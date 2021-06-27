San Francisco Palace of fine arts
Palace of fine arts is a 100+ years old monumental building in San Francisco, California. It was reconstructed 50 years ago. I was taken to this Palace of fine arts by a former colleague when I had visited SFO in April 2019.
Below are some photos of the Palace of Fine arts. It doesn't appear in usual list of top places to visit in SFO- everyone goes to Golden Gate Bridge but there are more to explore in SFO
Above: Main tower and below: View from a distance with a nice lake around.
Above: Look at the sculpture of men facing backwards
Official website: https://palaceoffinearts.com/ Map location here, Wikipedia page here for more info.
Standby for more posts from California.
