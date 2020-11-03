Big Billion Great Indian fools- how ecommerce companies trick you
E-commerce companies in India have never made profit so far but continue to grow rapidly in terms of volume of sales. Flipkart and Amazon lead the ecosystem with intense competition. Flipkart's Big Billion Days and Amazon's Great Indian Festival are most sought after discount sales during which customers hope to buy big ticket items at lowest prices and save money. 2019 November Flipkart and Amazon recorded 31000 crore rupees worth of sales during their discount sale. [Economic Times]. This year, the volume is pegged at 35400 crores [NDTV report], about 10% more despite the said economic slowdown. While these numbers look impressive, these companies never tell you how much of these sales were cancelled or dispute raised by customer. Social media is full of users complaining their orders getting auto cancelled, receiving defective products and so on. This prompted me to dig deeper into these sales and understand how can they offer products for such a low price. Below are the possibilities
How ecom sites can give so much discount?
Business is done to make profit. No one is running a charity house to give you products for a loss. So if flipkart and amazon sellers are giving impossible to believe level of discounts, how is it possible? Who is taking the loss? How can these companies ever make profit if they sell things so cheap? Below are various ways sellers and online sites trick consumers like you and me to believe we are getting massive discounts.
Trick 01: Artificially increased MRP
Consumers are not very attentive to know real price of a product or keep tracking its price regularly. So increasing price of a product before the sale and then show as if massive discount is being given is the most common trick adopted by online sites. So never believe MRP listed. If you are planning to buy a big ticket item, do track its price for at least 3-4 months on multiple sites to get a fair understanding of reasonable price of that product under normal conditions. This way you can detect if fake discount is offered by means of inflated MRP
Trick 03: Forceful cancellation of order
There are multiple instances of ecommerce sites cancelling an order after it was confirmed and tricking customers to re-order the same or other product at inflated price.
Trick 05: Selling for a loss with marketing budget
Ecommerce companies have huge marketing budget. Sometimes they decide to sell a few products for a loss, just to get free publicity. Like the 1 rupee pen drive, a few units are sold at a loss, funded by marketing budget. If you can get it, great, but you'll have to fight with millions of others who are also trying to order the same thing at low price. Only few units are sold like this, so many will not be able to buy at such low price.
Remember that business is not run to suffer a loss. No sale is designed to bankrupt the seller. As a consumer we should be ready to pay reasonable price for good products being sold by reliable sellers. Doesn't matter if you pay a 1000 Rs more for a laptop, if it is of good quality and lasts several years. Buy what you need, when you need at right price, instead of buying things you don't need just because they are cheap.
Do share your thoughts. It will be good if Amazon n Flipkart can announce out of that 35000 crore how much order was cancelled by sellers, how many orders received refund/replacement requests. They won't do because the numbers are not pleasing. They are happy impressing investors about massive sales volume they generated during the sale, hoping to get more VC money.
