Vistadome journey for scenic western ghats: complete planning guide

Vistadome is a luxury coach from Indian Railways. Vistadome has large glass windows, glass panels in the roof, large, wide, rotating, spacious seats and is very convenient to enjoy nature while the train moves.

Vistadome is India's attempt to match luxurious European railway coaches. Vistadome seats are promptly priced 3 times AC chair car prices and 10 times the non Ac (second sitting) ticket price.





Vistadome was recently launched between Bengaluru and Mangaluru, giving passengers amazing view of western ghats as the train passes through tunnels, bridges, waterfalls and so on. Hundreds of people have already taken a ride in Vistadome and social media is full of videos. Almost everyone have praised the vistadome service and it is indeed good. I took a ride recently and this is my review of Vistadome, along with all the FAQs, planning tips for your ride in Vistadome.





What to expect during Vistadome journey? There were two vistadome coaches in the train I travelled. May be authorities may add more in future. Each coach only seats 44 people (compared to 70+ in regular AC chair car), hence Vistadome is more spacious and comfortable than other coaches. Below are key reasons why Vistadome is special and expensive.

1. Less crowd: Each vistadome coach seats only 44 people as against 70+ in AC Chair car or sleeper coaches. Hence there will be less passengers and more space around. 2. Large windows & Glass panel in roof: Vistadome windows are super large and offer great view of scenery outside. Even AC chair car comes with large windows but Vistadome has larger windows and few glass panels on roof too. 3. Ultra luxurious seats: Seats in Vistadome coach have following provisions: Only 4 people per row (2+2 layout compared to 3+2 in AC chair car) and only 11 rows as against 15-16 rows in AC chair car

Each seat has a seat back pocket, cup holder, grabbing handle, aircraft like foldable tray, armrest, push button recline

Seats can be rotated 360 degrees. You can rotate it in the direction of journey or rotate it 90 degrees to face the windows. (but if the row ahead of you turns the seat 90 degrees you won't be able to, some coordination is required between passengers

Individual charging sockets for each seats

No overhead luggage space. A dedicated luggage rack is available in both ends of vistadome coach

Seat numbers written in braille also for those who have impaired vision

Windows have curtains as well. Seats can be rotated but not all rows can rotate fully (90 degrees) at once. Limited legroom if row above is tilted 90 degrees. Then better you also tilt 45 degrees... Above: Aircraft style folding trays under armrest Below: Individual Power outlet and luggage compartment 4. Observation deck: There is a dedicated observation deck towards one end of the vistadome coach. While train comes from Bengaluru towards Mangaluru the coaches are put at the end of the train so passengers could view the rear, but while train was being pulled up towards Bengaluru, we had vistadome coaches at the front, with engine ahead of us, so we didn't get open view. Food options in Vistadome:



Vistadome train information- Train number, timing, days of running Vistadome now operates everyday between Mangaluru and Bengaluru but train numbers and timings are different. Check below chart for current info, check IRCTC website for latest updates. # Train # From to Days running Timing 1 06540 Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur Sunday 9.15 AM from MAJN Reach BLR 8 PM 2 06576 Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur Monday, Wednesday, Friday 8.50 AM from MAJN 3 06212 Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday 11.30 AM from MAJN 4 06575 Yeswantpur to Mangaluru Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday 7 AM from YPR Reach MAJN 5 PM 5 06211 Yeswantpur to Mangaluru Monday, Wednesday, Friday 7 AM from YPR Reach MAJN 5 PM Unlike Shatabdi, no food included in vistadome ticket price. The journey between Bangalore and Mangalore lasts almost 12 hours so you will definitely need food. Vistadome has a small pantry- shown below, but it may get exhausted soon if everyone buys lots of stuff. Better carry some food or fruits of your own. Pulav was sold for 30 Rs per packet, cup noodle is 55 Rs. Reasonably priced but limited stock. Even the railway stations on the way may not have all shops open due to limited crowd.





Vistadome train coach ticket prices:

From-To Vistadome AC Chair Car Second sitting Full distance 1400 525 155 Subramanya-Sakleshpura 625 265 70 Mangalore to Hasana 960 385 105





A few things to keep in mind while booking vistadome tickets:

1. Train starts from Yeshwantpur Junction in Bengaluru and ends at Mangaluru Junction (YPR and MAJN). Do not mistake it for Bengaluru city and Mangaluru central railway stations. You may miss the train. Be sure to go to right railway station.'

2. Tickets can be booked through IRCTC, but there's no explicit word called "Vistadome"- you have to book "Executive Chair Car" category in trains that have vistadome





Toilets:

Toilets in Vistadome are modern, have all facilities. Hope they are maintained well.





Things that can be improved:

1. Put some cameras in front of the engines and show live feeds in display units available. Passengers can see what is ahead- waterfall, bridge, tunnel etc and plan well. Also show upcoming station etc.

2. Passengers will need food during 11-12 hour journey. Do factor 100-150 Rs extra if required but provide a welcome drink, meals, evening tea/snacks. Passengers will anyway spend that much (55 Rs for cup noodle, 30 Rs for pulav, 10 Rs per tea/coffee etc)

How to save money while planning vistadome tour?

It is not essential to book entire journey from Bengaluru to Mangaluru. Most exciting scenery is between Sakaleshpura and Subramanya Road. If you don't want to spend 1500 Rs per person, book for part of the journey. Below are some options

- Take overnight bus to Sakaleshpura, explore Sakaleshpura for half a day and then board Vistadome at Sakaleshpura to Subramanya/Mangaluru stretch

-Take overnight train to Mangaluru, explore Mangaluru, next day book Vistadome-Mangaluru to Sakaleshpura and Book AC chair car or second sitting from Sakaleshpura to Bengaluru

- People from Udupi/Mangaluru can book vistadome from Mangaluru till Sakaleshpura/Hassan, spend some time exploring around and return same day night in some other train bound for Mangaluru or Karwar.





Vistadome vs other options

While Vistadome is luxurious you will get same view even from a deen dayal coach if you can stand by the door or peep through the window. AC chair car is 60% cheaper and has similarly large windows, but is 2x crowded than vistadome so less space and more people





Where to sit/how to plan best photos and videos in vistadome?