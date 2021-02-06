Venue vs Tiago: Battle of my first car-decision time!
Many of you know about my car purchase story. I had booked Tata Tiago XZ back in December and was expecting delivery by end of Jan 2021. The need for the car, initial assessment and decision process explained in this post.
However I was disappointed how things developed in December & Jan
- It felt like dealing with Govt Office as Tata Motors local dealer was lethargic, won't share any update, information and zero enthusiasm in the whole process [Detailed experience here]
- I learnt that Tata Motors only has a booking counter in Udupi, no stockyard, no service centre. Cars are sent in truck from Sanand to Mangalore via Udupi and then driven back to Udupi by road. Without a reliable service centre I wasn't sure about time and effort I may have to spend if car develops problems
- With no delivery date in sight even after 5 weeks, I felt I need a plan B. I evaluated other options, zeroed in on Hyundai Venue S+ for which I was told waiting period is 1 month. Booked it by paying a small advance on 12th Jan 2021. [Hyundai vs Tata Motors booking experience]
- Whole of January I had no update either from Tata or Hyundai on what is happening with my booking
|
|
Tiago XZ
|
Venue S+
|
Pros
|
Decent hatchback in budget
Good safety
Saving 3 lakhs means I can buy something else (a drone or camera etc)
or can afford to upgrade a bit earlier
|
Would elevate me couple of categories above: From hatchback to compact SUV
2 cm extra ground clearance
Few more features- DRL, LED tail lamps, driver arm rest, 2nd row adjustable headrest, reverse camera, climate control, slightly bigger and wider tyre etc
Venue sells 10-12k units a month, no major known issues
Good dealership experience & service center available
Less waiting period (1 month)
|
Cons
|
No service center, stockyard yet in Udupi, will be driven by road from Mangalore
Poor dealer experience
Still a hatchback (small car)
2 month waiting
|
Have to spend 3 lakhs more upfront + little more on fuel, insurance etc all the time.
Slightly underpowered engine, old style instrument cluster design, no rear wiper
Unknown safety rating (Australia NCAP got 4 star, don’t trust Hyundai
to keep same standards for India, some cost cutting would be there, but hoped
it won’t be too low- didn’t see any crash videos
After initial set back, lack of information, update and basic courtesy, I decided to stop pursuing Tiago. If I get it with respect in reasonable time I will consider, else will go with Venue. I stopped following up with Tata Motors or its dealers. However a few developments happened thereafter.
1. Tata Motors Regional Sales Manager responded:
After seeing few of my tweets, Tata Motors Passenger cars regional sales manager called me, addressed many of my concerns and responded on email. Few answers were prompt and honest while few were only politically correct. Quick summary below
- Service center will open in Udupi soon, may take 2-3 months, so problem is temporary and they have an arrangement with Shama Honda for Sunday service camp
- Trucks have way bill written till Mangalore hence they can't legally stop in Udupi to offload Udupi cars. (I think Automatrix has only 1 master dealership account for all their showrooms so unable to get the cars delivered directly to different showrooms- some red tape dealer n tata motors can sort out if really interested)
- He confirmed car will be driven from Mangalore to Udupi at dealer's expense and risk- won't cut from 5 liter petrol I am supposed to get during delivery and any damage during this transit dealer is responsible.
- When I asked how do I ensure dealer driver won't drive faster than 100 kmph, I was told "staff are trained and can be trusted", similarly when I asked who will support breakdown between Udupi n Kundapura, answer was "call 24x7 helpline, they will assist", while answers are politically correct, I know ground realities can be different as every dealer has his own problems or agendas (remember Mandovi motors Baleno RS service video? or how earlier Tata dealer Hanuman Motors was cheating customers in Udupi). I didn't respond further.
- I was offered a 2020 made Tiago XZ (without any discount) and was told XZ+ can be delivered faster and blue colour takes more time. I had already waited close to two months, so didn't bother changing my preference of colour or variant.
|
|
Tiago XZ
|
Venue S+
|
Booking Date
|
1st December 2020
|
12th Jan 2021
|
Waiting period stated & Advance paid
|
2 months
11000
|
1 month
2000
|
Delivery I was expecting by
|
End of Jan 2021
|
Feb 2nd week, 2021
|
Current status
|
Allotted, arrival expected by Feb 13th 2021
|
Not allotted yet,
Arrival expected by 20th Feb 2021
|
Price increase
|
7.3 lakhs (Jan quotation)
Feb: same price (ex showroom price increase is protected but consumer
discount also continues)
|
10.3 lakhs (Jan quotation)
Feb: 20k more (price increase, no protection)
Now both dealers are after me to make some payment. I have to decide between the two next week. I am thinking of the following
- I will not pay a single rupee more till I see the vehicle in person and do PDI
- I will see how the final price negotiation goes. I have watched enough videos last month to understand how all dealers cheat and where all I can save money. So will drill own on all components ranging from registration fee, insurance, AMC, essential kit etc. If a dealer gives honest answer and options he will have my trust. If they try to arm twist me I will walk out.
- Getting satisfactory response to my concerns from local dealer is also a critical factor.
Srinidhi if have plans to use the car for only 5 years and later switch to other then Tiago is not a good choice as Tata cars have a worst resale value compared to Hyundai.. I own a venue the best part of the car is my dad is happy when he is seated in back seats as there is more leg room and a separate AC duct.My choice is VenueReplyDelete
Point noted. Thanks.Delete
Venue Turbo SX+ petrol is ultimate machinceReplyDelete