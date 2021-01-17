Hyundai vs Tata Motors booking experience

My first short list was Hyundai Grand i10 Neos Sportz, but there were couple of issues- it had only 2 start safety rating, was coming almost 8 lakh rupees on road and had less ground clearance compared to Tiago. Maruti models I was not keen, Kia was too expensive, Toyota didn't have anything in my price range, Renault Kwid was too cheap and Triber unsafe. As I was scouting for an alternate model, Hyundai's Venu S+ caught my attention.





Venue S+ was costing 10.3 lakhs on road and had following pros and cons compared to Tiago

Pros:

Couple of categories above- compact SUV instead of a hatch back

25 mm extra ground clearance- good for bad roads near my area

Few extra features that were not available in Tiago XZ- climate control, DRL, second row adjustable head rest, roof rail, front and rear skid plates, LED tail lamps etc

Cons

- Would cost me 3 lakhs more than Tiago, 2 lakhs more than Neos sports

- Doesn't have rear wiper, only defogger

- Slight compromise on fuel economy, maintenance and insurance cost given that this is a bigger, heavier vehicle

- 81 BHP is a bit less for car of this size and weight. Venue 1.2 S struggles to cross 100 kmph and needs fair bit of time to reach triple digit speeds. I decided I am fine with this, given the cost savings and fuel savings- not looking to race with anyone, so if my car is a bit slower it is OK.

- Unknown safety rating. Venue has 4 star Australian NCAP rating but Hyundai is known to use difference process & quality for Indian and export models, so some cost cutting and safety compromise on Indian Venue is likely, but unable to quantify or verify. Haven't seen any photos or videos of road accident involving venue failing miserably.

- S+ instrument cluster is old styled, not fully digital.





I went to Hyundai showroom and took test drive of IMT. The turbo petrol engine was peppy but I didn't like the IMT (detailed here). Turbo engine is expensive by a lakh or two and would cost even more to maintain as well. So despite some known limitations, I decided to book Venue S+.

I will write about Venue S+ separately. In this post I want to focus on booking experience between Hyundai Udupi (Kanchana Hyundai) and Automatrix Udupi (Tata Motors)





# Experience Hyundai Tata 1 Showroom Visit Showroom has security guard No security guard at Udupi Automatrix Someone welcomes (usually female staff) No one to be seen, I have to go inside, find someone Refreshments- water, tea/coffee None Printed brochures provided Not provided 2 Test Drive Promptly arranged, drove Neos, Venue IMT and Venue S+. S+ they didn’t have, got from Mlore in half day Very limited options. Tiago XZ+ test drive was provided at my office 2 days later 3 After test drive Customer is introduced to manager No such experience Sales Response Quick. Got reply at 5.30 AM, Sunday etc Slow. Got a response only by EOD 4 Booking process Advance paid: 2000 Rs only for 10 lakh car, booking entered same day Paid 1001 on Dec 1st and asked them to book, paid 10000 on Dec 3rd, but booking was recorded on Dec 5th. 4 days lost, much higher booking amount Welcome kit given (outdated, but has info on documents needed, accessories etc) No welcome kit, no email, nothing. Only 1 payment receipt. 5 Waiting period Was told could be upto 3 months, but after I decided on model, variant and colour, I was told it will be available in 1 month 2 months flat. No alternate options given. No clarity even after 1.5 months. After 1.5 months I am told a Dec 2020 make Tiago XZ is available and I can take it now if interested 6 Services Available Not available, wasn’t told about it upfront. I had to find out on my own. They have a weekly camp with Shama Honda 7 Insurance breakdown Not given yet Got after multiple follow up. 8 Accessory breakdown Not given yet Got after 3rd showroom visit 9 Upsell attempt Not made Not made 10 Offers None for Venue & Creta 15000 consumer discount offered, but I may not get it as it is valid only till Jan 31st. price increase expected in Feb 11 12 13





At this moment I have two bookings in my name, need to finalize one of the two and decide.