How much does it cost to operate a big tour bus?

Couple of weeks ago I was exploring Sakaleshpur and we traveled in a large tour bus operated by SafeWay travels.

As I discussed with the bus operator, a few serious cost factors came up. I am sharing my findings with you so that you have an understanding of what it takes to operate a fleet of tour buses- what are the various costs involved and what percentage of your payment goes to the government in various kinds of taxes and fees.





Some of the tax component are very significant and knowing this will help you understand why coach tours are expensive and where your money goes.

Expenses of a tour bus operator, per bus





1. Insurance Premium: This 50 seater Bharath Benz bus costs about 1-1.2 lakh rupees per year in just insurance premium. That is 10,000 Rs per month.





2. Commercial Vehicle tax: Bus operators have to pay a fixed fee every quarter to government for the permission to operate this bus as a contract carriage. This fee for a 50 seater bus is whopping 1.25 lakhs per quarter, or 5 lakhs per year. (Back in Bus operators have to pay a fixed fee every quarter to government for the permission to operate this bus as a contract carriage. This fee for a 50 seater bus is whopping 1.25 lakhs per quarter, or 5 lakhs per year. (Back in 2018 this fee was hiked to 60k from 40k , now 2021 I am told it is 1.25 lakhs) Irrespective of whether there are bookings or not, bus owner needs to keep paying this fee to Govt to operate their bus as hired vehicles. During lockdown and covid many bus owners surrendered their bus documents to RTO saying they won't be operating the bus for the entire quarter and hence there are not going to pay this massive tax.





1.25 lakhs for 3 months = 40k+ per month. About 42k per month or more than 1400 per day goes just in this tax alone





3. Driver salaries: A large bus needs a highly skilled driver and also an assistant. While exact salaries may vary, let us assume a combined salary expense of 60000 per month for driver and assistant.





Tamil Nadu govt charges a massive 900 Rs per seat to let a commercial vehicle enter TN. For a 50 seater bus, the fee will be 45000 Rs. Different states have different rules for commercial vehicles registered in another state to enter their state. I have already written about it in an earlier post. Tour operators transfer this expense as is to paying tourists, but usually not told upfront. You'll realize this at the border or after paying advance- else many tourists will not book the bus and take a train or flight.





This amount needs to be paid in full even if only half the bus is occupied. If a tour operator gets a booking for 25 people but doesn't have a smaller bus, he will be forced to cough up twice the fee for no apparent reason.





Instead of paying 900 Rs per seat to enter another state, it is cheaper proposition to take a train to the destination and hire a vehicle locally.





5. Diesel

Fuel is a big expense for bus operators. A massive Volvo B9R goes only 2-3 km per liter of diesel. Other big 45-50 seater buses hardly give 4-5 kmpl fuel economy per liter of diesel. Fuel economy varies by bus type (B9R needs more fuel than B7R), load, road conditions etc. Official fuel economy could be higher, but passengers need full AC most of the time, there will be lots of baggage, uphill drive etc so effective mileage is a lot less than what specs may say. 80 Rs per liter of diesel and just 5 kms = 16 Rs per km just in fuel expense. At 3 kmpl, per km diesel cost goes to 26 INR.





6. Toll & parking fees: While cars pay 2-3 Rs per km as toll, buses pay 10x more.





7. Maintenance: tyres wear out, oils need to be changed, spares have to be replaced, interior components like charger, lights, curtains, seat etc get damaged and have to be fixed. All these cost money.





8. Office expenses: Bus operator also have to pay office rent, support staff salary, website maintenance and other such expenses. Hard to quantify this but it is an expense.





9. GST: Bus operators need to pay 5% GST on fare they collect from passengers.





10. Commissions: People who get the business for bus company- such as Redbus.in, travel agents demand a cut, usually ranges from 10 to 20% of the amount charged to customers.





With above information in hand, let us do a rough math on cost of operating a bus for a month, assume they get 2 bookings for 20 days of the month.



