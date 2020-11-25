Maruti's car subscription scheme analyzed
After several car rental companies like Zoomcar and Revv launched car subscription service, India's largest carmaker, Maruti has entered the game. In tie up with partners like Myles and Orix, Maruti cars are available on a subscription model in several cities. How good is this? I spent sometime studying their pricing, fine print and finding out if there are merits in paying monthly subscription fee instead of EMI.
Subscription model's claimed benefits are as below
- No need to pay huge amount to get a car, just be ready to pay a monthly fee (almost at par with EMI)
- Flexibility to change cars, cities etc (at the end of subscription period, penalty applies otherwise)
- No need to spend on insurance, maintenance (do check fine print-there will be some exceptions & limitations)
How much does it cost to subscribe to Maruti Suzuki cars?
Maruti's car subscription fee depends on following factors;
- City
- Whiteboard/Blackboard (Black board is like taxi- owned by Myles, costs about 10-15% more, interstate permit fees and speed governor applies, while white number plate is car registered in your name, but owned/hypothecated to rental partner)
- Subscription period (if you can commit for 48 months you can pay 16k onwards per month, but for 24 months, about 19k per month)
- Car model, variant (cheapest is Swift LXi MT, while you can have XL6 AT Alpha for 35k per month)
|
|
Subscription Model
(White, 48 months)
|
Purchase (loan)
|
Purchase (no loan)
|
Initial
spend
|
0
|
1,00,000
|
8 lakhs
|
Monthly
rent/ EMI
|
19000
|
16300 (for 4
years)
|
0
|
Total
rent/EMI
|
9.12 lakhs
|
7.83 lakhs
|
0
|
Maintenance
cost (4 years, approx)
|
20000
(claimed zero but there will be fine print and exceptions)
|
80000
|
80000
|
Insurance
cost
Year 2, 3, 4
total
|
0
|
90000 approx
|
90000 approx
|
Total amount
paid in 4 years
|
9.4 lakhs
|
10.8 lakhs
|
9.7 lakhs
|
Resale Value
|
0
|
4-5 lakhs
|
4-5 lakhs
|
Yearly
expense to continue owning the car after 4 years
|
1.2 lakhs
|
30-40k
insurance & maintenance
|
30-40k
insurance & maintenance
- Allow short term subscriptions- like 2 or 3 months- so people can test the model without committing lots of money
- Keep subscription fee lower than EMI- else there is no motive to try subscription
- Reduce subscription after few years- like if I have paid 9 lakhs over 4 years as subscription fee I should have an option to own the car for a token amount (say 1 lakh) or renew subscription for much smaller amount- like 3-4k per month instead of 18-20.
- Keep your rules public. I don't want to pay a hefty subscription fee and then realize that car has speed governor, there is monthly usage limit or other rules and restrictions.
- Give some tempting offers- like subscribe to a hatch but get free upgrade to an SUV for 1 or two weekends per month, free change of cities or upgrade in case of transfer, promotion etc
