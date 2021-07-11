 Amazing views from Bhatkal lighthouse - eNidhi India Travel Blog

Amazing views from Bhatkal lighthouse

Sunday, July 11, 2021

Bhatkal is a taluk headquarter in North Canara (Uttara Kannada) district in Karnataka. Located on NH66, tourists traveling between Mangaluru-Gokarna-Karwar-Goa often cruise through Bhatkal but do not stop here to explore the town. If you have some time to spare while traveling through Bhatkal, let me inform you about a few places nearby, worth visiting.

Bhatkal has a lighthouse, like there are lighthouses in various parts of the world and even in Karnataka. However Bhatkal lighthouse is a bit unique and is definitely worth visiting if you are in the region.

Take a look at the pictures:

View of the beaches from Bhatkal light house

The lighthouse is bit small- it is anyway located on a hilltop. There were no visitor information in the main gate. Most probably it is not open to visitors- you can't go in. But the surroundings are good enough and worth exploring

There is a Shiva temple nearby. Worth a quick visit.

View of Bhatkal harbor from the lighthouse hill


Things to know: Uphill road is narrow and steep. One small car can go at a time. If another vehicle comes there is no way to give space. If you are not a confident driver park your can at the harbor below and hike up.

Bhatkal lighthouse is about 4-5 kms from the highway. If you have about an hour to spare, you can divert and explore the view around Bhatkal lighthouse, while cruising through Bhatkala.

Watch a short view [Watch on Youtube]


Other popular lighthouses in Karnataka: Kapu lighthouse, Kodi beach lighthouse

Nearby: Mini Maldives

