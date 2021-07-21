Best of Jan-June 2021 from enidhi India

A quick snapshot of most read and most commented posts from my blog enidhi.net, during first half of 2021

Hidden Gems of Mulki - Most viewed post in my blog during 2021 so far. Mulki is often ignored as a tourist destination by those visiting Mangalore & Udupi. If you have half a day to spare, do explore these gems in and around Mulki. Houseboat Experience in Kodi Bengre: Udupi also has a houseboat and we took a ride in April. This post shares all the details for you to plan your houseboat expedition in Udupi, without having to go all the way to Kerala. Venue S+ is an underpowered car? Addresses concerns of potential Venue buyers worried about less power. Understand how much power we need and what you gain/lose with power Venue S+ PDI checklist: Custom Pre delivery inspection checklist for Venue S+ buyers. Can be used for other cars with some modifications What is keeping travel bloggers busy? Find out what a dozen + bloggers did during the pandemic... Tata Motors unpleasant booking experience : Reasons why I didn't buy a tata car despite booking, waiting for months and doing PDI

I didn't have lots of travel in first half of 2021- 2-3 months were lost in lockdown. Had a short visit to Mangaluru, a trip to Sakaleshpura, another bike trip to Kuduremukha, one trip to Bengaluru & Chennai and another trip to Shivamogga, probably around 4000kms total. Wrote about 75 posts in 6 months- almost at par with 2020 record but lower than overall average.