Vehicle Insurance Mafia in India: Tips to lower insurance expense
Vehicle owner's biggest nightmare in India right now is the insurance premium cost. Insurance cost has raised significantly over time and is proving to be too expensive for the value/risk coverage. This article explains the motor vehicle policy, process and tricks to help you understand the situation better and save some money where you can.
Insurance works on fear factor. People are made to take a small amount of guaranteed loss, against the promise that if they suffer a big loss they will be compensated. Insurance is a function of probability (how many vehicles are being sold and what % of them might result in an accident and claim), risk value (how much it will cost if these many claims are raised or what part of the expense will or will not be covered) and shared responsibility (if 2 out of 100 vehicles are to crash, what is the minimum amount we have to take from all 100 owners to cover the risk expense of these 2 owners)
A lot has changed in India's vehicle insurance ecosystem over past few years
- Govt introduced long term policies- like 3 to 5 years- but it was hurting people a lot as initial amount was huge, so now only 3rd Party Liability is sold for 3-5 years for new vehicles and own damage is sold on yearly basis.
- In 2014, for my Apache RTR 160 bike which had on road price of 79k, insurance premium (3PL and Own damage) was 1400 Rs. That is less than 2%. This year I paid INR 1732 for just 3PL and accident cover. With own damage premium would have costed 4000-5000 Rs, 3x increase compared to 2014 price. No doubt insurance premium has skyrocketed
- For new bikes, insurance premium component now costs almost 10% of Ex-showroom price. For cars it is little lower at around 4-5% but still burns owners pocket heavily.
- Accident cover is now sold forcefully, offering 15 lakh compensation if and only if owner dies or faces permanent handicap. You won't get a single penny if you meet an accident but recover after 2 months in hospital having to spend 2-3 lakhs in medical expenses.
|
#
|
Reason
|
Description
|
1
|
Lockdown
|
For about 3 months, most people in this country didn’t step out. So
less vehicles on road, less accidents, less claims. Assuming say 10000 claims
come up per month costing 100 crores, this is saving of 300 crores in 3 months.
Reduce premium
|
2
|
Work from home
|
Even after lockdown ended, lots of people are working from home. This
means 20 days a month they are not taking their vehicle out. In a year, more
than 250 days out of 365 vehicles do not go out- shouldn’t premium be reduced
by 60-75%?
|
3
|
More safety features
|
Bikes now have ABS as standard (above 125 cc), cars have driver airbag
as standard. Most cars have driver & passenger airbag, ABS with EBD and
several other safety features, reducing risk, injury and claim amount. So
premium should be reduced
|
4
|
|
Vehicles having 6 airbags, coffee break alerts, vehicles that got 4 or 5 star global NCAP
rating should have lower premium as they are safer.
|
5
|
Easy investigation
|
Most streets have CCTV now. Many owners have installed dashcams, when
an accident happens someone on the street makes a video and uploads. So it is
lot easier now to find out what exactly happened, whose mistake it was etc.
So claim investigation is lot simpler and more accurate.
|
6
|
Vehicle price has increased 2x
|
The 160 cc TVS Apache was costing 80k on road now costs 1.5 lakhs.
Earlier it was possible to buy cheapest cars for 3 lakhs (Nano, alto etc)-
now most entry level cars cost 5 lakhs. So even without increasing premium
percentage, insurance companies are getting more premium money. So there’s
absolutely no need to increase premium % citing silly reasons.
|
7
|
Increased Traffic Fine
|
As govt has increased fine for not having insurance to 1000+, many
vehicle owners, particularly two wheelers have gone and renewed their
insurance premium last year. This means now there’s more cash flow and no
need to increase premium % again.
|
8
|
|
Different components of vehicle insurance
- What is 3PL or 3rd Party Liability? When Govt says "insurance is mandatory" it is only the 3rd party liability insurance that is mandatory. But most insurance companies and agents refuse to sell 3PL alone and force you to take up own damage also, where they can make maximum money. 3PL covers the risk of your vehicle causing damage to other people or property in public areas. If you have this, insurance company will deal with any damage claim someone will demand as your vehicle caused damage to their people or property. If you don't have this, you may have to pay compensation from your own pocket, depending on court order. Amount could run into crores depending on nature of damage so it is usually heavy on any individual to pay from pocket.
