Mandalapatti peak, Neelakuranji flowers Coorg

Mandalapatti was main agenda on our last week's Coorg trip. A once in a 12 year flower, referred to as Neelakurinji had bloomed in Coorg around Mandalapatti area but with weekend curfew in place we were unable to plan a visit. Mid september weekend curfew was lifted but the flowers were about to die down. We decided to take a chance, visit and see whatever is available, as next option would have been to wait for another 12 years.

After reaching Coorg, checking in and freshup we left for Mandalapatti, our main destination for the day. Mandalapatti hilltop was about 18 kms from Madikeri city center, hence not too far.

On the way to Mandalapatti I was tempted to divert to a small hill and to our surprise we saw the neelikuranji flowers there. Could get good view individually but as a whole the shine of all purple flowers was gone. Very little was left.

After spending some time at this random unnamed hill we drove towards Mandalapatti, we were stopped by the local who quoted a price of 1800 INR for the jeep ride top to Mandalapatti. We knew this price is high so we decided to proceed on our own. At a junction I should have turned left, but turned right and reached Green Meadows homestay. From here jeep rides are available to Mandalapatti. Here we could team up with another family and pay about 200 Rs per person, making the trip 3X cheaper than earlier. If I had turned left I could have drove till the parking area with only last 4 kms left for hiking or jeep ride.





After a bumpy jeep ride we arrived at Mandalapatti parking area, turned left and entered the unmaintained road full of mud, slush and rocks that only 4 wheel drive vehicle with skilled/confident driver can negotiate.



