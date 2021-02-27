Hyundai Venue S+ vs Renault Kiger RXT
Recently I evaluated Renault Kiger as a potential car I could buy. I compared it with the other booking I had- Hyundai Venue S+. Here is a comparison of key features. Detailed analysis of Renault Kiger is published here. Kiger has already amassed 1-1.5 month waiting period due to its aggressive pricing in compact SUV segment, lots of features etc. Venue is a tried and tested option in this segment selling over 11000 units each month. Both have their pros and cons and a prospective buyer needs to decide which of these work best for him/her
|
Feature
|
Sub Features
|
Venue S+
|
Kiger RXT
|
Notes
|
Engine
|
NA
|
1.2 L NA Petrol engine (82 BHP)
|
1 L NA petrol engine (71 BHP)
|
Kiger is more fuel efficient, less powerful
but adequate engine that costs less in 3PL insurance
Venue is more reliable, slightly more
powerful
|
|
Turbo
|
1 L Turbo option available (120 PS, SX trims)
|
1 L Turbo option available (100 PS)
|
|
Transmission
|
|
5 speed MT
(6 Speed MT, IMT and DCT available in other
trims)
|
5 speed MT
(AMT and CVT options available)
|
|
Exterior-
|
Corner lamps
|
Yes
|
No
|
|
|
Fog lamps
|
Yes (Projector)
|
Yes
|
|
|
Headlamps
|
Projector
|
Projector (LED in RTZ)
|
|
|
DRL
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
|
|
Roofrail
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
|
|
LED Tailamps
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Kiger design is new and more stylish
|
|
Skid plates
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
|
|
Auto folding ORVM
|
Yes
|
No (Available in RXZ)
|
|
Safety
|
Airbags
|
2
|
4
|
Kiger RXT and RXZ get 2 side airbags extra
|
|
Ground Clearance
|
190 mm
|
205 mm
|
|
|
NCAP safety rating
|
4 star (Australian)
|
Not known
|
Kiger sibling Magnite got 4 star in Asean
NCAP
|
|
Reverse Camera
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Front sensors available in RXZ
|
Interior
|
Infotainment
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
I didn’t research more on it
|
|
Driver seat height adjustment
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
|
|
Driver armrest
|
Yes, non sliding
|
Yes
|
|
|
Sliding storage
|
No
|
Yes
|
|
|
Push button
|
No
|
Yes
|
|
|
Digital Cluster
|
No
|
Yes
|
Kiger cluster is more nice
|
|
Auto AC
|
Yes
|
No
|
|
|
Cooled Storage
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
|
|
Night control on IRVM
|
Yes (Manual)
|
Yes
|
|
Passenger row
|
Armrest
|
No
|
Yes
|
|
|
Adjustable headrest
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
|
|
Folding
|
100%
|
60-40 split
|
|
|
Charger n AC controls
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
|
Buying
|
Waiting period
|
1-2 months
|
1-2 months
|
|
|
Price (this variant)
|
10.3 L
|
8 Lakhs
|
Kiger is cheaper due to lower 3PL insurance,
less powerful engine
|
|
Price Range
|
9 to 14 lakhs on road depending on variant
|
7 to 11 lakhs
|
Other features
Wheels
R15 (R16 in SX, SXO)
R16 all variants
Sunroof option
|Available in SX, SX (O)
|Not available
What do you think? Will Kiger give some good competition to Venue?
