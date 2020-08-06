Butterfly brand Stainless Steel Water Purifier Review
|
#
|
Factor
|
Stainless Steel Purifier
|
Plastic/Glass Purifier
|
1
|
Cost
|
1400+ depending on size & brand
|
1600+ depending on brand and features
|
2
|
Maintenance
|
Low (80-90 Rs per candle, once every 6-9 months)
|
About INR 300 per filter, replace4-6 months
|
3
|
Durability
|
Said to be High
|
Said to be delicate due to plastic/glass
|
4
|
Convenience
|
Poor- Can’t see water level
Water seepage
|
Can see water level, no overflow/seepage
|
5
|
Speed of filtering
|
Slow- 4-6hours for 7-8 liters
|
Relatively faster
|
6
|
Storage capacity
|
About 6 litres in 16 litre unit
|
Depends on brand and design
|
7
|
Potential Issues
|
Tap problem
Cracks/bend in steel drum
|
Crack/damage, tap leakage, other mechanical issues
|
8
|
Warranty
|
1 year for material defects
|
None. Serviceable
- Effective capacity is about 6 liters in a 16 litre unit. While they advertise 16 litres, it is because of two 8 litre drums- bottom 8 litre is purified water and top 8 litre is input water that needs to be purified. Only bottom 8 litre is consumable. Even in that, since tap is an inch above the base, about 2 litres can't be used. So effectively you will get 6 litres of usable pure water at any time.
- Not leak proof. If you add more water in upper drum when bottom drum is full, the filtering doesn't stop. Excess water will flow out through the gaps between the two drums. Butterfly should make it water tight.
- Slow filtering. If you are in a hurry to get purified water then stainless steel gravity based water purifier is not for you. It takes 6 hours+ to filter 8 litres, or just about 1 litre per hour. If you are in a hurry or need large quantity of water quickly (like for cooking), you will have to get a different design/model.
- Tap not good. Tap has two positions- press down and flip up. Flip up was supposed to be for long duration drop while press down is for quick release (like 1 cup water). In our unit the flip up releases water very slowly.
