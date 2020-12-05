Deciding between Tata Tiago, Tigor and Altroz

If you are looking for a car between 6 to 10 lakhs and considering Tata Motors products because of their safety rating, here is a detailed guide to brief you about the differences between 3 Tata cars- Tiago, Tigor and Altroz.

Tiago, Tigor and Altroz are technically three different categories. But if you visit Tata motors showroom with an intention of buying one of these, you might see any of the other and might be tempted to consider that instead. Thus it will be useful to have the fundamentals well understood.

Tiago vs Tigor

Tigor is roughly 1 lakh rupees more expensive than Tiago (variant being same)- Tigor is a compact sedan with boot space, bit longer in size, little more space in cabin and few other extra features like DRL. But Tigor is not selling as much as Tiago and hasn't been as successful as expected.

Read more detailed review of Tigor here

Tiago vs Altroz

While Tiago is 5 years old, Altroz is about an year old. Altroz is 2 lakhs more expensive than corresponding Tiago variant. For this extra 2 lakhs, you will get a more premium car with push button start, second row seats with adjustable headrest, arm rest, auto headlamps, 90 degree openable doors and so on. Altroz has 5 mm less ground clearance than Tiago, a bit wider and is tuned for experience than fuel economy so gives a bit less FE than Tiago though engine is same. Because of its 5 start global NCAP rating, Altroz is preferred by many, as it is the only small car with 5 star rating so far in India. Altroz is available in diesel but no automatic yet. Automatic n Turbo engine is expected anytime in 2021. If you can afford to spend 2 lakhs more you can consider Altroz but you may also be tempted to consider Nexon which costs a few more lakhs more but has more powerful engine, sunroof, higher ground clearance etc.

Altroz interiors

Comparison of Tiago, Tigor and Altroz

Tiago Tigor Altroz Type Budget Hatchback Compact Sedan Premium Hatchback Engine Petrol only, 1.2L 83 BHP Petrol only, 1.2L 83 BHP Petrol, 1.2L 83 BHP Diesel, 1.2L 83 BHP On road price range 6 to 8.5 lakhs 7 to 9.5 lakhs 7 to 11.2 lakhs Extra price for equivalent variant 1 lakhs 2 lakhs Safety Rating 4 star 4 star 5 star Key features DRL, Boot, more space Push button start 90 degree doors 2nd row arm rest n height adjustment Auto headlamp Major limitations No 2nd row arm rest or height adjustment No Automatic No Turbo (expected) No sunroof Approx sales per month 5000-7000 units 1500-2000 units 5000-7000 units Competitors Swift, WagonR, Kwid etc Dzire, Vento, Aura New i20, Baleno

Do let me know what you think.

Also read: 15 changes in Tiago since 2015



