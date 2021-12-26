30 Karnataka Waterfalls visited in 2021

As I was preparing a post detailing my travel summary for 2021, I realized that I have visited lots of local waterfalls. Thus I felt the list of waterfalls I visited warrant a standalone post. So here it is.

Except a few minor ones, I have written detailed post already about each of the waterfalls visited. You can find the link over their names.

# Name Nearest town Trekking needed (kms, return) Entry fee/person Remarks parking, camera extra Major/Complex/Extremely beautiful falls worth visiting despite effort & cost 1 Belkal Theertha Kollur 6-8 100 Camera 300-1000 Rs 2 Kudlu Theertha Agumbe/ Hebri 4-5 100 Camera 300-1000 Rs 3 Koosalli Gangolli 6-7 50 4 Iruppu falls Madikeri 2-3 50 5 Didupe falls Belthangady 4-5 200 6 Donne falls Karwar & Ankola 4-5 0 7 Kudumari Gangolli viewed from distance only Moderate complexity/Medium level waterfalls 8 Apsarakonda Honnavara 1 km 9 Jomlu falls Hebri 3-4 kms 10 Hanumanagundi Karkala 2 kms 80 11 Kote Abbi falls Madikeri 0.2 kms 0 20 Rs parking 12 Godachinmalki Gokak 0 0 13 Gokak Falls Gokak 0 0 14 Jog Falls Sagara 0 Trek down optional 15 Elaneer falls Theerthahalli 0 0 16 Bheemeshwara temple & waterfalls Bhatkal 0 1 km after jeep ride, 2-3 kms from main road 17 Onti Falls Coorg Madikeri (viewed from a distance) 18 Surlabhi falls Madikeri 0 0 Roadside view 19 Haklamane Gangolli 0.1 0 Easy to access, small/minor waterfalls 20 Parappadi Karkala 0.1 0 Banned, saw from distance 21 Tombattu falls Haladi 0 0 22 Hulikal Falls Mastikatte 0 0 Roadside view 23 Nagundi falls Moodbidri 1 0 24 Sree falls Kollur 0 0 Roadside view 25 Channekal Bhatkal 0 0 Roadside view 26 Baahu falls Karwar 2 0 27 Durga falls, Karkala 0 0 28 Mini Ermayi Falls Belthangady 0 0 Mini falls enroute to actual 29 Waterfalls along Charmadi Ghat Charmadi 0 0 Roadside view 30 Achakannye Theerthahalli

Visiting waterfalls is a seasonal affair. Before monsoon they will be dry, if we visit during peak monsoon we have to deal with lots of leeches, rain and other inconveniences. October-December is the best season during which we should visit as many waterfalls as possible.

Waterfalls are also a matter of how many kms you are willing to trek and how much entry fee you are willing to cough up.

I do have a huge wish list of waterfalls to visit-hopefully for 2022.