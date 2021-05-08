Hyundai Venue S+ PDI Checklist

I had made this PDI checklist while evaluating Hyundai S+. PDI or Pre-Delivery Inspection is buyers last opportunity to identify any existing issues in the car. If you spot any issue in the vehicle during PDI stage, you can ask dealer to replace the car or fix the issue depending on how serious it is. If there are dents or damages, paint job issue, vehicle has been driven unreasonably high number of kms (50-100+) then you have all the rights to reject the car. If you miss spotting them, car will be registered in your name and dealer may claim car was fine when they delivered, these issues came up only later. Then your options will be limited.
So how to do PDI?
- Do PDI in daylight, outdoors, not indoor or during dark time
- Understand various features of your car and variant. You should do this before ordering, so that you won't have any disappointment. No one will help if you were expecting the car to have some feature not explicitly called out and it is not there.
- If not confident, take a friend well knowledgeable about cars
- Keep enough time- do PDI before car goes to RTO- you may need 2-3 hours. Don't keep this for delivery day when you are too exited to drive home, family members are waiting and showroom is about to close.
Below is a PDI checklist I made for Hyundai Venue S+. Feel free to edit as per your needs. Similar can be used for other models of vehicles, just that you have add any new feature and ignore features not available/not applicable to that variant.
|#
|Section
|Feature
|PDI points
|Spec
|PDI status
|1
|Exterior
|Paints
|No scratches
|2
|No repainting
|3
|No panel gap
|4
|Dual tone (if applicable)
|5
|Lamps
|High beam
|6
|Low beam
|7
|Left turn indicator- front
|8
|Right turn indicator- front
|9
|Left turn indicator - rear
|10
|Right turn indicator - rear
|11
|Hazard light
|12
|Fog light
|13
|Brake light
|14
|Tail lamp- left n right
|15
|Tail lamp- central
|16
|Corner Lamp-left n right
|17
|Follow me home
|18
|Auto headlamp (NA for S+)
|19
|DRL
|20
|Wiper
|Front (2 wipers, multipe speeds)
|21
|Rear (NA for S+)
|22
|Doors
|Lock
|23
|Unlock
|24
|Door closing sound-driver door
|25
|Door closing sound- front passenger
|26
|Front left window- roll up
|27
|Front right window
|28
|Rear Left window
|29
|Rear right window
|30
|Window power buttons- driver side
|31
|Window power button- individual
|32
|Door closing sound- rear left passenger
|33
Door closing sound- rear right passenger
|34
|Antenna
|35
|ORVM-right- autofold
|36
|ORVM letft - autofold
|37
|ORVM right- indicators
|38
|ORVM left- indicators
|39
|ORVM right-adjustment
|40
|ORVM left- adjustment
|41
ORVM autofold on lock/unlock (NA for S+)
|42
|Underbody
|43
|Suspension visual check
|44
|Disc brake rust check
|45
|Engine
|Oil Level
|46
|Battery
|47
|Rusting
|48
|Engine Number
|49
|Wiper Water level
|50
|Wiper operation
|51
|Bonet opening & closing
|52
|Bonet sheild
|53
|Interior
|Rear Seat folding
|54
|Parcel tray
|55
|Gearbox
|56
|Speedo console
|57
|Wiper controls
|58
|Headlight controls
|59
|Steering adjustment
|60
|Driver seat height adjustment
|61
|Driver seat headrest adjustment
|62
|Cooled glovebox
|63
|Passenger headrest arrangement
|64
|Seatbelts
|65
|Driver seat adjustment
|66
|passenger seat adjustment
|67
|Seatbelt warning
|68
|Overhead lamp- 3 control options
|69
|2nd row folding arm rest (NA for S+)
|70
|Driver armrest (non sliding for S+)
|71
|Over the door holders
|72
|Baggage Hook
|73
|Speakers
|74
|Tweeters
|75
|Door pockets
|76
|AC
|Heater
|77
|AUTO AC
|78
|AC controls
|79
|AC vents - front and rear
|80
|AC adjustment
|81
|USB Charging
|82
|Door handles
|83
|Sunvisor-driver side
|84
|Sunvisor- passenger side
|Vanity Mirror
|85
|Overhead lamp
|86
|Rear View mirror
|87
|Parking sensor
|88
|Body colour AC vent
|Tectonic Blue
|89
|Body colour mirror
|Tectonic Blue
|90
|Boot
|boot lamp
|91
|Spare wheel
|92
|tool kit
|93
|boot opening and closing
|94
|Driving
|Egnition Key
|95
|Engine sound in cabin
|96
|Gear transfer
|97
|Clutch
|98
|brake response
|99
|Accelerator response
|100
|RPM display
|101
|Speed, fuel economy display
|102
|5 liter fuel
|103
|Display selection
|104
|Tripmeter reset
|105
|Others
|Owners Manual
|106
|Form 22
|107
|Registration fee breakdown
|108
Final quote with price protection & consumer discount - insurance, extended warranty/AMC, essential kit
|109
|Service centre location, timeline
|110
|Service schedule
|111
|VIN
|112
|Chassis number
|113
|Temp Registraion
|114
|Permanent Registration timeline
|115
|Fast tag
|116
|Anti pinch windows
|117
|Key fob functions
|118
Auto roll of windows immediately after ignition off
|119
Reverse Camera, sensor n guiding lines
|120
|Road side assistance details
|121
|FM
|122
|AM
|123
|Android Auto (wired)
|124
|Apple Carplay
|125
|Touch screen experience
|126
|Wireless charging (NA for S+)
|127
|Bluelink (NA for S+)
|128
|Physical buttons operation
|129
|Steering mounted control operation
|130
|USB content
|131
|Ground Clearance
|190 mm
|132
|Tyre
|Tyre spec
|133
|Tyre Pressure
|134
|Wheelcap
|135
|Rim size
|136
|Spare wheel size comparison
|137
|Air insert nozzle cap
|138
|Mud flap
|139
|Door mat
|140
|Vehicle cover
|141
|Seat covers
|142
|Anything else you might have ordered
|143
|Antirust/Ceramic coatings
My personal PDI experience
: I checked of the above things as soon as SA informed that car has arrived. A few more things I checked before taking delivery. I think I still missed 10-20% but haven't faced any issue with the car so far.
