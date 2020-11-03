Big Billion Great Indian fools- how ecommerce companies trick you

E-commerce companies in India have never made profit so far but continue to grow rapidly in terms of volume of sales. Flipkart and Amazon lead the ecosystem with intense competition. Flipkart's Big Billion Days and Amazon's Great Indian Festival are most sought after discount sales during which customers hope to buy big ticket items at lowest prices and save money. 2019 November Flipkart and Amazon recorded 31000 crore rupees worth of sales during their discount sale. [Economic Times]. This year, the volume is pegged at 35400 crores [NDTV report], about 10% more despite the said economic slowdown. While these numbers look impressive, these companies never tell you how much of these sales were cancelled or dispute raised by customer. Social media is full of users complaining their orders getting auto cancelled, receiving defective products and so on. This prompted me to dig deeper into these sales and understand how can they offer products for such a low price. Below are the possibilities

How ecom sites can give so much discount?

Business is done to make profit. No one is running a charity house to give you products for a loss. So if flipkart and amazon sellers are giving impossible to believe level of discounts, how is it possible? Who is taking the loss? How can these companies ever make profit if they sell things so cheap? Below are various ways sellers and online sites trick consumers like you and me to believe we are getting massive discounts.

Trick 01: Artificially increased MRP

Consumers are not very attentive to know real price of a product or keep tracking its price regularly. So increasing price of a product before the sale and then show as if massive discount is being given is the most common trick adopted by online sites. So never believe MRP listed. If you are planning to buy a big ticket item, do track its price for at least 3-4 months on multiple sites to get a fair understanding of reasonable price of that product under normal conditions. This way you can detect if fake discount is offered by means of inflated MRP

When sellers are forced to give too much discount, they use the opportunity to get rid of some of their defective products. I have seen multiple scenarios where damaged washing machines, non working printers, used laptops are sold as brand new, without listing their defects. When discounts are huge sellers hope some customers do not mind minor problems. By keeping refund/replacement process too complicated during the sale, ecom sites hope customers don't mind minor issues. Some customers fight back, many might decide to live with defective product which they wouldn't have purchased had they been told about the defect upfront or it was a store visit. So if you are paying too less, be ready for some quality compromise.





Trick 03: Forceful cancellation of order There are multiple instances of ecommerce sites cancelling an order after it was confirmed and tricking customers to re-order the same or other product at inflated price.





Why does this happen? Reasons could be many.

Possible reason 1: Sellers are forced to give unrealistic amount of discounts, which they realize is not profitable. So they list low price to ensure flipkart or amazon doesn't remove them, but since the deal is not profitable at the listed price, use some trick or another to cancel the order.





Possible reason 2: Sellers not getting enough volume. Assume a laptop has MRP of 50000, seller gets it from manufacturer at 42000, after offering some 10% discount, seller sells it for 45000 and makes 3000 Rs profit. Now during mega sale he is forced to give 20-25% discount, which is not viable for him. However expecting huge volume, he convinces OEM/Manufacturer to give him 1000 laptops for just 35000 so that he can give some 20-22% discount and sell it for some 36000-37000. If he gets 1000 orders this deal seems like a killer. But say he gets only 10 orders and OEM refuses to give just 10 laptops for 35000, insists 40000 per unit. Now seller doesn't want to sell for a loss, so he will find a way to cancel the order and save his loss.





There could be many such reason. When you are expecting a product for unreasonable price, expect some trouble because no businessman enjoys taking a loss.





Trick 04: Outright frauds

Super exited you're getting 1 lakh worth iPhone for just 10k? Be ready to receive a piece of brick. Many sellers find it more convenient to make quick money through fraudulent ways. Selling counterfeit products, old/refurbished products etc are quite a possibility as ecom sites do not have a stringent quality control process. They only give a refund if customer creates lots of noise on social media. Otherwise even customer care tries hard to ensure customers do not raise any dispute. Even if two out of 10 customers do not fight back it is easy money for them. If they are banned, they will float another company in another name and re-enter the business. If it heats up too much, at the max they have to give refund, as ecom sites do not have any concept of compensating for customer's loss, waste of time.

Always think "how can this seller give this product for this price". Unless you find a convincing answer, stay away. Buy from a legitimate seller even if it is a bit expensive.