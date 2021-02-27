 Hyundai Venue S+ vs Renault Kiger RXT - eNidhi India Travel Blog

Hyundai Venue S+ vs Renault Kiger RXT

Saturday, February 27, 2021

Recently I evaluated Renault Kiger as a potential car I could buy. I compared it with the other booking I had- Hyundai Venue S+. Here is a comparison of key features. Detailed analysis of Renault Kiger is published here. Kiger has already amassed 1-1.5 month waiting period due to its aggressive pricing in compact SUV segment, lots of features etc. Venue is a tried and tested option in this segment selling over 11000 units each month. Both have their pros and cons and a prospective buyer needs to decide which of these work best for him/her

Feature

Sub Features

Venue S+

Kiger RXT

Notes

Engine

NA

1.2 L NA Petrol engine (82 BHP)

 

1 L NA petrol engine (71 BHP)

 

Kiger is more fuel efficient, less powerful but adequate engine that costs less in 3PL insurance

 

Venue is more reliable, slightly more powerful

 

Turbo

1 L Turbo option available (120 PS, SX trims)

1 L Turbo option available (100 PS)

 

Transmission

 

5 speed MT

(6 Speed MT, IMT and DCT available in other trims)

5 speed MT

(AMT and CVT options available)

 

Exterior-

Corner lamps

Yes

No

 

 

Fog lamps

Yes (Projector)

Yes

 

 

Headlamps

Projector

Projector (LED in RTZ)

 

 

DRL

Yes

Yes

 

 

Roofrail

Yes

Yes

 

 

LED Tailamps

Yes

Yes

Kiger design is new and more stylish

 

Skid plates

Yes

Yes

 

 

Auto folding ORVM

Yes

No (Available in RXZ)

 

Safety

Airbags

2

4

Kiger RXT and RXZ get 2 side airbags extra

 

Ground Clearance

190 mm

205 mm

 

 

NCAP safety rating

4 star (Australian)

Not known

Kiger sibling Magnite got 4 star in Asean NCAP

 

Reverse Camera

Yes

Yes

Front sensors available in RXZ

Interior

Infotainment

Yes

Yes

I didn’t research more on it

 

Driver seat height adjustment

Yes

Yes

 

 

Driver armrest

Yes, non sliding

Yes

 

 

Sliding storage

No

Yes

 

 

Push button

No

Yes

 

 

Digital Cluster

No

Yes

Kiger cluster is more nice

 

Auto AC

Yes

No

 

 

Cooled Storage

Yes

Yes

 

 

Night control on IRVM

Yes (Manual)

Yes

 

Passenger row

Armrest

No

Yes

 

 

Adjustable headrest

Yes

Yes

 

 

Folding

100%

60-40 split

 

 

Charger n AC controls

Yes

Yes

 

Buying

Waiting period

1-2 months

1-2 months

 

 

Price (this variant)

10.3 L

8 Lakhs

Kiger is cheaper due to lower 3PL insurance, less powerful engine

 

Price Range

9 to 14 lakhs on road depending on variant

7 to 11 lakhs

 

Other features

Wheels


R15 (R16 in SX, SXO)

R16 all variants

Reno spare wheel is 1 inch shorter 

Sunroof option         


Available in SX, SX (O)    Not available

What do you think? Will Kiger give some good competition to Venue?

