Mattu Gulla Brinjal-Udupi's GI Tagged product





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_geographical_indications_in_India List of all GI tags granted to India are listed in this wikipedia page:

Of all states in India Karnataka seems to have maximum number of GI tags. Mysuru district has lion's share among these. Udupi district has 3 GI Tags

Udupi Saree

Mattu Gulla Brinjal

And Udupi Jasmine (Mallige) A view of Mattu Gulla Brinjal (Badane in Kannada) below.

Mattu refers to village where it is grown, Gulla refers to spherical shape.





Best is to go to Mattu village from there the vegetable got its name. Mattu is about 10 kms south of Udupi and is also known for Mattu and Udyavara beaches. If that is not viable, several cities in Udupi have weekly markets called 'Sante' - Kundapura Sante is on every Saturday, Kota Sante is on every Thursday, Brahmavara Sante on Mondays, Santekatte Sante are on every Sunday and so on. These are best places to buy fresh vegetables including Mattu Gulla brinjal.







What to do with Mattu Gulla Brinjal? If not possible, various vegetable shops across the district keep locally grown Mattu Gulla Brinjal for sale. You can inquire and buy when available.

Gulla Brinjal is used to make Sambar, curry and several other local dishes. One popular way is to fry the brinjal directly on the flame/wooden fire-like barbecue. Brinjal also goes as excellent stuffing item in various dishes.









Coming back to GI Tags, I feel Udupi should get GI Tag for following items

Gadbad Ice cream

Mundakki Upkari Following items are common in Coastal Karnataka- not sure if Udupi should get GI Tag or Dakshina Kannada

- Golibaje

- Banana Bun





Similar to patents, GI tag is also a marketing game. We may be using a product for centuries and might have invented many things, but unless it is documented by respected bodies, someone else can always steal the IP.





Share your thoughts. What is your favorite Brinjal dish?





GI or Geographical Identification is a process that attributes certain products to a location from where it has originated. GI Tags credit a product to a geographical location, confirming that this product has indeed originated from the given locality. GI Tag helps boost credibility and respect for the region known to have discovered/invented the GI tagged product.