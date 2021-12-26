30 Karnataka Waterfalls visited in 2021
As I was preparing a post detailing my travel summary for 2021, I realized that I have visited lots of local waterfalls. Thus I felt the list of waterfalls I visited warrant a standalone post. So here it is.
Except a few minor ones, I have written detailed post already about each of the waterfalls visited. You can find the link over their names.
|
#
|
Name
|
Nearest town
|
Trekking needed
(kms, return)
|
Entry fee/person
|
Remarks
parking, camera extra
|
Major/Complex/Extremely beautiful falls worth
visiting despite effort & cost
|
1
|
Kollur
|
6-8
|
100
|
Camera 300-1000 Rs
|
2
|
Agumbe/ Hebri
|
4-5
|
100
|
Camera 300-1000 Rs
|
3
|
Gangolli
|
6-7
|
50
|
4
|
Madikeri
|
2-3
|
50
|
5
|
Belthangady
|
4-5
|
200
|
6
|
Karwar & Ankola
|
4-5
|
0
|
7
|
Kudumari
|
Gangolli
|
viewed from distance only
|
Moderate complexity/Medium level waterfalls
|
8
|
Apsarakonda
|
Honnavara
|
1 km
|
9
|
Jomlu falls
|
Hebri
|
3-4 kms
|
10
|
Karkala
|
2 kms
|
80
|
11
|
Kote Abbi falls
|
Madikeri
|
0.2 kms
|
0
|
20 Rs parking
|
12
|
Gokak
|
0
|
0
|
13
|
Gokak
|
0
|
0
|
14
|
Jog Falls
|
Sagara
|
0
|
Trek down optional
|
15
|
Theerthahalli
|
0
|
0
|
16
|
Bhatkal
|
0
|
1 km after jeep ride,
2-3 kms from main road
|
17
|
Onti Falls Coorg
|
Madikeri
|
(viewed from a distance)
|
18
|
Surlabhi falls
|
Madikeri
|
0
|
0
|
Roadside view
|
19
|
Gangolli
|
0.1
|
0
|
Easy to access, small/minor waterfalls
|
20
|
Parappadi
|
Karkala
|
0.1
|
0
|
Banned, saw from distance
|
21
|
Tombattu falls
|
Haladi
|
0
|
0
|
22
|
Hulikal Falls
|
Mastikatte
|
0
|
0
|
Roadside view
|
23
|
Moodbidri
|
1
|
0
|
24
|
Sree falls
|
Kollur
|
0
|
0
|
Roadside view
|
25
|
Channekal
|
Bhatkal
|
0
|
0
|
Roadside view
|
26
|
Karwar
|
2
|
0
|
27
|
Durga falls,
|
Karkala
|
0
|
0
|
28
|
Mini Ermayi Falls
|
Belthangady
|
0
|
0
|
Mini falls enroute to actual
|
29
|
Waterfalls along Charmadi Ghat
|
Charmadi
|
0
|
0
|
Roadside view
|
30
|
Theerthahalli
Visiting waterfalls is a seasonal affair. Before
monsoon they will be dry, if we visit during peak monsoon we have to deal with
lots of leeches, rain and other inconveniences. October-December is the best
season during which we should visit as many waterfalls as possible.
Waterfalls are also a matter of how many kms you are willing to trek and how much entry fee you are willing to cough up.
I do have a huge wish list of waterfalls to visit-hopefully for 2022.
