Amazing views from Bhatkal lighthouse
Bhatkal is a taluk headquarter in North Canara (Uttara Kannada) district in Karnataka. Located on NH66, tourists traveling between Mangaluru-Gokarna-Karwar-Goa often cruise through Bhatkal but do not stop here to explore the town. If you have some time to spare while traveling through Bhatkal, let me inform you about a few places nearby, worth visiting.
Bhatkal has a lighthouse, like there are lighthouses in various parts of the world and even in Karnataka. However Bhatkal lighthouse is a bit unique and is definitely worth visiting if you are in the region.
Take a look at the pictures:
View of the beaches from Bhatkal light house
The lighthouse is bit small- it is anyway located on a hilltop. There were no visitor information in the main gate. Most probably it is not open to visitors- you can't go in. But the surroundings are good enough and worth exploring
