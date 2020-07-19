India's top travel bloggers with highest DA

Top Indian Travel Bloggers with DA 35-39

Top Indian Travel bloggers with DA between 30 and 34

So this forms almost 50 travel bloggers with decent (30-40) and high (40+) Domain Authority among Indian travel bloggers community. Almost another 100+ bloggers have DA 29 or less.





Please note:

This list is manually made by evaluating about 150 Indian travel blog. If you have a high DA travel blog meeting above criteria but not listed, please mention in comments. Any comment received for next one week I will evaluate and update. Those received later, may be in next edition.

My apologies if this list doesn't feature your blog. It is purely data driven list and no personal bias or assessment is involved. Your blog will probably feature in some other criteria or may be next year as your numbers improve. Best wishes. Feel free to make your own list.

I've included the list as an image-because too many outgoing links in a post may flag my post as a spam for search engines and also I want PR or others to put some effort and search/browse these sites, than simply copy pasting.

Let us clear some air about DA

Q1: Is DA permanent?

DA is not permanent. DA gets revised periodically so there could be some movement in DA number. Use your discretion. DA mentioned here was accurate at the time of compiling this post.





Q2: Is DA ultimate metrics for a site?

No. DA is one of the several measures used to evaluate how effective a site or blog is. Monthly traffic, page views etc are some other metrics. It is possible a site with low DA may have higher traffic than another site with high DA or your personal assessment of quality/usefulness may differ despite what DA number indicate. Many sites with DA because of historical activity might be inactive now, several really good bloggers working hard and putting in quality content may need another year before their DA increases to respectable levels. While DA is a good measure for initial shortlisting, nothing beats human judgment. Do check these blogs for quality, relevance and other factors and take a final decision.





Q3: Can DA be manipulated?

It is not impossible, but it is relatively hard for normal blogger. In order to manipulate DA artificially one has to spend money to buy links from willing high authority sites, some SEO experts buy expired high DA sites and then use it to link to sites they want to boost and such under the carpet tricks can be employed by those determined to boost their domain authority. But it is relatively more complex and expensive compared to say buying followers on instagram. It is hard to detect as well. I am hoping all bloggers in this list got their DA naturally.

Q4: What about PA? Page Authority or PA is average of authority number assigned to all individual pages of a blog. Generally DA and PA go in tandem. Sites with high DA also carry high PA but there could be exceptions.

Ways to boost your domain authority

1. Write good content. There is no better tip than this. If you content is good and useful to readers, everything else will fall in place over a period of time. Other than that, most general tips to increase your blog's visibility and traffic also works towards increasing DA.





2. Watch out what kind of links you give. Many bloggers with high DA are very selective on their linking- they won't link to you if your DA is too less than theirs, they won't link to any 3rd party sites not of excellent standings. Particularly selling links for money to low authority sites could backfire in near future.





3. Try to gain more links- by offering guest posts, writing comments, requesting for contextual link where possible/relevant etc