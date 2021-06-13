What is keeping travel bloggers busy?
Lockdown has brought travel to a standstill. International flights are suspended except for few air bubble flights, domestic travel is ON but people are traveling only for emergency reasons and not for leisure. Road trips are also low given so many lockdowns, closures, corona risk and so on.
Sandy & Vijay
Content creation, novel writing, family time
"Traveling and writing are our twin passions.
The pandemic has of course put a stop to travel, but writing and content
creation are still on. We have been working on our blog as usual, and also on a
few outside projects for content creation. In the longer-term perspective, we
are working on a couple of novels, which we hope to get published in the near
future.
Apart from that, we have
been spending time with family.
We are keeping our fingers crossed and hopeful that the earth will heal and things shall return to normal soon"
#2
Tanayesh Talukdar
|
Blog
Activities
Office work, video content creation, food and extreme weather photography
"Apart from office work, in the last 1 year, I have ventured into things which I wouldn’t have thought of doing earlier. I have started working on Video Content creation starting from shooting a video to editing.
I have also ventured into other genres of photography like Food photography, Extreme Weather photography. I have also been re-working on my blog posts to make it more comprehensive for the readers. One thing I always thought of doing was to work on a short film script that I dreamt of shooting one day. Luckily have started to work on the script and hopefully, in a year or two, I should be able to come up with a release of my short film. The last few months have been a multi-faceted learning experience"
#3
Antarik Anwesan
|
Blog
https://www.antarikanwesan.com/
Activities
Online workshops for students & content creators
"With travel stopped all of a sudden last year in March, it was a major jolt for me, considering travel vlogging was my primary work. The situation seemed helpless but I did continue making content week after week from the confines of my house. Simultaneously, I started some online zoom workshops for content creators and university students focusing on blogging, Youtube, video editing etc.
When the cases went significantly down towards the last quarter of 2020, I went to Manali and made it my base for several weeks, exploring nearby areas and creating as much content as I could. It was unnerving to see the popular tourist spot absolutely deserted. For the last 6 months I am back at home. I am working on some video projects that keep me busy most times. Not sure when it will be safe to travel again, but whenever that is, at least by then I would have saved enough to take some long backpacking trips."
#4
Shrinidhi Hande
|
Blog
https://www.enidhi.net
Activities
Content Writing, Day job, local trips
Relocated to my home town. Did freelance content writing work for tourism boards and travel apps. Got back to a day job in October so busy with work, occasionally managing some local trips when possible and relishing on old travel details yet to be blogged about. Explored fair bit of coastal Karnataka and western ghats region.
Still writing 10-15 posts per month and hoping for pre-covid travel conditions to return soon.
#5
Indrani Ghose
Blog
https://www.isharethese.com
Activities
Bird Watching, Bird Photography, writing for media
"When the lockdown was first announced in March 2020 I never imagined it would go on for months. I took the opportunity from the sudden stop in my travels to work on my old blogs. Many of my old blog posts got a facelift with new words and structure. But soon it turned out to be a little boring to me. Boredom, outlet for stress, led to indulging in bird photography during the pandemic and lean travel era.
During the lockdown, one of the things that soothed me was sighting the birds and watching their activities from my balcony. I live in Bangalore, which was once the garden city of India. Sadly over the last couple of decades the city has turned to concrete jungle. There are small patches of greenery in the city and the apartment complex I stay in is in a wooded area.
It was not easy to switch to bird photography after years of travel photography. Even if there was success in spotting the bird, capturing it proved more difficult. Birds are difficult to photograph and nearly 100 captures from the first lot went straight to the bin. I had several failed attempts trying to frame them and that is when it dawned on me that after being on the move frequently my mind has lost the precious quality of patience. It was a process of unlearning travel photography, relearning the camera specs and learning new settings for a clearer capture of these mobile creatures. I have found around 15 different birds just from my balcony!
Besides bird photography I took to writing for newspapers and online sites seriously. This too was new to me. Publishing in your own blog gives a lot of independence and is free of any kind of interference. Not so with getting published on other sites. It is a slow process involving pitching an idea, getting them approved and after one or two rounds of editing the article would get published. I am yet to master it well; nevertheless I got some amount of success."
#6
Anuradha Goyal
Blog
www.inditales.com
Activities
|Authored books, studied astrology
"I had a rather productive lockdown. In 2020, I self-published two books - Unusual Temples of India and its Hindi translation - Bharat Ke Anokhe Mandir. My book Lotus In The Stone - Sacred Journeys in Eternal India was written before lockdown, but it's editing and publishing happened during the lockdown and the next few months were spent promoting it on various online platforms and literature festivals. In early 2021, I published the translation of Ayodhya Mahatmya from Skanda Puran. So, overall four books were published during lockdown.
I also studied astrology, a subject that I have been wanting to study but never got the time it demanded. This is a long-term project but I am off the ground and there would be no looking back from here.
I was invited to write an Opinion column for The New Indian Express and deliver talks at many educational institutes.
But for lockdown that gave me a solid clock of time both physically and mentally, I would not have done all this. Now, I want to step out and smell the fresh air, meet new people and do some non-mental activity"
#7
Prasad N P
Blog
http://desitraveler.com/
Activities
Gardening, Plant Photography
When the lockdown happened it took me to by surprise like everybody else. After the initial shock most people used the lockdown for reinventing themselves or learning new skills, from renaming desi Coffee to something exotic to baking bread enough to feed an army ( In all honesty many of the homechefs and bakers also served the needy and my kudos to them ) everybody got busy learning or teaching and we saw mushrooming of artists, bakers, chefs, Yoga & wellness Gurus, online coaches, painters etc come up in every home Not me, no sir, your lazy bum of a desi Traveler, used the lockdown to do nothing, zilch, NADA unless you count the 10 KG I packed up. But as the lockdown continued to extend I realized that those who are learning new skills and reliving there passions are actually using there time judiciously and I should stop wasting my time just watching clouds from my balcony and look at new leaves coming on plants in our balcony. This is when I did some introspection and wondered what am I missing the most due to lockdown. Yes it was travel but since travel was out of question, I asked further what is it I do while traveling and the answer was I love photographing while I travel. Now since travel photography was also out of question, I decided to combine my love for photography with my passion of growing plants. Those of you follow desi Traveler blog for sometime will know that gardening has always been my original passion and travel has never been able to replace it. So I decided to combine the two and click my plants in as artistic and abstract way as possible.
While I am just starting on this journey, I think I have been able to utilize some of my time in lockdown to expand my horizons within photography and try to learn better plant photography. Here is an image I recently clicked of one of my plants Stephania erecta.
Besides plant photography I am also looking to launch Divine Bovine, Eau De Parfum, that received good response when the test marketing was done. You are welcome to send me a message if you will like free samples.