- Accident Cover: This is forced on vehicle owners to get some extra cash. Accident cover only covers death or permanent handicap. If you die or lose some arms or legs, you will get up to 15 lakhs. But you won't get anything if you suffer recoverable injuries. You will need other health insurance for that. Accident cover can be skipped if you can show that you already have accident cover for 15 lakhs or more. Else it will also be forced upon you like 3PL.
- Own damage: This is where agents make maximum money. On new vehicles, dealers will have a margin of 15-20% on first year's own damage premium. On a 15 lakh SUV, own damage premium can be as high as 40-50k. It covers the risk of any damage to your vehicle up to declared IDV or Insurance Declared Value. (Insurance company will not reimburse what you paid for the car, they will only pay current value of the car. Moment you drive out of showroom your car becomes second hand and loses 10-20% value instantly). You can opt for lower IDV and pay less premium (this way you'll agree to bear part of the risk) or skip own damage completely (explained later). Over a period of 10 years, you would have paid entire value of your vehicle as insurance premium.
- Zero depreciation: New marketing strategy to get more premium. Here the promise is to pay you what you paid for the car and not reduce compensation based on depreciation. Of course, for an extra premium. Do read fine print to understand what all are still not covered.
- Consumables: Some vehicle parts like tyres, clutch, wires, battery etc are considered consumables that need regular replacement. Insurance company will NOT pay for these parts in case of accident, saying these parts anyway needed replacement. Of course for an extra premium, these can also be covered
- Roadside assistance: Towing service, taxi to reach city (again some 50 kms etc) and other such expenses during an accident are covered under this, for an extra premium.
Current ongoing vehicle insurance cost in India (Approximate example only)
|
#
|
Insurance Type
|
Calc Basis
|
Purpose
|
Mandatory?
|
20-21 Lakhs SUV Creta/ Harrier etc
|
5-6 lakh hatchbacks
|
160-200 cc bike
|
1
|
3rd
Party Liability
|
Engine cc
|
Covers any
injury/damage your vehicle may cause to others.
|
Yes
(sold as 3
yr bundle for new vehicles)
|
8000-9000
INR per year + 18% GST
(30-32k
total for 3 years)
|
5500-6500
INR per year + 18% GST
(21-25k
total for 3 years)
|
1500 per
year
|
2
|
Accident
Cover
|
|
Up to 15 lakh
compensation for owner only in case of death or permanent handicap. Nothing
for recoverable injuries.
|
Yes,
avoidable if you already have any other accident cover worth 15l or more
|
Not sure,
approx 1000 INR per year
|
Not sure,
approx 1000 INR per year
|
250 Rs
approx
|
3
|
Own Damage
|
IDV
|
In case of
vehicle damage, part of the expense is reimbursed after deducting
depreciation etc
|
No. Can be
skipped if you are ready to own the risk
|
40k INR per
year
|
12-15k INR
per year
|
2500-3000
per year
|
4
|
Zero Dep
|
|
For an extra
premium, you will get most of damage expense reimbursed
|
No
|
5000-6000
INR + 18% GST
|
2500-3000
INR+ 18% GST
|
NA
|
5
|
Roadside Assistance
&
Consumables
|
|
|
|
Apprx 4000
extra
|
Approx 2000
Extra
|
NA
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
75-80k during purchase due to 3 yr 3PL (60k INR per year or 5k per month)
|
25-30k per year
|
5-6k per year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
How exactly some websites like PolicyBazar offer 50% discount?
If you thought these companies are taking a huge loss to serve you, you are a fool. Take a look at IDV or insurance declared value. Hyundai Creta top variant has on road price of over 20 lakhs. But here offered IDV is 8-11 lakhs. To show you massive discount, these firms reduce IDV significantly and then offer lower premium. It is not a bad thing if you don't want to spend a lot on insurance, but be informed you claim will also be proportionately compromised. Don't expect full value of the car to be paid in cash of a major damage.
