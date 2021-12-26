 30 Karnataka Waterfalls visited in 2021 - eNidhi India Travel Blog

30 Karnataka Waterfalls visited in 2021

Sunday, December 26, 2021

As I was preparing a post detailing my travel summary for 2021, I realized that I have visited lots of local waterfalls. Thus I felt the list of waterfalls I visited warrant a standalone post. So here it is.

Except a few minor ones, I have written detailed post already about each of the waterfalls visited. You can find the link over their names.

#

Name

Nearest town

Trekking needed

(kms, return)

Entry fee/person

Remarks

parking, camera extra

Major/Complex/Extremely beautiful falls worth visiting despite effort & cost

1

Belkal Theertha

Kollur

6-8

100

Camera 300-1000 Rs

2

Kudlu Theertha

Agumbe/ Hebri

4-5

100

Camera 300-1000 Rs

3

Koosalli

Gangolli

6-7

50

4

Iruppu falls

Madikeri

2-3

50

5

Didupe falls

Belthangady

4-5

200

6

Donne falls 

Karwar & Ankola

4-5

0

7

Kudumari 

Gangolli

viewed from distance only

Moderate complexity/Medium level waterfalls

8

Apsarakonda

Honnavara

1 km

9

Jomlu falls

Hebri

3-4 kms

10

Hanumanagundi

Karkala

2 kms

80

11

Kote Abbi falls

Madikeri

0.2 kms

0

20 Rs parking

12

Godachinmalki

Gokak

0

0

13

Gokak Falls

Gokak

0

0

14

Jog Falls

Sagara

0

Trek down optional

15

Elaneer falls

Theerthahalli

0

0

16

Bheemeshwara temple & waterfalls

Bhatkal

0

1 km after jeep ride,

2-3 kms from main road

17

Onti Falls Coorg 

Madikeri

(viewed from a distance)

18

Surlabhi falls 

Madikeri

0

0

Roadside view

19

Haklamane

Gangolli

0.1

0

Easy to access, small/minor waterfalls

20

Parappadi

Karkala

0.1

0

Banned, saw from distance

21

Tombattu falls

Haladi

0

0

22

Hulikal Falls 

Mastikatte

0

0

Roadside view

23

Nagundi falls

Moodbidri

0

24

Sree falls

Kollur

0

0

Roadside view

25

Channekal

Bhatkal

0

0

Roadside view

26

Baahu falls

Karwar

2

0

27

Durga falls, 

Karkala

0

0

28

Mini Ermayi Falls 

Belthangady

0

0

Mini falls enroute to actual

29

Waterfalls along Charmadi Ghat 

Charmadi

0

0

Roadside view

30

Achakannye

Theerthahalli

Visiting waterfalls is a seasonal affair. Before monsoon they will be dry, if we visit during peak monsoon we have to deal with lots of leeches, rain and other inconveniences. October-December is the best season during which we should visit as many waterfalls as possible. 

Waterfalls are also a matter of how many kms you are willing to trek and how much entry fee you are willing to cough up.

I do have a huge wish list of waterfalls to visit-hopefully for 2022.

