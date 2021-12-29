19+ Daytrip ideas & destinations from Mangalore

If you are visiting Mangaluru and have a day to spare or if you are Mangalurian and wondering where to visit for a day, here is a list of all the places you can explore within one day. Most of these places are within about 200-300 kms and just a few exceeding 350 kms- can be explored within the same day by starting very early and returning late evening. Of course you can start late & skip a few spots or plan an overnight stay and make it a relaxed 2 day trip.

Mangaluru is blessed with beaches on one side, western ghats on the other side and a host of rivers, temples in between. I have offered a few trails focused exclusively on a theme (beach, temple, waterfalls, trekking etc) and few focused on a destination or a mix of them that can be explored in a day.

# Route Map link Key attractions Total Kms 1 Adventure trail: Jamalabad fort, Didupe falls, Ermayi, Karinjeshwara Link Falls, trekking, viewpoint 200 2 Beach trail- Batapady Beach- Someshwara beach-Ullal Delta- Tannirbhavi tree park- Panambur beach-Surathkal beach-Sasihitlu beach-Padubidri beach-Kapu beach-Malpe beach Link Beaches Lighthouse

Treepark Backwater Watersports Boating 200 3 Waterfalls trail: Koodlu Theertha falls-Varanga-Jomlu Falls, Karkala, Moodubidire Link Waterfalls Parks Temples 250 4 Temple trail- Mangaluru- Polali- Kateel- Bappanadu-Udupi Link Popular temples 170 5 Rani Jhari-Ballalarayana Durga-Devaramane (Trekking) Link Trekking 320 6 Kollur-Kodachadri-Belkal Theertha (Adventure trail) Link Temple, falls, hill 350 7 Kalladka KT tea-Narahari hills-Karinjeshwara temple (Leisure trip) Link Temples 150 8 Mangaluru Local-Pilikula theme parks, Temples, Beaches, Bonda factory (weekday only) Link Temple, beaches, 120 9 Kodi Bengre, Maravanthe-Ottinene-Barkuru Link Beaches 300 10 Moodubidire-Karkala-Varanga Link Temples, Garden, historic places 180 11 Udupi-Manipal (Add more beaches if interested) Link Museums, temples, parks 160 12 Sringeri-Horanadu-Sirimane, Hanumana Gundi Link Temple, falls, hills 300 13 Kasargod-Bekal side (Extend further south if interested) Link Fort, Beaches 200 14 Tombattu falls, Metkalgudde, Haladi Link Falls, Hills nature , watersports 275 15 Beluru-Halebeedu (Extend to explore more with overnight stay) Link Historic places 350 16 Agumbe-Kundadri-Kavaledurga-Sringeri Link Fort, hills, temple 350 17 Bhatkal-Murudeshwara-Mini Maldives-Ottinene viewpoint Link Lighthouse, beach, temple 340 18 Church Trail Link Churches 140 19 Adventure trail- Surfing, Houseboat stay, beach activities, boat ride Link Watersports 190 20

Let me give you some more details into these options, if you are interested.

1 Adventure trail: Jamalabad fort, Didupe falls and Karinjeshwara:

Didupe falls visit is best undertaken during monsoon season, August till December or even January. Jamalabad fort is best visited between October and March. Start early, hike the hill, head to waterfalls and stop by the hill top temple on your way back. If not keen to trek or have people who can’t climb the hill, skip Jamalabad. The two waterfalls (Didupe and small part of Ermayi) and Karinjeshwara temple can be explored in about half a day (if you can start very early). Belthangady has good restaurants for breakfast.

2. Beach trail

A dozen different beaches exist on coastal Karnataka. Some of them have adventure activities (like Malpe beach, seawalk), few of them have light house, tree park, ride to nearby islands or a boat ride in mangrove forest. One of them in blu flag certified (Padubidri) and few often scenic drive (Mattu beach). Explore the charm of these beaches- best done early morning (6 to 10 AM and evening (4 to 7 PM). Mid day visit a temple/museum or other attractions enroute.

