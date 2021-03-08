Venuru Bahubali and other attractions
Venur or Venuru is a small town between Mangaluru and Dharmasthala. Venuru is popular because of its Bahubali statue.
As I was driving towards Sakaleshpura, Venur was about 13 kms diversion one way. So I decided to divert and check it out. Roads were largely nice, with few kms work in progress. When I arrived at Venur at about 9 AM, it took some effort to find out exact spot- I missed a small turn and went a few kms ahead. Sun was falling back of the Bahubali so didn't get very good photo. Below is what I have about the Gomateshwara statue at Venur.
1. Bahubali (Gomateshwara) statue at Venur.
There are probably another half a dozen temples in Venur. Due to shortage of time didn't visit all. River Phalguni passes through Venur- had little water in March.
Thus my short tour of Venuru ended in about 90 mins. I proceeded to Dharmasthala from there. Do stop at Venur when you are in the region. Private and Govt buses are available to reach Venur from nearby big cities.
