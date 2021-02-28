Why I chose Hyundai Venue instead of others
As information about me having booked a Hyundai Venue was shared on twitter and FB, many have asked me why Venue? Why not Nexon or Ecosport or something else. This post is to explain my rationale, limitations and thought process. I could be wrong or it may not match with your line of thinking. I am not saying I am correct and all have to follow it. Use this as reference and use your discretion.
When I made up my mind to buy a car, I was 100% sure I want a new car. But all cars in 5-6 Lakh budget were very unsafe, didn't have passenger airbag or didn't have basic features related to comfort and convenience. [Detailed thought here]. Thus I decided to spend a lakh more and booked Tata Tiago XZ in December 2020.
But over next 1 month I found so many issues with Tata Motors Udupi (no service centre, no mechanic, no stockyard, car will be driven by road from Mangalore, total lack of communication etc). Thus I started looking for Option 2.
I went to Hyundai showroom to check Grand i10 Nios. I was costing almost 8 lakhs(50k more than Tiago XZ), had lesser ground clearance and had got only 2 star safety rating. I didn't want to consider Maruti or Renault at that time. I saw Venue S+, which costed 10.2 lakhs on road but for the extra 2.2 lakhs (compared to Nios) offered following things extra
- It is a few categories above hatchback (Compact SUV>Premium Hatch> Standard Hatch> Budget Hatch)
- Higher ground clearance (190 mm compared to Tiago's 170 and Nios 165mm)
- Few extra features compared to Tiago XZ- Auto AC, rear camera, corner headlamp, projector headlamp, rear seat height adjustment, driver arm rest etc
Thus I made up my mind to extend my budget to 10 Lakhs and Book a Venue.
But then, if someone is spending 10 lakhs, below is what you can get
|
#
|
Category
|
Examples
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
1
|
Premium Hatchbacks, near top variants
|
Altroz
New i20
Jazz
|
Lots of features
|
Still a hatchback
Lower Ground Clearance
|
2
|
MPV- Entry to mid variants
|
Ertiga Lxi
Triber RXZ
|
7 seats
|
No everyday use of 7 seats
Top variants cost more
|
3
|
Compact SUV- entry to mid variants
|
Venue S, S+
Nexon XM
Ecosport
Brezza LXi
|
High ground clearance
A more popular category
|
Premium features like sunroof, turbo engines, Auto transmission etc
cost a few lakhs more
|
4
|
Compact Sedans- top variants
|
Aura
Tigor
Amaze
|
Little extra space (boot)
Most features of corresponding hatch’s top variant
|
Segment losing popularity now due to compact sedans
Low ground clearance
Hatchback with a small boot
|
|
|
|
|
Premium Sedans like Verna cost 13-15 lakhs now on road. Premium SUVs like Creta, Harrier cost 20-22 lakhs while full size proper SUVs (Endeavor, Fortuner etc) cost 35-40 lakhs.
So I decided to stick to Compact SUVs and within 10 lakhs on road price. Once I made up my mind on this, below were my options. Please note that when I say 10 lakhs I mean on road price. This means I need to chose a car whose ex-showroom price is under 8.5 lakhs (on road price is 20-25% more than ex-showroom price)
|
#
|
Model
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Remarks
|
1
|
Ford Ecosport
(Ambiente or trend only)
|
4 star rating
Proven vehicle
|
6-7 year old design
Ford’s future in India uncertain
|
Didn’t evaluate as I wasn’t sure if Ford will continue in India
|
2
|
Tata Nexon (XM, XM(S) only)
|
5 star rating
|
Poor deal experience
|
Didn’t consider any Tata cars because of poor experience with Tiago
|
3
|
HTK or HTK Plus
|
|
|
Didn’t consider because of 3 month waiting period. Build similar to Venue
|
4
|
Mahindra XUV300
W4
|
5 star rating, service center in Udupi & Kundapura
|
|
W4 didn't have any features, W6/W8 beyond budget.
|
5
|
Venue S+
|
|
|
Felt like good choice among options, right compromise of power, features and basic needs
|
6
|
Magnite
|
Cheaper, loaded
|
6+ month waiting
New car, safety & feedback not known
|
Was unable to trust Nissan brand, hence didn't consider
|
7
|
RXT
|
Cheaper by 2 lakhs
Lots of features
|
New car, safety & feedback not known
|
|
8
|
Brezza VXi
|
4 star
Lots of cars on road
|
|
Only ZXI has decent list of features, beyond my budget. VXi not
much
|
9
|
WRV
|
|
|
Didn’t evaluate
|
10
|
Urban Cruiser
|
|
|
Didn’t evaluate: Brezza+50k premium
I narrowed down what I wanted in my car.
With Tata, Ford, Kia, Nissan and Maruti brands ruled out due to various reasons such as after sales service, waiting period etc, I was left with Hyundai, Reno and Honda. Of these options I felt Hyundai Venue is the best fit. Did I make the right choice? I will know after few months.
Leave a Comment