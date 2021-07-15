Kodachadri trek costs upto 18k in govt fees for 10 pax

Kodachadri is a scenic hill top near Kollur in coastal Karnataka. Devotees visiting Kollur Mookambika temple and nature lovers prefer to visit Kodachadri hills- either via trekking or using 4x4 jeeps. Kodachadri trek will now cost dearly to nature lovers. If you are a group of 10 trekkers, be ready to pay upto 18k in Govt fees alone (for a group of 10 pax), travel and other expenses separate.

As per this post from Kundapraa.com , a local website, revised Forest Department fee to enter Kodachadri are as below

Trekking Entry fee 300 INR per person

Camera Fee: Upto 1000 Rs per camera depending on lens size

Guide fee 1000 INR

Late return fee INR 100 per hour

If you are a group of 10 people, at the bare minimum you will pay 3000 Rs to govt to trek to Kodachadri. But it is very likely you will be delayed on your way back and will pay some penalty, you may need a guide or might have some cameras. So be ready to pay as much as 18000 INR in govt fees for a group of 10 pax.

# Fee type Per person cost Best scenario (for 10 people) Worst Scenario (for 10 people) Intermediate scenario (10 pax) 1 Trekking Entry fee 300 INR 3000 INR 3000 INR 3000 INR 2 Guide fee 1000 INR/Guide 1000 (1 guide for whole group) 1000 (1 guide for whole group) 1000 (1 guide for whole group) 3 Camera fee 300 (minium) 500 (upto 200 mm lens 1000 (200 mm+ lens 0 (no one takes camera) 10000 (all carry 200 mm+ lens) 4200 (2 pax carry 200 mm+ 2 pax carry upto 200, 4 people carry normal, 2 people no camera 4 Late return fee 100 INR/hour 0 (return within time 4000 INR (4 hour delay by all) 2000 INR (about 2 hour delay by all) Total 300 to 2500 4000 18000 10200 INR





If we have 18000 INR to spare there are lot of other alternate tour packages we can consider, instead of spending so much to hike a hill. This pricing beats some of the international entry ticket pricing...





The camera lens fee is tricky. It says 70mm to 200 mm 500 INR, 200 above 1000

If I have 200mm I fear officials will not settle for 500 but insist on 1000 INR. Camera makers need to learn from automobile companies (who make 3.99 meters, 999cc etc to get tax advantage). Also forest department doesn't know about 50 mm fixed lens- if they learn about it they will charge more I guess...





Why should cameras fee cost so much during trekking? In a wildlife such telephoto lens may get you a nice closeup view of a tiger or black panther etc and you might make some money if you can sell those pics. But in a trekking trail it will be mostly nature, sunset and some bird pictures if lucky. Not sure what is so special





Once you take a photo and publish there are a 100 instagram accounts and companies happy to copy it and re-use, without giving credit, without paying money... Those people should be made to pay part of the camera fees paid to click these pics.





Late fee is another scam. If I am trekking to the top, why not give me enough time to hike up and down as per my convenience. If the rule says "return before 6 PM" that is understandable. But why 1 hour limit from check post to check post? If trekkers rush, run or try to beat the time they may get exhausted and hurt themselves. Why not give them a few hours to explore in comfort?





Are there any service provided after collecting these much fees?

No. Don't expect any infrastructure like rest area, first aid kid, drinking water, camping area or such support trekkers may need.





There was a talk of ropeway to Kodachadri. Unfortunately not much news in past 1 year.





I had visited Kodachadri once in 2009 and once again in 2017. Was thinking of visiting again in 2021 but now bike ride to top is reportedly banned. Trekking and jeep rides are two options now, trekking fee is more expensive than jeep ride (trekking should have been cheaper because we are using our own legs, but Govt has its own logic)





Why Govt has increased the fee?