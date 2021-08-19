Rock Garden in Karwar-Photos, Review

Rock Garden is a recently built (3-4 year old) attraction on the shores of Karwar, Uttara Kannada. We visited it recently (August 2021) and this post shares all the information you might need to plan your visit to the rock garden when in Karwar.

What to expect at Karwar Rock Garden?

Karwar rock garden displays a set of exhibits related to village life, different tribes of people, their daily activities, culture etc.

A large green tower over the building is for display only. Can't enter inside. It looks nice. The reception area has some walls made out of glass bottles.

As you enter there is a black statue of a family of fishermen holding their prized catch. It is dark so photos didn't come out well on a cloudy day.

As you enter the main part, a waterfall welcomes you. As you enter you see sculptures of different ethic groups/tribal communities with a brief description.

Yalshagana, Dollu Kunitha (Drum dance) and other forms of art/dance. There are a few more rocky displays- not sure what they represent. There are a few areas to sit and ocean is across the fence (no access though).

There was an adventure section including ropeways- there were no instructor or guard





Rock Garden Karwar: Basic visitor details:

Entry fee: Rs 40 per person, no separate camera fee.

Opening hours: 10 AM to 1 PM, 3 PM to 7 PM

Approx time to spend: 1 hour

Facilities available: Not much. Rain shelter available, toilets were at a distance, not sure if there is lighting at night.

When in Karwar if you have an hour to spare, plan to visit the Rock Garden.

There is a clear need for some maintenance. However because of lockdown I think not much was spent on maintenance in recent times. Artefacts could take a fresh coat of paint, some of the structures need some repair- maybe these will be done soon once some ticket money comes in.



