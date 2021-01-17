Hyundai vs Tata Motors booking experience
My Tiago Booking at Tata Motors wasn't going on well, as explained in this post. Because Tata didn't have service centre, was behaving like a government office, lack of clarity and information, not being honest in informing me of ground realities, I started scouting for an alternate car outside of Tata Motors.
- Couple of categories above- compact SUV instead of a hatch back
- 25 mm extra ground clearance- good for bad roads near my area
- Few extra features that were not available in Tiago XZ- climate control, DRL, second row adjustable head rest, roof rail, front and rear skid plates, LED tail lamps etc
|
#
|
Experience
|
Hyundai
|
Tata
|
1
|
Showroom Visit
|
Showroom has security guard
|
No security guard at Udupi Automatrix
|
|
|
Someone welcomes (usually female staff)
|
No one to be seen, I have to go inside, find someone
|
|
|
Refreshments- water, tea/coffee
|
None
|
|
|
Printed brochures provided
|
Not provided
|
2
|
Test Drive
|
Promptly arranged, drove Neos, Venue IMT and Venue S+. S+ they didn’t have, got from Mlore in half day
|
Very limited options. Tiago XZ+ test drive was provided at my office 2 days later
|
3
|
After test drive
|
Customer is introduced to manager
|
No such experience
|
|
Sales Response
|
Quick. Got reply at 5.30 AM, Sunday etc
|
Slow. Got a response only by EOD
|
4
|
Booking process
|
Advance paid: 2000 Rs only for 10 lakh car, booking entered same day
|
Paid 1001 on Dec 1st and asked them to book, paid 10000 on Dec 3rd, but booking was recorded on Dec 5th. 4 days lost, much higher booking amount
|
|
|
Welcome kit given (outdated, but has info on documents needed, accessories etc)
|
No welcome kit, no email, nothing. Only 1 payment receipt.
|
5
|
Waiting period
|
Was told could be upto 3 months, but after I decided on model, variant and colour, I was told it will be available in 1 month
|
2 months flat. No alternate options given. No clarity even after 1.5 months. After 1.5 months I am told a Dec 2020 make Tiago XZ is available and I can take it now if interested
|
6
|
Services
|
Available
|
Not available, wasn’t told about it upfront. I had to find out on my own. They have a weekly camp with Shama Honda
|
7
|
Insurance breakdown
|
Not given yet
|
Got after multiple follow up.
|
8
|
Accessory breakdown
|
Not given yet
|
Got after 3rd showroom visit
|
9
|
Upsell attempt
|
Not made
|
Not made
|
10
|
Offers
|
None for Venue & Creta
|
15000 consumer discount offered, but I may not get it as it is valid only till Jan 31st. price increase expected in Feb
|
