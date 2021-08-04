4 problems with Modi Govt asset monetization

If Govt is selling assets to private players should we be worried?

Yes, we should

Prima facie it looks like Govt is not giving up ownership, will give it to private companies on lease for money and take back control after stipulated period. But this model has lots of issues





1. Who will enforce quality?

Companies start collecting toll but won't fix potholes for years. Soon we pay for toll and also have to survive bad roads. Govt has got its share and doesn't have much interest in ensuring quality of service. Private payer has paid the Govt, wants his money back and isn't keen to invest more to give better services. So only general public will now pay road tax, tax on fuel and keep paying toll on every other road in the country because "govt wanted to monetize" its "assets".





2 No alternative to people.

BSNL may not be a great company but it provided an alternative to price hungry airtel and vodafone. There were many villages where BSNL had great network. Air India isn't making profit but it is helping airfares stay in a limit. Similarly many public sector companies are serving some purposes and keeping ecosystem balanced. With these companies gone, pure profiteer-ism will run the industry. Eventually consumers will be made to cough up more.





3. Nothing will be returned on time.

Ever seen any toll roads becoming toll free after stipulated 15-20 years? Toll operator is supposed to recover their spend within 15-20 years and then hand over the road back to Govt. But once blood is tasted, toll companies find reasons to keep extending toll tenure. Of course nice bribe does the trick. Same will happen to above assets- private players will continue to mint money beyond stipulated period under some excuse.



