Hyundai Venue S+ ownership experience (3 months)

Here's my Hyundai Venue S+ ownership experience after using it for 3 months. You might need some background before reading this post- Venue vs Tiago

I've logged 3000kms in March on the new car, including a trip to Chennai, one trip to Sakaleshpura and another to Kuduremukh and 1000 kms in April, few short local trips. Overall I am happy with the vehicle. After 3 months, 4250 kms, below is my ownership experience

The positive things I liked about Hyudai Venue S+

Being my first car ownership experience, I feel overall satisfied with Venue S+. It serves the purpose, didn't give any trouble, wasn't too beyond my budget and has decent space, driving experience and features in this price range. It has its limitations but then that is true for any car. Even 20 crore Rolls Royce will have some limitations- we can't get one car that has every feature.

1. First service cost me about 250 Rs + 5000 Rs for seat cover. So far service center experience has been good. Thanks Kanchana Hyundai Udupi. Second service still 5500 kms/9 months away. Showroom tried to sell me Hyundai Shield of Trust, I didn't opt for it.

2. Got one minor scratch in 3 months. No other issues faced during first 4250 kms.

3. 190 mm ground clearance helps: I have some bad roads near my home. A lower ground clearance vehicle could have scrapped underbody on these roads. I can drive without big concern in Venue.

4. Feedback from family members positive.

5. Windows have power few seconds after taking away ignition key. This is good feature.

6. Didn't feel the need to spend a lot on accessories. So far have spent 400 Rs on iPop door guard, 5000 Rs on seat cover, some 4000 Rs worth accessories were included during delivery- mud flap, door mat, some cleaning stuff etc, spent 1300 on car cover. So that is about 11000 Rs spent.

I resisted ceramic coating (12000 per year). Rear view camera is standard in S+, will manage with steel wheels for now. I am thinking of alloy wheels after 30000 kms when it is time to change tyres. Headlights are not very good, but will manage for a while. Dashcam I am thinking to add asap. Not interested in other fancy accessories.

Things I didn't like in Venue S+:

1. Black plastic gets dirty too often: The plastic cladding on the door is good to avoid scratches but it retains lots of dust. Needs very aggressive brushed cleaning or usage of car cleaning shampoos to keep in clear. After few attempts I have stopped worry too much about it- makes car look a bit dirty but no big deal. Main purpose of this cladding is to prevent damage to the body, which it does perfectly. So I have learnt to ignore it not looking super clean.

2. Underpowered? Venue S+ 's 1.2 L naturally aspirating engine feels underpowered on highways. It is sluggish to accelerate- takes long time to cross 100 or 120 kmph. Needs lots of straight road to cross 140 kmph. Swift has much faster acceleration. But I am fine with this limitation because it is not everyday scenario- may be once or twice a month I get to go that fast and I am getting a bit extra mileage all the time so the trade off is worth. I am ok to spend a few minutes more reaching my destination as I am saving lakhs on purchase cost and also on fuel. But those who want to drive superfast, better spend a few lakh more and get a turbo. I have a separate post explaining the "underpowered" experience of Venue S+. Driving dynamics are decent.

3. Android Auto needs wired cable: There is a hardware limitation in the infotainment system, so we can connect our smartphone to car using android auto only with a cable. Bit inconvenient and there is no fix.

4. No rear wiper. Have to wash off the dust on rear windshield periodically. No big deal. I have an option to use rear view camera on display as well, so handy if windshield is dirty.

5. 15 kmpl practical mileage. Fuel economy was tested multiple times tank to tank. I got 12-13 kmpl while driving uphill with 4 people and luggage, 18-19kmpl while driving solo on highway without AC. Overall got about 15.5 kmpl average fuel economy with occasional use of AC, 4 passengers, uphill drive etc. Not too bad, but seeing diesel cars giving 20-22, sometime it feels less. If I had bought Tiago I would have got another 3-4 kms per liter. Have to live with this for rest of my life, but 15-16 is much better than some other models giving 12 kmpl (turbo variants)

6. Rear seat folding not helping much. A 60:60 split seat might have been more helpful

7. Overhead lamp is at the center: Many vehicles give overhead lamp above first row, so easy to access. In Venue this is at the middle of the cabin- bit hard to access from driver seat. This positioning is probably because there is sunroof in some models above first row. Also the auto switch off duration seems too long for door opening. I close the door, wait several seconds and still light doesn't turn off.

8. Old fashioned instrument cluster: Works but bit old fashioned, given that all other cars come with digital cluster these days.

9. Loading heavy items into boot takes effort. Once had to carry 50 kg cement bag. It was hard to unload the bag from the boot given the height between boot floor and door opening. But this problem will be there with most cars these days.

10. Had to spend lots of time and effort cleaning the car- hadn't factored this much complexity while buying! Right now managing with water wash, wiping. Spending more on ceramic coating, shampoos etc add to cost, so haven't done yet.

11. Headlights are OK-OK, not powerful enough. Even Honda Activa seem to have more powerful headlight. Managing with stock so far, haven't thought of replacing yet.

Most of these drawbacks were known before purchase and bought the car despite them because overall it felt like a good trade off for a 10 lakh car.

Should I buy Venue S+?

Below is my assessment

Buy Venue S+ if Don’t buy Venue S+ if You want a decent compact SUV in 10 lakh budget You are ok with decent engine power, not looking to race You can live without some features like sunroof, alloy wheels, cruise control You like the looks of Venue and trust Hyundai as a brand You want a very powerful car (100-120 PS) You want sunroof, cruise control etc You want 20 kmpl+ mileage You’d rather have a premium hatchback or compact sedan

Hoping for some monsoon travel once corona condition improves. Let us see.

Related: Venue PDI checklist *