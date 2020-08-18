Delhi London by Bus May 2021: Details

Recently I came across the ad for Delhi to London Bus trip. Out of sheer curiosity I visited the website, downloaded their PDF and checked out the details. I felt like sharing my findings with you, hence this post.

It is an exciting proposition to travel 18 countries/20000 kms over 70 days by road. There are many Indians who have done this road trip in their own vehicles but if you don't want to dive deep into tons of paperwork, extensive research and planning, booking a seat in a well organized tour might be your next best option. This particular Delhi to London by bus tour is organized by Overland Adventures, people who have good experience in organizing similar trips.

Let us see some highlights of this Delhi to London by bus road trips

Planned Schedule: May 2021 till July 2021 (70 days for Delhi to London) & separate trip for return journey.

Route: India-Myanmar-Thailand-Laos-China-Kyrgystan-Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan-Russia-Latvia-Lithuania-Poland-Czech Republic-Germany-Netherlands-Belgium-France-UK (18 Countries)

Visa required: 10. Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, China, Kyrgystan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Schengen (Covers Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech, Germany, France, Belgium & Netherlands) and finally UK

Map taken from delhitolondon.in





If only we had road access to central Asia via Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran we could have reached Europe UK with 15-20 days less journey. At least a road access to China via Ladakh or Manipur would also help in such overland road trips. But don't think such things would happen anytime soon. India to Oman by ship and overland from there could have been another option but again that passes through war zones, so may not help much.





While the trip plan looks very elaborate and ambitious, there're some concerns we need to factor. If the trip has to start in May 2021, you should start visa processing by Feb 2021 itself. This is a bold move because we don't know what will be the situation w.r.t corona virus. Unless Corona virus scare subsides by end of 2020, travel in 2021 will not be easy.





Below is the normal visa timelines

Myanmar: eVisa/Visa on Arrival

Thailand: Visa on Arrival

Laos: Visa on arrival for Indians

China: 7-10 days, passport need to be submitted

Kyrgystan: eVisa

Uzbekistan: eVisa

Kazakhstan: eVisa

Russia: Need visa, processing time could be up to 30 days

Schengen: About 10-15 days, passport need to be submitted

UK Visa: About 3 weeks, passport need to be submitted.

Let us just hope all goes well and you get your visa in time.





How much would the bus tour from Delhi to London cost?

Organizers are selling the tour in parts and as a whole. You can book in parts or entire tour.

Part 1: India-Myanmar-Thailand: 12 days

Part 2: China: 16 days

Part 3: Central Asia/Russia: 22 days

Part 4: Europe & UK: 16 days





Each of these legs cost as much as a small hatchback car to book independently and entire tour costs as much as a big SUV/Luxury sedan. I don't think operators appreciate me revealing their prices- they would need you to register on their site and download PDF to view prices. Even I don't want to shock you by listing pricing here but you get the idea- it is not cheap and it will be in lakhs. + 5% GST Extra.





What does the price include?

Hotel stay

Select site seeing

Visa processing fee & assistance

Most meals

Service of a guide

Bus journey including permit, fuel, snacks etc What the price doesn't include:

5% GST

Insurance

Any expense due to change in schedule/disruptions

Medical or other emergency, medicines

Meals not specified in the itinerary

Cost of travel & stay before and after the tour

Extra fee for express visa processing

Factor about 2 lakhs for all the above excluded items (GST 75k, return flight from UK to India 40k, insurance 10k, other misc expenses 75k)





Things to keep in mind during Delhi to London Bus tour

- Potential impact of Covid19 related issues- what happens if some countries deny entry/force testing/quarantine? Who has to own the cost of disruption/delay?

- Is the schedule suitable for you? What happens if you'd like to spend 2-3 days extra in a country? Is that incremental cost worth it?

- Refund rules if trip has to be cut short or cancelled by operator or if your visa is rejected

- Would it be worth planning it on your own- like speak to those who drove in their own cars- if you have a group of 4 people, instead of spending 60 lakhs for 4 seats, would it be worth buying an SUV for 20 lakhs and spend rest of the money to plan a road trip on your own?





How is the bus?

Bus looks luxurious, with 2+1 business class seats and entertainment options. There is no mention of an onboard toilet though.





Images taken from operator's website https://bustolondon.in/ Please visit the site for more details and queries.





Are you excited? Would you consider such a bus journey next year?