Kasarkod Blueflag eco beach Honnavar

Last August when I visited Eco beach it was a normal beach in Honnavara. But this year a lot has changed. Kasarkod eco beach got blue flag rating and its commercial value has increased. Another beach to get Blue flag rating is Padubidri beach, about which I had written earlier here. Blue flag gives its certification if the beach has some basic facilities and standards such as proper sitting area, rest rooms, cleanliness, safety warnings etc

I was curious to see how Kasarkod Eco beach is different now from Padubidri's beach. Below are my findings





No beachside benches in Eco beach. Padubidri beach had reclined seats by the beach, costing 50 Rs an hour for visitors to sit and relax by the beach. No such thing was found in Honnavar Kasarkod eco beach.





Beach Manager: I found that there's an office room created for Beach Manager. It looks funny. I have seen beaches around the world having "lifeguards" who keep an eye on swimmers and rescue if people drown. But "Beach Manager" sounds like a fancy designation. If the beach manager keeps swimming in ocean all day claiming "I am checking if water is safe for swimming" does it come under "on duty"? If beach manager has to be paid 50-60k a month, the beach should generate that much revenue. There is a 40 Rs parking fee for cars. Hope Honnavar's Eco beach remains commercially viable.





There are changing rooms in Honnavara's Kasarkod Eco beach. This is a great thing to have. Most beaches in India doesn't have changing rooms so it is difficult for visitors to change into dry cloths after a swim.





Washroom and a first aid center, drinking water are few other facilities at Honnavar's Kasarkod eco beach. Eco beach is about 3 kms from city centre and just a few hundred meters from the highway. You can take an auto from Honnavar city to reach here.





There is a garden next to the beach. I had visited it 5-6 years ago, didn't revisit recently





A few swings, some beach activities like JetSki etc would have made Honnavar's Kasarkod blu flag rated eco beach more attractive.