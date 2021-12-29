19+ Daytrip ideas & destinations from Mangalore
If you are visiting Mangaluru and have a day to spare or if you are Mangalurian and wondering where to visit for a day, here is a list of all the places you can explore within one day. Most of these places are within about 200-300 kms and just a few exceeding 350 kms- can be explored within the same day by starting very early and returning late evening. Of course you can start late & skip a few spots or plan an overnight stay and make it a relaxed 2 day trip.
Mangaluru is blessed with beaches on one side, western ghats on the other side and a host of rivers, temples in between. I have offered a few trails focused exclusively on a theme (beach, temple, waterfalls, trekking etc) and few focused on a destination or a mix of them that can be explored in a day.
|
#
|
Route
|
Map link
|
Key attractions
|
Total Kms
|
1
|
Adventure trail: Jamalabad fort, Didupe falls,
Ermayi, Karinjeshwara
|
Falls, trekking, viewpoint
|
200
|
2
|
Beach trail- Batapady Beach- Someshwara
beach-Ullal Delta- Tannirbhavi tree park- Panambur beach-Surathkal
beach-Sasihitlu beach-Padubidri beach-Kapu beach-Malpe beach
|
Beaches
Lighthouse
Backwater
Watersports
Boating
|
200
|
3
|
Waterfalls trail: Koodlu Theertha
falls-Varanga-Jomlu Falls, Karkala, Moodubidire
|
Waterfalls
Parks
Temples
|
250
|
4
|
Temple trail- Mangaluru- Polali- Kateel-
Bappanadu-Udupi
|
Popular temples
|
170
|
5
|
Rani Jhari-Ballalarayana Durga-Devaramane
(Trekking)
|
Trekking
|
320
|
6
|
Kollur-Kodachadri-Belkal Theertha
(Adventure trail)
|
Temple, falls, hill
|
350
|
7
|
Kalladka KT tea-Narahari hills-Karinjeshwara
temple (Leisure trip)
|
Temples
|
150
|
8
|
Mangaluru Local-Pilikula theme parks, Temples,
Beaches, Bonda factory (weekday only)
|
Temple, beaches,
|
120
|
9
|
Kodi Bengre, Maravanthe-Ottinene-Barkuru
|
Beaches
|
300
|
10
|
Moodubidire-Karkala-Varanga
|
Temples, Garden, historic places
|
180
|
11
|
Udupi-Manipal
(Add more beaches if interested)
|
Museums, temples, parks
|
160
|
12
|
Sringeri-Horanadu-Sirimane, Hanumana Gundi
|
Temple, falls, hills
|
300
|
13
|
Kasargod-Bekal side (Extend further south if
interested)
|
Fort, Beaches
|
200
|
14
|
Tombattu falls, Metkalgudde, Haladi
|
Falls, Hills
nature
, watersports
|
275
|
15
|
Beluru-Halebeedu (Extend to explore more with
overnight stay)
|
Historic places
|
350
|
16
|
Agumbe-Kundadri-Kavaledurga-Sringeri
|
Fort, hills, temple
|
350
|
17
|
Bhatkal-Murudeshwara-Mini Maldives-Ottinene
viewpoint
|
Lighthouse, beach, temple
|
340
|
18
|
Church Trail
|
Churches
|
140
|
19
|
Adventure trail- Surfing, Houseboat stay,
beach activities, boat ride
|
Watersports
|
190
|
20
Let me give you some more details into these options, if you are interested.
1 Adventure trail: Jamalabad fort, Didupe falls and Karinjeshwara:
Didupe falls visit is best undertaken during monsoon season, August
till December or even January. Jamalabad fort is best
visited between October and March. Start early, hike the hill, head to
waterfalls and stop by the hill top temple on your way back. If not keen to
trek or have people who can’t climb the hill, skip Jamalabad. The two
waterfalls (Didupe and small part of Ermayi) and Karinjeshwara temple can be explored in about half a day (if you can start very early). Belthangady has good
restaurants for breakfast.
2. Beach trail
A dozen different beaches exist on coastal Karnataka. Some of them have adventure activities (like Malpe beach, seawalk), few of
them have light house, tree park, ride to nearby islands or a boat ride in
mangrove forest. One of them in blu flag certified (Padubidri) and few often
scenic drive (Mattu beach). Explore the charm of these beaches- best done early
morning (6 to 10 AM and evening (4 to 7 PM). Mid day visit a temple/museum or
other attractions enroute.