- Most vehicle buyers have more pressing issues (like which colour to buy!) to deal with than insurance premium. Dealers take full advantage of this and do not give any options, discounts or details on the insurance component, just quote maximum possible amount in the invoice.
- Everyone takes maximum care of their new car. Cars facing maximum damage in first year is low probability. A car owner might want to skip own damage or reduce IDV (to reduce premium), but unless you insist you will not be given these options.
- As dealers will have 15-20% margin on own damage, you can easily demand 10% discount. But mostly you will be offered one free seat cover or floor mat instead.
- It is not mandatory to buy insurance at vehicle dealership. Get a quote from elsewhere and if price difference is huge, ask dealer to match it in terms of risk coverage and premium.
How to select right insurance company?
There're dozens of companies offering vehicle insurance in India. While everyone is happy to sell the policy and collect premium, what matters is how quickly your claims are processed. I suggest considering following parameters to select your insurance company.
- Oriental Insurance, New India Assurance and United India are some of the most popular general purpose insurance companies with presence all over India and well established process. It is better to stick with these leaders even if there's small variation in premium %.
- Bank based Insurance cos: HDFC has HDFC Ergo, ICICI has ICICI Lombard, SBI has SBI Genera and so on. If you are already a customer of these banks and trust them, might be more convenient to manage your insurance also from same company. If you have a salary account and a dedicated relationship manager it might be easier to get some discount or claims processed faster.
- Less popular ones: Many other insurance companies offer vehicle insurance. But check if they have an office in your city. Else claim processing will be complicated as your vehicle will have to wait in garage for weeks while they send their inspectors from nearest big city.
- While you might expect full value of car as compensation as car has toppled over, lost its structural integrity, insurance company may insist you repair it and use it further (as it is cheaper for them to pay 2-3 lakhs to fix new door and roofs). There's no fixed process for this so you've to work out with you insurance company for right way out.
- Any sign of violation- driver not having license, vehicle not serviced on time, violation of some traffic rules/speed limits etc can be exploited to reject a claim.
- Some companies are notorious to take months to process a claim despite everything being fine. Check online for existing customer feedback or check with your friends and relatives who had a policy from that company.
- Learn what to do in various scenarios- like in case of flooding, you trying to start the car will damage it further and may result in rejection of claim.
- Give options on Accident cover- may be someone is fine with 5 lakh cover instead of 15, may be someone also wants hospitalization expense reimbursed- give people an option, don't make some random rule mandatory.
- Ask insurance companies to lower premium. I have explained various reasons why insurance premium can be lowered.
- Give customers an option to turn ON/OFF an insurance. For example, I may have a 20 lakh SUV that I will use only during weekend. In that case why pay massive insurance for whole year? Give me an option to turn on insurance before a trip and turn off after trip. This way I should be able to pay proportionate for my usage. Singapore already has this kind of a scheme for vehicle registration- weekend vehicles (red colour number plate) pay less registration fee.
- Reduce Tax. Vehicle insurance, like other financial services cost 18% in GST. If it can be reduced to 12 or 5% as insurance is an essential service and not a luxury item, it can help reduce total cost of insurance as well as vehicle ownership.
- Any insurance company refusing to issue 3rd party liability coverage alone should be told to give it writing. On showing this letter to traffic police, vehicle owners shouldn't be fined for not having insurance.
|
#
|
Current term
|
Proposed term
|
Reason
|
1
|
No claim Bonus
|
Charity compensation
|
You’re paying full premium but not claiming a penny, giving 100%
charity to insurance company, who take pity on you and give some 10% discount
for next charity
|
2
|
Own Damage
|
Vehicle Accidental Damage
|
The term sounds as if I damaged my vehicle voluntarily and doing a
crime by claiming insurance. It tries to give guilty feeling to owners.
Rename it.
|
|
|
|
Leave a Comment