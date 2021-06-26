LPG Cylinder surrendering/transfer process & tips

As you move homes, you will have to shift your LPG connection. For this you will have to coordinate with your local gas agency. Based on my experience, below are some scenarios and what all you need to prepare if you are looking to surrender or transfer your LPG connection.





Below are the typical scenarios

Moving within city: If you are moving within same city, you can carry your cylinders with you on your own. You need to locate nearest LPG Agency of same company (Indane/HP, Bharath Gas etc). Then go to your original agency, fill up a form requesting that your connection be transferred to the other agency. No payment or refund involved.

In an unlikely event that your gas company has no service in your new locality, then you will have to surrender and apply for a fresh connection with agency of other companies near your new location.

Moving to other cities:

If you are moving to other cities, you can opt for transfer of LPG connection. You visit your agency, surrender the cylinders, fill a form. With paperwork provided by the agency, you will be able to apply for fresh connection at your new destination.

Surrender:

If you surrender your LPG Cyclinder, you will get about INR 1500 per cylinder as refund. Any unused gas, LPG stove or cooker that agency might have forced you to buy are all wasted.

Some agencies ask for sign on a revenue stamp. Not needed in reality but if possible you can carry a few stamps to avoid delay or unnecessary argument with staff.

Since your LPG connection is linked to your adhaar card, it is important to surrender and get it updated in govt systems, else you won't be able to apply for fresh connection elsewhere.

When to transfer, when to surrender?

If you are relocating to hometown where your family already has a connection, or if you are getting transferred and you've not sorted out where to rent a home etc or you are traveling abroad for long term then no point transferring. Makes better sense to surrender and apply afresh when you need it.

But if you would be needing an LPG connection anyway at next city, better to transfer- saves some money and effort involved in applying new connection.

Things to take while visiting your LPG Distributor

Adhaar xerox

Original receipt & booklet of your LPG Connection

1 revenue stamp (not required but better carry)

LPG Cylinders and regulator.

White sheet to fill application, pen and writing pad (they may provide, but if possible carry your own)

Things to remember