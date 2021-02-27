Govt makes more money from carowners than auto cos

How much does it cost to buy and own a vehicle? This part is reasonably straight forward. Onroad price is what you pay to get the car home and then you spend money on fuel, service, toll, parking etc depending on your usage.

One interesting point to note is that Govts make more money from vehicle owners via various taxes, that revenue generated by various companies selling cars or providing various services related to automobile industry.

Here are quick comparison for the Venue S+ I am planning

Part 1 is when you buy your car. If Ex showroom price is 10.3 lakhs, you have to earn 30% more to save that much as Govt deducts TDS on your salary before the money comes to you.

Then on every component of the expenses/ex-showroom price breakdown there is a large part going to Govt. Overall, I can see that Govt makes more money than car manufacturer. (Car maker still have to spend a lot to make the car)

After purchase comes the running cost. This is proportionate to your usage- how many kms you run, how many toll gates you pass, what fuel economy your car is giving and so on. Below is an estimate, vary it as per your calculations. Here also Govt's share is more than what companies providing various automobile related services (sell fuel, provide insurance, provide spares & service etc) make.





Even if you don't own a vehicle, these things do matter to you. A owner of a commercial vehicle will pass on these burden to his/her customers by means of increased ticket price, freight charges etc.

So this is the truth people. Of course, Govt is expected to provide good infrastructure (roads etc) and use these tax money for overall growth of the nation. To what extent it is happening is left to your judgment.