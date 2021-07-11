Apsarakonda waterfalls & marine park, Honnavara
Apsarakonda falls is a nice popular waterfalls near Honnavara, Uttarakannada. It is about 4-5 kms from Highway hence easy to access and a popular attraction in Honnavara area.
I had visited Apsarakonda last year August, but at that time it was closed citing covid. But this year from July govt has opened up most tourist places and hence we found Apsarakonda falls open when we visited recently.
Apsarakonda falls is about 7 kms from Honnavara city center. Public transport is not available till the falls. You may get it till highway and either take an auto or walk last 3-4 kms.
A parking fee of 30 Rs was collected per car. There was no ticket to enter the waterfalls.
Reaching Apsarakonda waterfalls needs walking down the steps- about 100-150 approx and you will be greeted to this nice view of falls.
The viewpoint:
We can get nice view of the ocean from here. Below is the view I got during rainy day
Walking trail with exhibits
A well maintained walking trail takes us deeper into the forest with lots of artificial insects and animals kept on display. Chimpanzee seemed to be most liked animal by visitors. Everyone wanted a selfie with the chimpanzee.
