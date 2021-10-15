Zoomcar's illegal Amigo scheme: Pros, Cons

Zoomcar has introducing Amigo, a scheme where car owners can list their cars on zoomcar, let zoomcar customers book them and earn a share from the rental money earned from zoomcar customers.

Zoomcar had tried ZAP, ZAP subscribe and other such schemes in the past, trying to make the general public pay a subscription fee and recover their capital investment faster. But these schemes haven't been popular due to various complexities, rules and payment issues.





Now Zoomcar has recently launched Amigo, which claims to offer car owners an opportunity to earn extra money. Zoomcar claims you can earn "up to" 36000 per month by listing your cars.





Zoomcar Amigo doesn't detail which car models earn how much. I am guessing 36000 is for expensive vehicles like big SUVs or super luxury cars if listed for whole month. (Zoomcar charges Rs 3000 to 6000 Rs per day for mid size SUVs like XUV500 depending on distance used), so at 1200 INR per day Zoomcar will share less than one third of that money with you)





Zoomcar has defined some rules like cars older than 7 years are not eligible, specific models like Alto are not eligible. Amigo feels like a desperate attempt to make money from someone else's car. Zoomcar will list your private car on their platform, earn money on daily rent, damage charge, late return, extra kms and so on while paying less than 30% of that money to you, the car owner.





Is it a good idea to list your car with Zoomcar Amigo?

There are several pros and cons. Cons or disadvantages outweigh pros.





Cons or disadvantages of listing your car with Zoomcar Amigo

1. It is outright illegal to rent your white board car for commercial usage. Commercial usage vehicles should have taxi registration or yellow on black registration plates. If caught by police or if car is used in any fraud/illegal activities as a vehicle owner you will be a party to the crime.





2. Your car will be abused, battered and damaged. Most rental customers do not care for the car like an owner would do. They will drive harshly on bad roads, burn clutches, tyres and other consumables faster due to aggressive usage, may not care for cleanliness, safety or long term life of your car. While external damage might be spotted, It is impossible to track or prove these abuses to the vehicle that harm the engine, underbody and other components. It is even more impossible is to collect any kind of compensation for your loss.





3. Insurance claim may be denied outright as you are making commercial use of personal vehicle. Be ready for long fights, follow ups, begging and financial loss, as Zoomcar will only "assist" you in the legal and insurance process and won't assure you of anything.





4. You have to do the work of a fleet executive- clean the car between trips, keep track of damages- existing and new, keep paying for all traffic challans Zoomcar customers may trigger, keep following up with zoomcar for payments. Time and effort you've to spend on this might be worth more than what you earn. Zoomcar will charge you thousands of rupees extra if you don't want to do all these and leave the car at zoomcar facility.





5. Minor damage: owner's responsibility: Zoomcar will only assist/compensate in case of major damage (vehicle doesn't move and broken down). Minor scratches, dents and other damage customers cause is your headache, though Zoomcar will slap a penalty of several thousand on such customers.





6. Fuel, Maintenance, Insurance etc are your headache:





7. Zoomcar will modify your vehicle. They will add GPS tracker, speed governor (80 kmph), their own fast tag, branding stickers and so on.





Also I don't think zoomcar pricing will vary by variant. Rental companies buy cheapest variant of cars and list them at low price. You may have highend variant which costs 2x more but you will still get low price and if some features stop working because of misuse/abuse by rental customer, you spend from your pocket to fix it.





Pros:

@ZoomCarIndia I have rented my car to zoomcar under the amigo by zoomcar program, which costs 13 lacs. Now its stolen by your customer.

Its been 5 days so far, and no communication is provided to me?

What should i do now? — Nitin raj (@Nitin14raj) September 28, 2021 1. Earn a small amount if your car is idle at home and not being used. (assuming Zoomcar pays you promptly, twitter is already full of complaints on this as well. Zoomcar had major refund crisis during the pandemic





If you love your car, you may not want to hand it over to strangers through Zoomcar Amigo- a few thousand you may earn will not compensate for minor damages and various abuse your car will go through, followed by increased maintenance and repair expense. Loss of peace of mind, time and effort needed to follow up with Zoomcar may not be worth it





If you have an old secondary car then Amigo might be a good idea to try. You don't worry so much about any further damage the car may have to face and little bit of revenue helps in your financial condition.





If they ask me, below is what Zoomcar should clarify: