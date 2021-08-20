 20 Ex Udupi weekend trip destinations - eNidhi India Travel Blog

20 Ex Udupi weekend trip destinations

Sunday, August 22, 2021

What are all the different destinations you can explore from Udupi within a weekend?

Below are a list of 20+ options I have compiled for you. Some of them could be taken up as a day trip while others may need extensive Friday night to Monday morning journey. I've tried to keep only those attractions within 250 odd kms from Udupi so that it is possible to reach, explore and return within a weekend. You can plug and play and make your own combinations to suit your time, preference and driving/travel comfort. If you have more time you can easily club a few of these and make an extended trip.

Destination

 Options

Total Kms

Key attractions

1

Honnavara + Murudeshwara

Drive/ Train+taxi Day trip/ 2 day

300 +

Apsarakonda, Mangrove walk, temples, beaches, viewpoints [Details]

2

Karwar+ Gokarna

Drive/ Train+taxi Day trip/ 2 day

500

Warship museum, rock garden, beaches, viewpoints, waterfalls [Details]

3

Jog Falls & Sagara

Drive/Bus

350

Jog falls, Keladi, Ikkeri, Honnemaradu etc

4

Belur- Halebeedu- Sringeri-Kunadri-Agumbe

Drive/Taxi

450

Historic temples, hills, viewpoints, waterfalls

5

Sakaleshpura

Drive/Taxi

 

Hills, viewpoints, falls

Complete Guide

6

Chikmagalur

 

 

 

7

Mangalore-Bantwal-Kasargod

Bus/Train/Taxi/ Drive

300 

Beach, fort, temples, food, activities

8

Maravanthe-Ottinene- Kollur-Kodachadri

 Drive/Taxi

300

 Viewpoint, trekking, temple

9

Thirthahalli-Sakrebailu-Thyavarekoppa, Arasalu, Shivamogga

Drive/Taxi

350 kms

Fort, Dam, Elephants, Zoo, Museum 

10

Madikeri

Drive/ Bus + Taxi

450 kms    

Waterfalls, trekking, view, temples, adventure

11

Hubballi-Badami-Aihole-Pattadakal

Bus+Taxi/ Drive

900

 historic temples

12

Sirsi & nearby

Drive/Taxi

700 kms

Waterfalls, temples

13

Dandeli

Drive/Taxi

600

Adventure, wildlife, nature, waterfalls, bird watching, rafting

14

Goa

Train+ taxi/self drive

600-700 

Beaches, food, churches

15

Vistadome trip-Mlr-Hasana & back

Train + Train/Bus

500

Scenic views

Review

16

Temple trail- Udupi-Neelavara-Saligrama-Anegudde-Kollur-Maranakatte-Mulki-Kateel-Mangalore

 Bus/Taxi/Drive

300

 Temples

17

Mulki, Kaupu & Malpe

Drive/Taxi    

100

Mulki Hidden Gems

18

Belgaum-Gokak

Bus + Taxi

900 kms 

 

19

Karkala- Varanga- Moodubidire

Drive/Taxi

100 kms

 

20

Udupi-Manipal local

 

50

Kunjalugiri, Pajaka, Manipal tree park
A few of these are bit too far but doable if you can take overnight bus on Friday night, explore for 2 days and return by Sunday night. Belgaum, Hubballi etc fall into this category. Most other attractions can be done with one night stay at destination or even same day return if you are comfortable with super long drives.

Did I miss anything? Let me know.

