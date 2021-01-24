Hidden gems of Mulki: Unknown places to visit

Mulki is a town between Udupi and Mangaluru. Mulki doesn't appear prominently on Karnataka's tourist map though lots of tourists visit Mangaluru and Udupi. Nearby destinations like Malpe, Kapu etc are popular but not many plan a stay in Mulki or keep some time to explore places of interest in Mulki.

Before my bike accident, one day in August 2020 I had a day trip to Mulki. I met Umesh Derebail who blogs at indiabackpacker.blogspot.com. Umesh was kind enough to take me around to various places of interest in and around Mulki. In this post, I am sharing details of places we visited and basic details about them, so that next time you visit Udupi/Mangaluru you can plan a day or half to explore any of these places that interests you. I am half an year overdue publishing this post, but better late than never.

Mulki's places of interest

#1 Kayaking, Surfing & watersports

Mulki has multiple business houses that operate kayaking, surfing, boat ride and other watersports activities. We visited one center- Mantra- but there were no one in the campus, so we had to come back. (we had not done any booking, had just walked in- when called we got some quotation for kayaking, which was in thousands and much higher than what I had seen in Kemmannu near Kodi Bengre. These people are focused on group bookings from people visiting from cities, so rates are at premium.

Another Kayaking place we went looking for was Kayakboy Mulki Kayaking, as shown on Google maps. But there was no such company and locals had no clue. I think the location is wrongly mapped in Google. Speak to the operator before visiting.

#2 Bappanadu Temple

Bappanadu is Mulki's main temple and most popular one. It is visible from highway and most buses, even express ones do give a stop here. Temple is accessible from the other side. Photography is not allowed inside, as decent architecture and is worth visiting.

Pay attention to this mini garden with a rishi and some animals.