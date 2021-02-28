Why I chose Hyundai Venue instead of others

As information about me having booked a Hyundai Venue was shared on twitter and FB, many have asked me why Venue? Why not Nexon or Ecosport or something else. This post is to explain my rationale, limitations and thought process. I could be wrong or it may not match with your line of thinking. I am not saying I am correct and all have to follow it. Use this as reference and use your discretion.

When I made up my mind to buy a car, I was 100% sure I want a new car. But all cars in 5-6 Lakh budget were very unsafe, didn't have passenger airbag or didn't have basic features related to comfort and convenience. [Detailed thought here]. Thus I decided to spend a lakh more and booked Tata Tiago XZ in December 2020.

But over next 1 month I found so many issues with Tata Motors Udupi (no service centre, no mechanic, no stockyard, car will be driven by road from Mangalore, total lack of communication etc). Thus I started looking for Option 2.

I went to Hyundai showroom to check Grand i10 Nios. I was costing almost 8 lakhs(50k more than Tiago XZ), had lesser ground clearance and had got only 2 star safety rating. I didn't want to consider Maruti or Renault at that time. I saw Venue S+, which costed 10.2 lakhs on road but for the extra 2.2 lakhs (compared to Nios) offered following things extra

- It is a few categories above hatchback (Compact SUV>Premium Hatch> Standard Hatch> Budget Hatch)

- Higher ground clearance (190 mm compared to Tiago's 170 and Nios 165mm)

- Few extra features compared to Tiago XZ- Auto AC, rear camera, corner headlamp, projector headlamp, rear seat height adjustment, driver arm rest etc

Thus I made up my mind to extend my budget to 10 Lakhs and Book a Venue.

But then, if someone is spending 10 lakhs, below is what you can get

# Category Examples Pros Cons 1 Premium Hatchbacks, near top variants Altroz New i20 Jazz Lots of features Still a hatchback Lower Ground Clearance 2 MPV- Entry to mid variants Ertiga Lxi Triber RXZ 7 seats No everyday use of 7 seats Top variants cost more 3 Compact SUV- entry to mid variants Venue S, S+ Nexon XM Ecosport Brezza LXi High ground clearance A more popular category Premium features like sunroof, turbo engines, Auto transmission etc cost a few lakhs more 4 Compact Sedans- top variants Aura Tigor Amaze Little extra space (boot) Most features of corresponding hatch’s top variant Segment losing popularity now due to compact sedans Low ground clearance Hatchback with a small boot

Premium Sedans like Verna cost 13-15 lakhs now on road. Premium SUVs like Creta, Harrier cost 20-22 lakhs while full size proper SUVs (Endeavor, Fortuner etc) cost 35-40 lakhs.

So I decided to stick to Compact SUVs and within 10 lakhs on road price. Once I made up my mind on this, below were my options. Please note that when I say 10 lakhs I mean on road price. This means I need to chose a car whose ex-showroom price is under 8.5 lakhs (on road price is 20-25% more than ex-showroom price)

# Model Pros Cons Remarks 1 Ford Ecosport (Ambiente or trend only) 4 star rating Proven vehicle 6-7 year old design Ford’s future in India uncertain Didn’t evaluate as I wasn’t sure if Ford will continue in India 2 Tata Nexon (XM, XM(S) only) 5 star rating Poor deal experience Didn’t consider any Tata cars because of poor experience with Tiago 3 Kia Sonet HTK or HTK Plus Didn’t consider because of 3 month waiting period. Build similar to Venue 4 Mahindra XUV300 W4 5 star rating, service center in Udupi & Kundapura Only W4 in budget, all others are beyond 10 lakhs W4 didn't have any features, W6/W8 beyond budget. 5 Venue S+ Felt like good choice among options, right compromise of power, features and basic needs 6 Magnite Cheaper, loaded 6+ month waiting New car, safety & feedback not known Was unable to trust Nissan brand, hence didn't consider 7 Reno Kiger RXT Cheaper by 2 lakhs Lots of features New car, safety & feedback not known 8 Brezza VXi 4 star Lots of cars on road Only ZXI has decent list of features, beyond my budget. VXi not much 9 WRV Didn’t evaluate 10 Urban Cruiser Didn’t evaluate: Brezza+50k premium

- Decent ground clearance- have some bad roads in my hometown- a bit more ground clearance will give more confidence and comfort.

- Reasonable power, not too little, not too low. I don't want to race with anyone and prove I have the faster car, but I also don't want to crawl on a highway during weekend trips.

- Driver height adjustment

- Some comfort for 2nd row passengers

- Decent music system- need not be top notch but not ultra cheap either

- A vehicle that is proven, reliable and likely to last 5-10 years without issues

- Decent after sales service near my town.