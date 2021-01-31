Sodhe Vadiraja Matha (Sonda) near Sirsi
Sonda or Sodhe is a religious centre in North Canara (Uttara Kannada) district in Karnataka. It is located near Sirsi, a small diversion while going to Magod falls.
Last year August while exploring places around Sirsi, we took a small diversion to explore Sode (also referred to as Sodhe or Sonda). I wasn't sure what exactly to expect as a tourist and didn't have the time and patience to attend religious events. This post shares what I found at Sodhe.
Sodhe Matha area was about 2-3 kms diversion from main road. As we neared Sodhe, there was a shorter path for pedestrians and if you want to closer in your vehicle, you had to take about half a km circular path.
Sodhe Matha has several branches across Karnataka. The one I have visited is the main branch. Sodhe is one of the 8 mathas (Asta Mathas) set up by Madhvacharya that govern Udupi Srikrishna temple and other religious places.
The main attraction in Sodhe was a historic temple, with lots of attractive carvings. It was totally worth the visit. Photos below.
Official Website of Sode Matha is here https://sodematha.in/home. Rooms are available for devotees and some services can be booked online.
