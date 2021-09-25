Coorg Waterfalls Trail: 10 falls worth visiting!
Coorg has dozens of waterfalls spread all over the district. Only a few are super popular (like Abbi falls) while the others are often ignored by tourists either due to their distance from city center or amount of walking required to reach the falls. Here is a compilation of 10 waterfalls worth visiting when in Coorg, particularly post monsoon.
|
#
|
Name
|
Distance from Madikeri
|
Trekking/Hiking Required
|
Remarks
|
1
|
Abbi falls
|
6 kms
|
Very Low
|
Easy access, close to city, small
falls
|
2
|
Chelavara Falls
|
40 kms south
|
Very Low
|
Wide and small
|
3
|
Iruppu falls
|
75 kms south
|
Moderate
|
Huge falls, 1 km from parking lot,
250 steps
|
4
|
Onti Falls
|
32 kms north
|
Moderate
|
Visible from distance but access
needs bit of hiking
|
5
|
Surlabhi Falls
|
32 kms North
|
Zero
|
By the road, easy view
|
6
|
Kote Abbi Falls
|
24 kms north
|
Very Low
|
Walkable from parking spot, small
falls
|
7
|
Abbimatta Falls
|
40 kms north
|
High
|
8
|
Mallali falls
|
55 kms north
|
High
|
Fair bit of hiking needed, close
to Sakaleshpura
|
9
|
Abbi Kolli falls
|
16 kms west
|
Zero
|
Off Mangalore Madikeri road
|
10
|
Abbyala falls
|
15 kms east
|
Zero
|
Smaller, thinner falls, no entry into water, viewable from a distance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Abbi falls: Abbi falls, also referred to as Abbey falls is popular because of its proximity to Madikeri city. Just about 10 kms. Abbi is wider but small in height, no bathing allowed and visitors can view from a distance. About half a km from parking lot (more if you've to park far away due to crowd) involved.
