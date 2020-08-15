Hemp Foundation Face Masks with multiple advantages

Face masks are an essential accessory now. You can't step out of home without one. While masks of different type and price range are available in the market, it is important to buy a right kind.

Cheapest are the single layer cloth masks and surgical masks, costing just around INR 10 to 20. However their durability, effectiveness and re-usability is doubtful. About six months down the line, hazardously disposed facemasks all over will be a bigger menace than plastic. (we are already beginning to see that).

Given that corona crisis is not likely to go away anytime soon, we should invest in a good quality face mask manufactured in a sustainable way, masks that can be washed and reused, masks that are durable and comfortable even after long term use.

Recently I received couple of face masks from HEMP Foundation. HEMP Foundation is a Uttarakhand based organization involved in sustainable products. HEMP manufactured cotton based products using one third of water consumed by other manufacturing plants.

HEMP Face covers are not N-95 certified. But other than that, they tick all the boxes. HEMP Face covers are made with hemp fabric said to have medicinal properties. Fabric has irregular hallow core giving it anti microbial properties. The double layer fabric can trap and absorb particulate matters and microbes.

Hemp fabric is different from cotton. It doesn't stick to your face. Hemp fabric can retain its shape longer and offers higher breathability.

Multiple designs: Hemp face covers are sold in three main designs and several limited edition designs.

Easy to reuse: Hemp face masks can be cleaned to their original state by soaking for 30 minutes in detergent water, then dipping in hot water for 30 seconds and then let it try.

An adjustable elastic on Hemp masks would be great improvement in my opinion.

P.S. I received couple of Hemp Foundation masks to try on and share my review. This post shares my observation and opinion after using the product. I may add some more observations after using these Hemp face covers for a month. Hemp face covers retail at about 450 INR. Bulk purchase discounts are available.

Besides face masks, HEMP's product range includes fabrics, paper, clothing, hurds etc. HEMP foundation is also undertaking several community initiatives. Visit https://hempfoundation.net/ to know more and order.

Stay safe and support sustainable businesses.