What is keeping travel bloggers busy?

When the lockdown happened it took me to by surprise like everybody else. After the initial shock most people used the lockdown for reinventing themselves or learning new skills, from renaming desi Coffee to something exotic to baking bread enough to feed an army ( In all honesty many of the homechefs and bakers also served the needy and my kudos to them ) everybody got busy learning or teaching and we saw mushrooming of artists, bakers, chefs, Yoga & wellness Gurus, online coaches, painters etc come up in every home Not me, no sir, your lazy bum of a desi Traveler, used the lockdown to do nothing, zilch, NADA unless you count the 10 KG I packed up. But as the lockdown continued to extend I realized that those who are learning new skills and reliving there passions are actually using there time judiciously and I should stop wasting my time just watching clouds from my balcony and look at new leaves coming on plants in our balcony. This is when I did some introspection and wondered what am I missing the most due to lockdown. Yes it was travel but since travel was out of question, I asked further what is it I do while traveling and the answer was I love photographing while I travel. Now since travel photography was also out of question, I decided to combine my love for photography with my passion of growing plants. Those of you follow desi Traveler blog for sometime will know that gardening has always been my original passion and travel has never been able to replace it. So I decided to combine the two and click my plants in as artistic and abstract way as possible. While I am just starting on this journey, I think I have been able to utilize some of my time in lockdown to expand my horizons within photography and try to learn better plant photography. Here is an image I recently clicked of one of my plants Stephania erecta. Besides plant photography I am also looking to launch Divine Bovine, Eau De Parfum, that received good response when the test marketing was done. You are welcome to send me a message if you will like free samples.