Hyundai Venue S+ vs Renault Kiger RXT

Recently I evaluated Renault Kiger as a potential car I could buy. I compared it with the other booking I had- Hyundai Venue S+. Here is a comparison of key features. Detailed analysis of Renault Kiger is published here. Kiger has already amassed 1-1.5 month waiting period due to its aggressive pricing in compact SUV segment, lots of features etc. Venue is a tried and tested option in this segment selling over 11000 units each month. Both have their pros and cons and a prospective buyer needs to decide which of these work best for him/her

Feature Sub Features Venue S+ Kiger RXT Notes Engine NA 1.2 L NA Petrol engine (82 BHP) 1 L NA petrol engine (71 BHP) Kiger is more fuel efficient, less powerful but adequate engine that costs less in 3PL insurance Venue is more reliable, slightly more powerful Turbo 1 L Turbo option available (120 PS, SX trims) 1 L Turbo option available (100 PS) Transmission 5 speed MT (6 Speed MT, IMT and DCT available in other trims) 5 speed MT (AMT and CVT options available) Exterior- Corner lamps Yes No Fog lamps Yes (Projector) Yes Headlamps Projector Projector (LED in RTZ) DRL Yes Yes Roofrail Yes Yes LED Tailamps Yes Yes Kiger design is new and more stylish Skid plates Yes Yes Auto folding ORVM Yes No (Available in RXZ) Safety Airbags 2 4 Kiger RXT and RXZ get 2 side airbags extra Ground Clearance 190 mm 205 mm NCAP safety rating 4 star (Australian) Not known Kiger sibling Magnite got 4 star in Asean NCAP Reverse Camera Yes Yes Front sensors available in RXZ Interior Infotainment Yes Yes I didn’t research more on it Driver seat height adjustment Yes Yes Driver armrest Yes, non sliding Yes Sliding storage No Yes Push button No Yes Digital Cluster No Yes Kiger cluster is more nice Auto AC Yes No Cooled Storage Yes Yes Night control on IRVM Yes (Manual) Yes Passenger row Armrest No Yes Adjustable headrest Yes Yes Folding 100% 60-40 split Charger n AC controls Yes Yes Buying Waiting period 1-2 months 1-2 months Price (this variant) 10.3 L 8 Lakhs Kiger is cheaper due to lower 3PL insurance, less powerful engine Price Range 9 to 14 lakhs on road depending on variant 7 to 11 lakhs

Other features

Wheels

R15 (R16 in SX, SXO) R16 all variants Reno spare wheel is 1 inch shorter Sunroof option

Available in SX, SX (O) Not available

What do you think? Will Kiger give some good competition to Venue?