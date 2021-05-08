Hyundai Venue S+ PDI Checklist

I had made this PDI checklist while evaluating Hyundai S+. PDI or Pre-Delivery Inspection is buyers last opportunity to identify any existing issues in the car. If you spot any issue in the vehicle during PDI stage, you can ask dealer to replace the car or fix the issue depending on how serious it is. If there are dents or damages, paint job issue, vehicle has been driven unreasonably high number of kms (50-100+) then you have all the rights to reject the car. If you miss spotting them, car will be registered in your name and dealer may claim car was fine when they delivered, these issues came up only later. Then your options will be limited.

So how to do PDI?

Do PDI in daylight, outdoors, not indoor or during dark time

Understand various features of your car and variant. You should do this before ordering, so that you won't have any disappointment. No one will help if you were expecting the car to have some feature not explicitly called out and it is not there.

If not confident, take a friend well knowledgeable about cars

Keep enough time- do PDI before car goes to RTO- you may need 2-3 hours. Don't keep this for delivery day when you are too exited to drive home, family members are waiting and showroom is about to close.

Below is a PDI checklist I made for Hyundai Venue S+. Feel free to edit as per your needs. Similar can be used for other models of vehicles, just that you have add any new feature and ignore features not available/not applicable to that variant.

# Section Feature PDI points Spec PDI status 1 Exterior Paints No scratches 2 No repainting 3 No panel gap 4 Dual tone (if applicable) 5 Lamps High beam 6 Low beam 7 Left turn indicator- front 8 Right turn indicator- front 9 Left turn indicator - rear 10 Right turn indicator - rear 11 Hazard light 12 Fog light 13 Brake light 14 Tail lamp- left n right 15 Tail lamp- central 16 Corner Lamp-left n right 17 Follow me home 18 Auto headlamp (NA for S+) 19 DRL 20 Wiper Front (2 wipers, multipe speeds) 21 Rear (NA for S+) 22 Doors Lock 23 Unlock 24 Door closing sound-driver door 25 Door closing sound- front passenger 26 Front left window- roll up 27 Front right window 28 Rear Left window 29 Rear right window 30 Window power buttons- driver side 31 Window power button- individual 32 Door closing sound- rear left passenger 33 Door closing sound- rear right passenger 34 Antenna 35 ORVM-right- autofold 36 ORVM letft - autofold 37 ORVM right- indicators 38 ORVM left- indicators 39 ORVM right-adjustment 40 ORVM left- adjustment 41 ORVM autofold on lock/unlock (NA for S+) 42 Underbody 43 Suspension visual check 44 Disc brake rust check 45 Engine Oil Level 46 Battery 47 Rusting 48 Engine Number 49 Wiper Water level 50 Wiper operation 51 Bonet opening & closing 52 Bonet sheild 53 Interior Rear Seat folding 54 Parcel tray 55 Gearbox 56 Speedo console 57 Wiper controls 58 Headlight controls 59 Steering adjustment 60 Driver seat height adjustment 61 Driver seat headrest adjustment 62 Cooled glovebox 63 Passenger headrest arrangement 64 Seatbelts 65 Driver seat adjustment 66 passenger seat adjustment 67 Seatbelt warning 68 Overhead lamp- 3 control options 69 2nd row folding arm rest (NA for S+) 70 Driver armrest (non sliding for S+) 71 Over the door holders 72 Baggage Hook 73 Speakers 74 Tweeters 75 Door pockets 76 AC Heater 77 AUTO AC 78 AC controls 79 AC vents - front and rear 80 AC adjustment 81 USB Charging 82 Door handles 83 Sunvisor-driver side 84 Sunvisor- passenger side Vanity Mirror 85 Overhead lamp 86 Rear View mirror 87 Parking sensor 88 Body colour AC vent Tectonic Blue 89 Body colour mirror Tectonic Blue 90 Boot boot lamp 91 Spare wheel 92 tool kit 93 boot opening and closing 94 Driving Egnition Key 95 Engine sound in cabin 96 Gear transfer 97 Clutch 98 brake response 99 Accelerator response 100 RPM display 101 Speed, fuel economy display 102 5 liter fuel 103 Display selection 104 Tripmeter reset 105 Others Owners Manual 106 Form 22 107 Registration fee breakdown 108 Final quote with price protection & consumer discount - insurance, extended warranty/AMC, essential kit 109 Service centre location, timeline 110 Service schedule 111 VIN 112 Chassis number 113 Temp Registraion 114 Permanent Registration timeline 115 Fast tag 116 Anti pinch windows 117 Key fob functions 118 Auto roll of windows immediately after ignition off 119 Reverse Camera, sensor n guiding lines 120 Road side assistance details 121 Infotainment system FM 122 AM 123 Android Auto (wired) 124 Apple Carplay 125 Touch screen experience 126 Wireless charging (NA for S+) 127 Bluelink (NA for S+) 128 Physical buttons operation 129 Steering mounted control operation 130 USB content 131 Ground Clearance 190 mm 132 Tyre Tyre spec 133 Tyre Pressure 134 Wheelcap 135 Rim size 136 Spare wheel size comparison 137 Air insert nozzle cap 138 Accessories Mud flap 139 Door mat 140 Vehicle cover 141 Seat covers 142 Anything else you might have ordered 143 Antirust/Ceramic coatings