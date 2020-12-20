Reasons why NH66 is unsafe for two wheelers

There are many reasons why it is a lot riskier to ride on our national highways in a two wheeler than say in a big city limit. Here're a few of them, explaining the risks of riding in NH66, between Mangaluru and Bhatkal (should be same all over India)

1. High Speed driving

In a city, top speed of a vehicle is often limited as there're too many vehicles on the road. Thus probability of high speed collision is low. At the max there will be minor hit, scratch etc. But on NH66, vehicles cruise at high speed- 18 wheelers, luxury buses and container trucks are all on a race to reach their destination faster. Because of the size and speed of vehicles, any accident is usually more fatal than what would have happened in a city street.

2. Wrong side driving

The earlier 2 lane highway gave easy access to turn towards both directions. But after 4 lane highway is made, U turns are limited. At times vehicle drivers have to go 3-4 kms in one direction to find a U turn- that is 6-8 kms extra drive- waste of time, fuel and effort- so many find it convenient to drive 500 meters in wrong direction to nearest crossing or U turn. Often this disturbs oncoming traffic moving in right direction- vehicle owners now abruptly need to change lane to make space for a vehicle coming in wrong direction.

3. No Signals or traffic police

Unlike a city, there're very few to zero traffic signals or police on NH66. At intersections, vehicle owners are left to fend on their own. Who takes priority, who has to wait is often dependent on who is more aggressive on the road. If you wait for everyone else to pass, you will wait forever. Not having signals often creates confusion as everyone try to assume priority and move ahead.

4. Unscientific/invisible barricades

Police have put up several barricades on the highway. These have no reflectors and no streetlights nearby- vehicle drivers often spot them last minute during night driving and are forced to abruptly brake or change lane to avoid these barricades. There should be street lights near barricades and reflectors should be pasted on them.

5. Wrongly placed bus shelters

At many places along NH66, bus shelters are built in wrong places- over decades people are used to board the bus in a city centre or designated spot, but bus shelters are made some 500 meters away- people are not ready to walk 500 meters to board a bus, so they wait where they used to wait and buses stop where their passengers wait. So wrongly positioned and poorly planned bus shelters are a waste of money.

6. Buses changing lanes or stopping abruptly

Private buses flying between Mangaluru and Bhatkal are notorious for changing lanes and abruptly stopping if they see a potential passenger by the road side. Keep an eye if you have a bus around you.

7. No safety measures

Two wheeler riders on their part also lack basic precautions. No helmet, no jacket, no gloves, so they face huge risk in case of accidents.

8. Not enough light at night

Night driving is very dangerous on NH66

9. Not enough service roads

What to do to ride safely on NH66 highway?

1. Use safety gears

Use a riding jacket, gloves and good quality helmet. These can make a difference between life and death in case of an accident.

2. Buy a car- if you can financially afford it.

3. Avoid night riding- reach home before it is dark, as risk multiplies at night due to poor visibility

4. More cautious riding

Never assume safety- pay extra attention to things happening around you, mistakes other drivers may do and your escape options if something goes wrong. Stay attentive, stay alert and ride slower n safer.

5. Have emergency info easily accessible

Your blood group, emergency contact numbers and other info should be easily accessible to others in case of a road accident.

6. Upgrade to a more safer vehicles

Many vehicles now come with Blutooth connectivity using which your family members can track your location, some have SMS alert feature if bike crashes. ABS has made riding more safer. Upgrade to a better two wheeler and ensure your vehicle in great condition.