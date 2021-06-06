Places to visit in Karkala, Udupi

Karkala is a town and taluk headquarters in Udupi district. Karkala has several jain pilgrimage centers and temples. If you are passing through Karkala or can afford to spend half a day exploring Karkala, there're several places of interest. This post helps you understand them and plan your visit.

1. Bahubali Statue

Probably Karkala's most popular attraction, located on a hill slightly away from town. Vehicle road exists but was closed when we visited. Could climb about 150-200 steps and reach the bahubali temple compound, supposed to open after 8 AM

2. Chaturmukha Basadi

Located about a km away from Bahubali Statue, on a small rockhill, supposed to open at 7 AM but wasn't when we visited 7.10 AM, so better go little late. Can be seen from outside the gate but you will miss the details.

3. Anekere Park: A small park next to Anekere lake. Has walking track, children play area and some trees. Bus stop is nearby so getting a bus to main bus stand is easy from here.

4. Kere basadi:

Small Jain basadi in the middle of Anekere lake.

5. Ananta Shayana Temple

6. Venkatak Ramana Temple

Most popular temple in Karkala

7. Veera Maruthi temple

This Hanuman temple is right opposite the Venktakaramana temple

8. Durga water falls

9. Koti Chennaya theme park

10. Ramasamudra lake

11. Attur church

12. John's Water world - A theme park, ideal for spending half a day with family trying watersports. Cheaper rates than what theme parks in big cities would cost.

I visited Karkala twice in 2021- once during drive to Sakaleshpura and once while going to Chikmagalur. Will probably visit a few times more while heading to other destinations in western ghats.

How long to stay in Karkala: Key attractions in Karkala can be explored in about half a day. More if you wish to explore in detail or nearby attractions also. If you are heading to other destinations like Dharmasthala, Chikmagalur, Sakaleshpura, Agumbe etc from Udupi/Mangaluru side you can plan half a day for Karkala and then reach your destination by evening.

Karkala city has few budget hotels if you would like to stay.

Nearby: Varanga Lake Basadi * Venuru Bahubali * Dharmasthala * Seethanadi Nature Camp * Moodubidire 1000 pillar temple * Udupi complete travel guide *