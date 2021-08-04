Full tank vs quarter tank-what saves more fuel money?
With fuel price increasing on daily basis, we are forced to constantly innovate and find every possible way to save a few rupees on fuel. I was dealing with this dilemma for a long time. Which approach saves more fuel? Buy full tank petrol so that you don’t regret much when price goes up next day or carry just enough fuel and get better fuel economy as the car won’t have to lug along weight of full tank petrol.
Option
Model/approach
How
it works?
1
Buy just enough quantity of fuel,
save from reduced fuel consumption (as carrying full tank petrol burns more
fuel)
Your car may have 40-45 liter tank
capacity- fuel pricing increasing every week but instead of buying full tank
fuel, buy just what is needed for a week (say 10 liters). As the car carries
less fuel (35 liters= 30 kgs), there will be a marginal increase in fuel efficiency,
so you get to save a few rupees per liter in terms of distance you can
travel.
2
Buy full tank petrol and save from
price hike
Buy tank full of petrol (40-45 liters)- this may last for say
1 month during which fuel price is likely to go up by 4 to 5 rupees. You save
a bit from this fuel price increase, though your car will burn more fuel
compared to option 1, as it has to tug along a heavier fuel tank.
I had this dilemma for a long time.
I was not sure which of the two model saves some money. Is the savings in fuel economy due to lesser fuel tank weight is good enough to offset the imminent price hike next week or the savings from not having to pay extra for petrol next week is higher? I did some calculations to decide on this. There were many variables at play.
1. 1. How much petrol price increases every week? As of now it is fair to assume approx 1 Rupee per week (refer screenshots below for average monthly increase)
2. 2.How much is the increase in fuel economy if petrol tank is lighter? I found some online research which suggested 35% loss in weight could result in 12-20% increase in fuel. 1 liter petrol weighs roughly 750 grams. So not having to carry 35 liters of fuel roughly increases fuel efficiently by 1%
3. 3.Unknown factors- would the price drop by a few paise tomorrow or better to buy today itself? Cost of driving to fuel station frequently-time and effort spent
I did some intense calculations.
Option 1: carry less fuel, save on fuel economy, fill when needed
35% drop in weight increases FE by
12-20% (16% assumed for this calculation)
Option 2: Buying full tank save from daily price increase
Fill 40 liter Savings on 30
liters: 10 Rs on week 1+ 20 Rs on week 3 + 30 Rs on week 4 =60 Rs saving
Net gain: Save 30 Rs per month if price
increases a rupee per week,
Breakeven if increase is only 50 paise per week
Final verdict: I feel it makes better sense to carry full tank petrol. What do you think?
Pros
Cons
Fill just as much needed
Less weight to carry around, slightly
higher fuel economy
Multiple visits to petrol station,
more time and effort
Will be forced to fill even if on
the day your tank is empty price is up by a Rupee or two
Carry full tank
Don't have to track daily price
fluctuations. As you are left with 25% fuel whenever you feel daily price has
dropped a bit or stable you can tank up again
Not much savings if the price
remains stable and doesn't skyrocket after you buy
Some protection from daily price
hike at least for a month
Higher loss from evaporation etc
if car is not covered well in parking
Less frequent visit to fuel
stations
Full tank fuel means less rusting
during lockdown
