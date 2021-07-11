Amazing views from Bhatkal lighthouse

Bhatkal is a taluk headquarter in North Canara (Uttara Kannada) district in Karnataka. Located on NH66, tourists traveling between Mangaluru-Gokarna-Karwar-Goa often cruise through Bhatkal but do not stop here to explore the town. If you have some time to spare while traveling through Bhatkal, let me inform you about a few places nearby, worth visiting.

Bhatkal has a lighthouse, like there are lighthouses in various parts of the world and even in Karnataka. However Bhatkal lighthouse is a bit unique and is definitely worth visiting if you are in the region.

Take a look at the pictures:

View of the beaches from Bhatkal light house

The lighthouse is bit small- it is anyway located on a hilltop. There were no visitor information in the main gate. Most probably it is not open to visitors- you can't go in. But the surroundings are good enough and worth exploring











Things to know: Uphill road is narrow and steep. One small car can go at a time. If another vehicle comes there is no way to give space. If you are not a confident driver park your can at the harbor below and hike up. View of Bhatkal harbor from the lighthouse hill: Uphill road is narrow and steep. One small car can go at a time. If another vehicle comes there is no way to give space. If you are not a confident driver park your can at the harbor below and hike up.





Bhatkal lighthouse is about 4-5 kms from the highway. If you have about an hour to spare, you can divert and explore the view around Bhatkal lighthouse, while cruising through Bhatkala.













Other popular lighthouses in Karnataka: Kapu lighthouse, Kodi beach lighthouse









There is a Shiva temple nearby. Worth a quick visit.