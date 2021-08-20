20 Ex Udupi weekend trip destinations

What are all the different destinations you can explore from Udupi within a weekend?

Below are a list of 20+ options I have compiled for you. Some of them could be taken up as a day trip while others may need extensive Friday night to Monday morning journey. I've tried to keep only those attractions within 250 odd kms from Udupi so that it is possible to reach, explore and return within a weekend. You can plug and play and make your own combinations to suit your time, preference and driving/travel comfort. If you have more time you can easily club a few of these and make an extended trip.

# Destination Options Total Kms Key attractions 1 Honnavara + Murudeshwara Drive/ Train+taxi Day trip/ 2 day 300 + Apsarakonda, Mangrove walk, temples, beaches, viewpoints [Details] 2 Karwar+ Gokarna Drive/ Train+taxi Day trip/ 2 day 500 Warship museum, rock garden, beaches, viewpoints, waterfalls [Details] 3 Jog Falls & Sagara Drive/Bus 350 Jog falls, Keladi, Ikkeri, Honnemaradu etc 4 Belur- Halebeedu- Sringeri-Kunadri-Agumbe Drive/Taxi 450 Historic temples, hills, viewpoints, waterfalls 5 Sakaleshpura Drive/Taxi Hills, viewpoints, falls Complete Guide 6 Chikmagalur 7 Mangalore-Bantwal-Kasargod Bus/Train/Taxi/ Drive 300 Beach, fort, temples, food, activities 8 Maravanthe-Ottinene- Kollur-Kodachadri Drive/Taxi 300 Viewpoint, trekking, temple 9 Thirthahalli-Sakrebailu-Thyavarekoppa, Arasalu, Shivamogga Drive/Taxi 350 kms Fort, Dam, Elephants, Zoo, Museum 10 Madikeri Drive/ Bus + Taxi 450 kms Waterfalls, trekking, view, temples, adventure 11 Hubballi-Badami-Aihole-Pattadakal Bus+Taxi/ Drive 900 historic temples 12 Sirsi & nearby Drive/Taxi 700 kms Waterfalls, temples 13 Dandeli Drive/Taxi 600 Adventure, wildlife, nature, waterfalls, bird watching, rafting 14 Goa Train+ taxi/self drive 600-700 Beaches, food, churches 15 Vistadome trip-Mlr-Hasana & back Train + Train/Bus 500 Scenic views Review 16 Temple trail- Udupi-Neelavara-Saligrama-Anegudde-Kollur-Maranakatte-Mulki-Kateel-Mangalore Bus/Taxi/Drive 300 Temples 17 Mulki, Kaupu & Malpe Drive/Taxi 100 Mulki Hidden Gems 18 Belgaum-Gokak Bus + Taxi 900 kms 19 Karkala- Varanga- Moodubidire Drive/Taxi 100 kms 20 Udupi-Manipal local 50 Kunjalugiri, Pajaka, Manipal tree park

A few of these are bit too far but doable if you can take overnight bus on Friday night, explore for 2 days and return by Sunday night. Belgaum, Hubballi etc fall into this category. Most other attractions can be done with one night stay at destination or even same day return if you are comfortable with super long drives.





Did I miss anything? Let me know.