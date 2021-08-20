20 Ex Udupi weekend trip destinations
What are all the different destinations you can explore from Udupi within a weekend?
|
#
|
Destination
|Options
|
Total Kms
|
Key attractions
|
1
|
Honnavara + Murudeshwara
|
Drive/ Train+taxi Day trip/ 2 day
|
300 +
|
Apsarakonda, Mangrove walk, temples, beaches, viewpoints [Details]
|
2
|
Karwar+ Gokarna
|
Drive/ Train+taxi Day trip/ 2 day
|
500
|
Warship museum, rock garden, beaches, viewpoints, waterfalls [Details]
|
3
|
Jog Falls & Sagara
|
Drive/Bus
|
350
|
Jog falls, Keladi, Ikkeri, Honnemaradu etc
|
4
|
Belur- Halebeedu-
Sringeri-Kunadri-Agumbe
|
Drive/Taxi
|
450
|
Historic temples, hills, viewpoints, waterfalls
|
5
|
Sakaleshpura
|
Drive/Taxi
|
|
Hills, viewpoints, falls
|
6
|
Chikmagalur
|
|
|
|
7
|
Mangalore-Bantwal-Kasargod
|
Bus/Train/Taxi/ Drive
|
300
|
Beach, fort, temples, food, activities
|
8
|
Maravanthe-Ottinene-
Kollur-Kodachadri
|
|
300
|
|
9
|
Thirthahalli-Sakrebailu-Thyavarekoppa, Arasalu, Shivamogga
|
Drive/Taxi
|
350 kms
|
|
10
|
Madikeri
|
Drive/ Bus + Taxi
|
450 kms
|
Waterfalls, trekking, view, temples, adventure
|
11
|
Hubballi-Badami-Aihole-Pattadakal
|
Bus+Taxi/ Drive
|
900
|
|
12
|
Sirsi & nearby
|
Drive/Taxi
|
Waterfalls, temples
|
13
|
Dandeli
|
Drive/Taxi
|
600
|
Adventure, wildlife, nature, waterfalls, bird watching, rafting
|
14
|
Goa
|
Train+ taxi/self drive
|
600-700
|
Beaches, food, churches
|
15
|
Vistadome trip-Mlr-Hasana &
back
|
Train + Train/Bus
|
500
|
Scenic views
|
16
|
Temple trail-
Udupi-Neelavara-Saligrama-Anegudde-Kollur-Maranakatte-Mulki-Kateel-Mangalore
|
|
300
|
|
17
|
Mulki, Kaupu & Malpe
|
Drive/Taxi
|
100
|
18
|
Belgaum-Gokak
|
Bus + Taxi
|
|
|
19
|
Karkala- Varanga- Moodubidire
|
Drive/Taxi
|
100 kms
|
|
20
|
Udupi-Manipal local
|
|
50
|
Kunjalugiri, Pajaka, Manipal tree park
Leave a Comment