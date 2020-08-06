NVY Branded 32 inch LED Smart TV review

As I was evaluating a new TV for my home, I came to know about NVY in a nearby showroom. NVY's pricing was lower than other established brands. NVY's 32 inch LED Smart TV was priced at 11k, while similar tv from major brands like Samsung/LG were priced at 14-15k onwards.





I decided to give NVY TV a try because of following reasons

- Part of the premium paid for Samsung/LG etc go towards their massive ad spend, not necessarily because of better quality

- Dealer assurance that there's not been any complaints about this brand NVY and 1 year warranty with on site service

- Temptation to save 4-5k upfront and try a new brand

- Good set of features- Smart TV, LED, 32 inches, Full HD, USB support etc