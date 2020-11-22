Used cars & bikes are appreciating asset now. Don't sell for less!
Traditionally, homes are supposed to be appreciating asset and vehicles are counted as depreciating asset. But I feel this has changed now, because of which used car/bike price calculation logic needs drastic change. The process that existed since ages has got some main logical flaws because of recent changes in the automobile industry. If you are selling your old car or bike, I feel you deserve much more value than what vehicle agents or potential customers insist. Read further to understand why.
Let us take some examples:
Bike: I had bought a 160 cc TVS Apache RTR 160 in 2014 for about 80k INR.
So if I have to sell it now, considering yearly depreciation current market value is calculated at around 40-45k INR or half of what I had paid.
Now the new 150-160 cc bikes cost about twice as much- 1.4 to 1.5 lakhs. [Understand why].
I feel my bike should have a valuation of at least 70-80k today, because of following reasons.
- Since new bike costs 1.5 lakhs. Consider loan interest amount, yearly insurance premium etc, the total spend will be much more. It is fair expectation that 5-6 years old bike is valued at half that price- like 70-75k.
- If I have replaced consumables recently (like tyre, battery, cables etc) then bike is good for another 2-3 years/30000 kms, almost as good as new one.
- If I sell it at 35k now I will have to spend additional 1.2 lakh to buy a same capacity new bike.
- Tata Tiago that had on road price of 4-6 lakhs in 2016, now costs between 6 to 8.5 lakhs on road. (petrol variants only) 50% increase. So if a 2-3 year old Tiago is in excellent condition, it is worth 5 to 5.5 lakhs easily, than expecting it at 3 or 4 lakhs.
Tata Tiago Variant
Ex-Showroom, Chennai (INR, Lakhs)
On Road Price. Chennai (INR, Lakhs)
Remarks
Tiago XB Petrol
3.31
3.81
No AC (only blower)
Tiago XE Petrol
3.71
4.27
Tiago XM Petrol
3.97
4.56
Tiago XT Petrol
4.27
4.91
Tiago XZ Petrol
4.84
5.55
Tiago XB Diesel
4.07
4.67
No AC (only blower)
Tiago XE Diesel
4.42
5.08
Tiago XM Diesel
4.78
5.48
Tiago XT Diesel
5.09
5.83
Tiago XZ Diesel
5.64
6.46
Tata Tiago ex-showroom and on road price now (Udupi, Karnataka, November 2020)
Tata Tiago Variant
Ex-Showroom, Udupi (INR, Lakhs)
On Road Price. Udupi (INR, Lakhs)
Remarks
Tiago XB Petrol
NA
|NA
Discontinued
Tiago XE Petrol
4.7
6.0
5.999 to make you happy!
Tiago XT Petrol
|5.34
|6.82
Tiago XZ Petrol
5.84
7.41
Tiago XZA+ Petrol DT
|6.74
8.5
There are few more variants costing between 7.9 to 8.4 lakhs
So if you are selling your car or bike, don't go by the valuation set by agents or buyers. Consider following factors:
- Current on road price of new vehicle with same capacity/specifications
- Condition and potential life of your vehicle and its ability to save money to next owner (in terms of insurance spend etc)
- How much you've spend from pocket to buy a new vehicle after selling your old vehicle
Leave a Comment