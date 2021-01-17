 Hyundai vs Tata Motors booking experience - eNidhi India Travel Blog

Hyundai vs Tata Motors booking experience

Sunday, January 17, 2021

My Tiago Booking at Tata Motors wasn't going on well, as explained in this post. Because Tata didn't have service centre, was behaving like a government office, lack of clarity and information, not being honest in informing me of ground realities, I started scouting for an alternate car outside of Tata Motors.

My first short list was Hyundai Grand i10 Neos Sportz, but there were couple of issues- it had only 2 start safety rating, was coming almost 8 lakh rupees on road and had less ground clearance compared to Tiago. Maruti models I was not keen, Kia was too expensive, Toyota didn't have anything in my price range, Renault Kwid was too cheap and Triber unsafe. As I was scouting for an alternate model, Hyundai's Venu S+ caught my attention.

Venue S+ was costing 10.3 lakhs on road and had following pros and cons compared to Tiago
Pros:
  • Couple of categories above- compact SUV instead of a hatch back
  • 25 mm extra ground clearance- good for bad roads near my area
  • Few extra features that were not available in Tiago XZ- climate control, DRL, second row adjustable head rest, roof rail, front and rear skid plates, LED tail lamps etc
Cons
- Would cost me 3 lakhs more than Tiago, 2 lakhs more than Neos sports
- Doesn't have rear wiper, only defogger
- Slight compromise on fuel economy, maintenance and insurance cost given that this is a bigger, heavier vehicle
- 81 BHP is a bit less for car of this size and weight. Venue 1.2 S struggles to cross 100 kmph and needs fair bit of time to reach triple digit speeds. I decided I am fine with this, given the cost savings and fuel savings- not looking to race with anyone, so if my car is a bit slower it is OK.
- Unknown safety rating. Venue has 4 star Australian NCAP rating but Hyundai is known to use difference process & quality for Indian and export models, so some cost cutting and safety compromise on Indian Venue is likely, but unable to quantify or verify. Haven't seen any photos or videos of road accident involving venue failing miserably.
- S+ instrument cluster is old styled, not fully digital.

I went to Hyundai showroom and took test drive of IMT. The turbo petrol engine was peppy but I didn't like the IMT (detailed here). Turbo engine is expensive by a lakh or two and would cost even more to maintain as well. So despite some known limitations, I decided to book Venue S+.
I will write about Venue S+ separately. In this post I want to focus on booking experience between Hyundai Udupi (Kanchana Hyundai) and Automatrix Udupi (Tata Motors)

#

Experience

Hyundai

Tata

1

Showroom Visit

Showroom has security guard

No security guard at Udupi Automatrix

 

 

Someone welcomes (usually female staff)

No one to be seen, I have to go inside, find someone

 

 

Refreshments- water, tea/coffee

None

 

 

Printed brochures provided

Not provided

2

Test Drive

Promptly arranged, drove Neos, Venue IMT and Venue S+. S+ they didn’t have, got from Mlore in half day

Very limited options. Tiago XZ+ test drive was provided at my office 2 days later

3

After test drive

Customer is introduced to manager

No such experience

 

Sales Response

Quick. Got reply at 5.30 AM, Sunday etc

Slow. Got a response only by EOD

4

Booking process

Advance paid: 2000 Rs only for 10 lakh car, booking entered same day

Paid 1001 on Dec 1st and asked them to book, paid 10000 on Dec 3rd, but booking was recorded on Dec 5th. 4 days lost, much higher booking amount

 

 

Welcome kit given (outdated, but has info on documents needed, accessories etc)

No welcome kit, no email, nothing. Only 1 payment receipt.

5

Waiting period

Was told could be upto 3 months, but after I decided on model, variant and colour, I was told it will be available in 1 month

2 months flat. No alternate options given. No clarity even after 1.5 months. After 1.5 months I am told a Dec 2020 make Tiago XZ is available and I can take it now if interested

6

Services

Available

Not available, wasn’t told about it upfront. I had to find out on my own. They have a weekly camp with Shama Honda

7

Insurance breakdown

Not given yet

Got after multiple follow up.

8

Accessory breakdown

Not given yet

Got after 3rd showroom visit

9

Upsell attempt

Not made

Not made

10

Offers

None for Venue & Creta

15000 consumer discount offered, but I may not get it as it is valid only till Jan 31st. price increase expected in Feb

11

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

At this moment I have two bookings in my name, need to finalize one of the two and decide.

