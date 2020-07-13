Corona Tourism: Evolve Back Hampi Lockdown Escape Package!





Evolve Back Hampi has sent out an email to all its customers advising them to avail this package to escape lockdown.





Details of Evolve Back Hampi's Package:

Total cost: 1.76 Lakhs INR for Nivasa Suite, 2 lakhs for Jal Mahal Private Pool Villa (Know more about four different room types at Evolve Back Hampi)

Complementary upgrade to next higher category, if available

Free WiFi & breakfast

Visit this link to book if you are interested: https://voucher.staah.net/g2c/index.php?propid=271









What are the pros and cons of Corona Tourism? Does it make sense to escape city to avoid lockdown?





Pros:

Freedom from lockdown- you can move around the resort and probably explore places in Hampi that are open

Lower than normal rates. (Evolve Back's standard rates were upwards of 35k a night, now 22k per night in this offer)

Boosting economy: Some revenue for travel, tourism and hospitality business.

Escape from months of city life into lap of luxury and service- one of the most popular brands in Karnataka for ultimate luxury.