Things to try at beaches:

Here is a list of Udupi's top 15 beaches

3. Waterfalls trail: Koodlu Theertha falls-Varanga-Jomlu Falls, Karkala, Moodubidire

Kudlu theertha takes half a day. Best visited between December & Jan. November & Feb you might be lucky. Jomlu, Varanga and if time permits you can extend towards Agumbe/Kundadri or Karkala/Moodubidire.

4. Temple trail- Mangaluru- Polali- Kateel- Bappanadu-Udupi

Invoke the divine spirits by visiting major temples in the area. I’ve listed the top 4-5 in the map but there are much more, depending on how much time you have and if you have any preferences. Of course, club this trail with a few beaches or other attractions if you wish.

5. Rani Jhari-Ballalarayana Durga-Devaramane (Trekking)

If you are into trekking, head to Mudigere in Chikmagalur, trek Ballalarayana Durga and Devaramane. Govt will charge 250 INR per person as entry fee and it is 4-5 kms trek overall. Can be a leisure one day trip from Mangaluru. You may find some waterfalls worth visiting till December or can extend to Sakaleshpura/Chikmagalur side and make it a weekend trip

I am yet to try this trail though

6. Kollur-Kodachadri-Belkal Theertha:

Another adventure tail beckons- visit Belkal theertha(best between October and January), head to Kollur, temple visit, lunch and proceed to Kodachadri (jeep rental or trek), enjoy sunset and return to Mangaluru by night.

7. Kalladka KT tea-Narahari hills-Karinjeshwara temple

A leisure half day trip to enjoy Kalladka’s KT tea, visit Narahari parvatha and Karinjeshwara temple. You may extend to explore either Belthangady side or Puttur side (Bendre theertha, Balavana etc) or return early to Mangaluru.

8. Mangaluru Local-Pilikula theme parks, Temples, Beaches, Bonda factory

Don’t want to go too far? There are a dozen places of interest within 10 kms from Mangaluru city. Beaches, temples, Sulthan Bathery, Pilikula Nisarga Dhama with amusement park, zoo, museum, Bonda factory (open on weekdays only) where you can buy tender coconut water for low price etc. Even Adyar falls is worth visiting during Monsoon.

9. Kodi Bengre, Maravanthe-Ottinene-Barkuru

Long highway drive, few scenic beaches, viewpoints and stop at historic town of Barkuru on your way back.

10. Moodubidire-Karkala-Varanga

Mudubidire has 1000 pillar basadi, a nice nature park (Kadalakere nisagra dhama), Karkala has a dozen places worth visiting. Would be nice day trip for family- not too far.

11. Udupi-Manipal

Manipal is home to 3 museums, a tree park, a falls. Udupi has the popular temple, coin museums and many offbeat places

12. Sringeri-Horanadu-Sirimane, Hanumana Gundi

Popular temple trail, with a few waterfalls included

13. Kasargod-Bekal side

Short trip to Kerala. (Extend further south if interested)

14. Tombattu falls, Metkalgudde, Haladi

A few offbeat places

15. Beluru-Halebeedu

The two popular historic temples can be visited in a day (Extend to explore more with overnight stay)

16. Agumbe-Kundadri-Kavaledurga-Sringeri

17. Bhatkal-Murudeshwara-Mini Maldives-Ottinene viewpoint

18. Church Trail

19. Adventure trail- Surfing, Houseboat stay, beach activities, boat ride





Most of these are best achieved with your own vehicle or a taxi. However they are also doable with public transportation as the region has a good bus network. But then, you might have to skip a few places as more time will be spent traveling, finding a local auto/taxi or waiting for the next bus. Bike and car rentals are available in Mangaluru. [Royal Bothers Activa rental experience]





Did I miss anything? Let me know your thoughts. I will have a few more options overtime and try to ensure the list touches 25.





If we are looking at a two day/weekend trip then there are more options - We can plan Coorg, Karwar/Goa/Jog Falls/Kannur/Wayanad and many more places with an overnight stay. I will write a separate post on that.