there it was 200 THB for an hour, which is now almost INR 500. Relatively what Watersports Kemmannu charging (200 INR per hour) is cheaper.





So next time in Udupi, plan your adventure, fun and exploration. I will provide all required information and guidance.





A video I have shot will be edited and added asap.





Other activities: Watersports Kemmannu will also organize trekking, lake tours, camping and other adventure activities.





What else to visit nearby?

Hoode Beach, Kodi Bengre Beach, Houseboat stay at Kodi Bengre etc are within 5 km radius.