My first car purchase-evaluation process
15 years after I started working, I finally decided to buy a car of my own. All these years I was comfortably managing without owning a car, thanks to self drive rental companies. I had a bike for my daily office commute in Chennai and would rent a car on need basis from Zoomcar, Myles etc for my weekend trips. This model worked very well as I didn't have to spend lakhs of rupees buying a car but still could experience driving several cars in different cities for few thousand rupees in rental expense.
However a lot of things changed in 2020 forcing me to consider buying a car for myself.
- I faced my first road accident in Sep 2020 on my bike. Lots of people suggested I should buy a car now which is lot safer. As I am nearing 40, I saw merit in this point. Car is always safer than a bike.
- I shifted to home town (Udupi), we are a family of four, so taking them around in two wheeler was not possible. A car will be lot convenient for the family travel.
- Udupi gets lots of rain from June to October (5 months) unlike Chennai where it rains barely 2 months a year during which I can manage work from home or bus ride or bike ride with jacket. Going to office on a bike during rainy season is not practical. A car is lot more convenient.
- Highway in Udupi (NH66) is a lot unsafe for two wheelers unlike a city, because of high speed trucks n buses, rampant wrong side driving, lack of signals n policemen and other issues. Every week I read about one or two accidents where a two wheeler rider is injured or dead.
- Self drive rental companies do not operate out of Udupi and car subscription models also not available in tier 2 city like Udupi. Public transport or own vehicle it is.
- Old cars have a lot less safety features compared to 2020 made cars. Now driver airbag is standard in all cars, most cars have ABS & EBD, better built body compared to budget cars made 4-5 years ago. Couldn't risk safety on a highway with old cars without adequate safety features.
- Maintenance: My usage will be about 50 kms a day. At this rate, I felt new car is better. Old car might cost more to maintain.
- Used car dealers keep about 1 to 2 lakh margin per car. For best deal we've to find a owner willing to sell his car directly- which is bit complicated and getting a car that suits our requirement is another challenge. I planned to use my car for at least 4-5 years before next upgrade, so I felt new car option is better. Instead of paying 4-5 lakhs for 3-4 year old small car I preferred to spend a few lakhs more and buy a first hand car.
- Their subscription fee is more than EMI [Maruti's subscription model analysed]
- End of subscription period we get nothing- no car, no resale value, nothing
- Lots of restrictions on usage like kms, having to pay interstate entry fee, top speed limited by speed governor etc, what is covered under maintenance and what is excluded and so on.
- Lots of complaints online about refund issues and other business ethics.
- Most of these companies have office only in Bengaluru, not in Udupi
- The need to carry 7 people is once in a blue moon requirement while all the expenses of an MPV (high initial price, lower fuel economy, higher insurance premium etc) will be permanent. If a real need arises that few more people have to be transported, better to hire a taxi for that specific trip, than spend more money every day.
- Triber was tempting at about 8.5 lakhs but unknown safety rating, poor build quality was a concern. Ertiga and XL6 were getting beyond my budget and I couldn't justify spending so much.
- My usage was mostly on highway and a bit in city. So I was fine with having to change gears manually
- Budget cars only get AMT and not a more professional and reliable automatic technology like CVT or DSG. AMTs are a compromise and cost about half a lakh more. Decided to manage with stick for a while.
- I am bit old school and want my body, mind and soul to get involved in driving. Automatic, cruise control and other effort saving technologies can wait. The joy of shifting from 4th to 5th gear is not possible in AMT
- Passenger airbag is a must: Most entry level variants have only driver airbag (that too because Govt made them mandatory). I didn't want a situation where car crashes, I survive because of driver airbag but a family member gets hurt because there was no passenger airbag. Because of this I decided to ignore all variants that didn't offer passenger airbag. I might have to spend a lakh or two more but no compromise on basic safety.
- Need basic comfort. Cheapest variants often miss on AC, music system, second row power window and so on. So your passengers will feel they are sitting in an Auto, not a car. I decided I can skip some features like climate control, cruise control, sunroof, dual tone etc but need decent music system, AC, power windows, dual airbag and few other essential features.
- NCAP crash ratings: Maruti Espresso got ZERO star, Grand i10 got 2 star, Kwid didn't look promising either- so I decided to ignore these unsafe models and stick with a 4 or 5 star rated car
|
#
|
Make
|
Model
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
1
|
Renault
|
Kwid
|
High Ground
Clearance
Cheaper to
buy (6 lakhs on road for near top end variant)
Quick
availability
|
Poor safety
rating (2*)
Poor build
quality
|
2
|
|
Triber
|
High ground
clearance
7 seater
4 airbags
Affordable (8.5
lakhs)
|
Unknown safety
rating
Poor build
quality
Underpowered
|
3
|
Hyundai
|
Grand i10
Neos
|
Quick
availability
Lots of
features
Fun to drive
|
Poor safety
rating (2*)
Different
manufacturing process for India n export
|
4
|
Maruti
|
WagonR
|
Height
Affordability
Good resale
value
Cheaper to
maintain
|
Poor safety
rating
|
5
|
Tata
|
Tiago
|
Recommended
by few friends
Had attended
media drive, so know about the car in detail
High safety
rating
Feels
reliable
|
2 month +
waiting period
Less ground
clearance
Public-ve
comments on Tata aftersales service
No armrest n
height adjustment in second row
|
6
|
|
Altroz
|
5 star
rating
2nd
row armrest n headrest height adjustment
More
features
|
2 lakhs more
expensive than Tiago
Slightly
less ground clearance and wider
|
7
|
Nissan
|
Magnite
|
Low price
|
Nissan brand’s
survival in India not known
Unknown
safety rating
New releases
are risky to buy
|
