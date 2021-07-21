 Best of Jan-June 2021 from enidhi India - eNidhi India Travel Blog

Best of Jan-June 2021 from enidhi India

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

A quick snapshot of most read and most commented posts from my blog enidhi.net, during first half of 2021

  1. Hidden Gems of Mulki - Most viewed post in my blog during 2021 so far. Mulki is often ignored as a tourist destination by those visiting Mangalore & Udupi. If you have half a day to spare, do explore these gems in and around Mulki.
  2. Houseboat Experience in Kodi Bengre: Udupi also has a houseboat and we took a ride in April. This post shares all the details for you to plan your houseboat expedition in Udupi, without having to go all the way to Kerala.
  3. Venue S+ is an underpowered car? Addresses concerns of potential Venue buyers worried about less power. Understand how much power we need and what you gain/lose with power
  4. Venue S+ PDI checklist: Custom Pre delivery inspection checklist for Venue S+ buyers. Can be used for other cars with some modifications
  5. What is keeping travel bloggers busy?  Find out what a dozen + bloggers did during the pandemic...
  6. Tata Motors unpleasant booking experience : Reasons why I didn't buy a tata car despite booking, waiting for months and doing PDI
Some of my personal favorites:
Which one did you like the most?

I didn't have lots of travel in first half of 2021- 2-3 months were lost in lockdown. Had a short visit to Mangaluru, a trip to Sakaleshpura, another bike trip to Kuduremukha, one trip to Bengaluru & Chennai and another trip to Shivamogga, probably around 4000kms total. Wrote about 75 posts in 6 months- almost at par with 2020 record but lower than overall average.

Leave a Comment

No comments

Appreciate your efforts and interests to comment. Comments may be moderated due to increased spam. Will ideally respond to comments within few days.Use Anonymous option if you don't wish to leave your name/ID behind- Shrinidhi

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.