Things to try at beaches:
- Batapady beach- Mangrove forest boat ride
- Malpe Beach- Boat to St Mary's Island, watersports, sea walk
- Mattu Beach- scenic drive
- Kapu Beach- lighthouse
- Padubidri Blu Flag beach- boat ride to Kamini island, kayaking, kids play area etc
- Kodi Bengre Delta point- watch river entering sea
- Taneerbhavi - tree park
- Someshwara Beach- temple
- Mulki- Surfing lessons, Kayaking
- Kodi Beach Kundapura- sea walk, boat rides
Here is a list of Udupi's top 15 beaches
3. Waterfalls trail: Koodlu Theertha
falls-Varanga-Jomlu Falls, Karkala, Moodubidire
Kudlu theertha takes half a day. Best visited between December & Jan. November & Feb you might be lucky. Jomlu, Varanga and if time permits you can extend towards Agumbe/Kundadri or Karkala/Moodubidire.
4. Temple trail- Mangaluru- Polali- Kateel-
Bappanadu-Udupi
Invoke the divine spirits by visiting major temples in the area. I’ve listed the top 4-5 in the map but there are much more, depending on how much time you have and if you have any preferences. Of course, club this trail with a few beaches or other attractions if you wish.
5. Rani Jhari-Ballalarayana Durga-Devaramane
(Trekking)
If you are into trekking, head to Mudigere in
Chikmagalur, trek Ballalarayana Durga and Devaramane. Govt will charge 250 INR
per person as entry fee and it is 4-5 kms trek overall. Can be a leisure one
day trip from Mangaluru. You may find some waterfalls worth visiting till
December or can extend to Sakaleshpura/Chikmagalur side and make it a weekend
trip
I am yet to try this trail though
6. Kollur-Kodachadri-Belkal Theertha:
Another adventure tail beckons- visit Belkal theertha(best between October and January), head to Kollur, temple visit, lunch and proceed to Kodachadri (jeep rental or trek), enjoy sunset and return to Mangaluru by night.
7. Kalladka KT tea-Narahari hills-Karinjeshwara
temple
A leisure half day trip to enjoy Kalladka’s KT tea, visit Narahari parvatha and Karinjeshwara temple. You may extend to explore either Belthangady side or Puttur side (Bendre theertha, Balavana etc) or return early to Mangaluru.
8. Mangaluru Local-Pilikula theme parks, Temples, Beaches, Bonda factory
Don’t want to go too far? There are a dozen places of interest within 10 kms from Mangaluru city. Beaches, temples, Sulthan Bathery, Pilikula Nisarga Dhama with amusement park, zoo, museum, Bonda factory (open on weekdays only) where you can buy tender coconut water for low price etc. Even Adyar falls is worth visiting during Monsoon.
9. Kodi Bengre, Maravanthe-Ottinene-Barkuru
10. Moodubidire-Karkala-Varanga
11. Udupi-Manipal
Manipal is home to 3 museums, a tree park, a falls. Udupi has the popular temple, coin museums and many offbeat places
12. Sringeri-Horanadu-Sirimane, Hanumana Gundi
13. Kasargod-Bekal side
14. Tombattu falls, Metkalgudde, Haladi
15. Beluru-Halebeedu
16. Agumbe-Kundadri-Kavaledurga-Sringeri
17. Bhatkal-Murudeshwara-Mini Maldives-Ottinene
viewpoint
18. Church Trail
19. Adventure trail- Surfing, Houseboat stay, beach
activities, boat ride
Most of these are best achieved with your own vehicle or a taxi. However they are also doable with public transportation as the region has a good bus network. But then, you might have to skip a few places as more time will be spent traveling, finding a local auto/taxi or waiting for the next bus. Bike and car rentals are available in Mangaluru. [Royal Bothers Activa rental experience]
Did I miss anything? Let me know your thoughts. I will have a few more options overtime and try to ensure the list touches 25.
If we are looking at a two day/weekend trip then there are more options - We can plan Coorg, Karwar/Goa/Jog Falls/Kannur/Wayanad and many more places with an overnight stay. I will write a separate post on that.
