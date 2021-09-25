Coorg Waterfalls Trail: 10 falls worth visiting!

Coorg has dozens of waterfalls spread all over the district. Only a few are super popular (like Abbi falls) while the others are often ignored by tourists either due to their distance from city center or amount of walking required to reach the falls. Here is a compilation of 10 waterfalls worth visiting when in Coorg, particularly post monsoon.

# Name Distance from Madikeri Trekking/Hiking Required Remarks 1 Abbi falls 6 kms Very Low Easy access, close to city, small falls 2 Chelavara Falls 40 kms south Very Low Wide and small 3 Iruppu falls 75 kms south Moderate Huge falls, 1 km from parking lot, 250 steps 4 Onti Falls 32 kms north Moderate Visible from distance but access needs bit of hiking 5 Surlabhi Falls 32 kms North Zero By the road, easy view 6 Kote Abbi Falls 24 kms north Very Low Walkable from parking spot, small falls 7 Abbimatta Falls 40 kms north High 8 Mallali falls 55 kms north High Fair bit of hiking needed, close to Sakaleshpura 9 Abbi Kolli falls 16 kms west Zero Off Mangalore Madikeri road 10 Abbyala falls 15 kms east Zero Smaller, thinner falls, no entry into water, viewable from a distance

1 Abbi falls: Abbi falls, also referred to as Abbey falls is popular because of its proximity to Madikeri city. Just about 10 kms. Abbi is wider but small in height, no bathing allowed and visitors can view from a distance. About half a km from parking lot (more if you've to park far away due to crowd) involved.

2 Chelavara falls: Wide, tall and less crowded waterfall away from city. Worth a quick stopover while passing through the area. : Wide, tall and less crowded waterfall away from city. Worth a quick stopover while passing through the area. More details here





3. Iruppu falls: Popular and very scenic falls due to its massive height. But about 75 kms from Madikeri town hence needs almost half a day to visit and return. Waterfalls is 1km from parking area and involves climbing up about 250 steps. Visit if you have spare time or divert if heading to Nagarahole/Kerala/Mysuru from Madikeri.





4. Onti Falls: Visible from a distance when heading to Kote Betta. Accessible by a long trek. Onti falls looks nice with a stream of water in the middle of a hill.





5. Surlabhi falls: A decent sized fall next to road. Doesn't need any trekking, worth a stopover when passing through.





6. Kote Abbe falls: A small but wider fall, easy access, has Devine links hence there are some restrictions. A small shop selling maggie at 45 Rs a packet was our lunch. There is also a private coffee plantation nearby. A security collected 20 Rs parking fee.





7. Abbimatta falls: On my wishlist, couldn't visit yet. North of Coorg close to Sakaleshpura and can be visited during Sakaleshpura trip as well. Fair bit of walking is involved.





8. Mallalli falls: On my wishlist, couldn't visit yet. Mallalli is almost close to Sakaleshpura and can be visited during Sakaleshpura trip as well. Fair bit of hiking is involved.





9. Abbi Kolli falls: Another nice waterfall few kms away from Madikeri-Mangaluru road





10. Abbyala Falls: Small and thin falls in a private property- no entry to water, can be seen from road.





A map of all major waterfalls in Coorg for your reference. Also there are other attractions enroute- hill tops, view points etc so include them in your itinenary. A more detailed post on Coorg travel guide coming soon.

Aware of any other waterfalls worth visiting when in Coorg? Do comment.