Coorg (Kodagu) Complete Travel Guide
If you are looking to plan a trip to Coorg and looking for some tips, you are at the perfect spot. This post shares all you need to know about visiting Coorg.
First, quick list of what all you can visit/do in Coorg or Kodagu district. These are compiled from my 6 short trips to Coorg so far over past 14 years.
Reasons to visit Coorg- Major attractions & things to do
Temples
Waterfalls
1 Omkareshwara temple
2 Golden Temple
3.Talakaveri
Hilltops & Viewpoints
Adventure
Activities
Other attractions
Luxury Resorts
Budget Hotels & Homestays
Next, let us look at a few viable itineraries if you are visiting Coorg from Bengaluru/Mysuru or Bengaluru
Itinerary 1: Ex-Bengaluru, 3 Days, most important places
Day 01: Start from BLR early (or litter later if from Mysuru) [Map link]
- Stop at Golden Temple
- Kaveri Nisarga Dhama
- Dubare Elephant Camp
- Chiklihole Reservoir
- Abbi Falls
- Madikeri (Omkareshwara temple & Raja seat)
- Kote Abbi Falls
- Surlabhi falls
- Onti Falls
- Mallalli Falls
- Abbimatta falls
- If you wish to stay in one place and do not travel much you can select nice home stays in remote part of Coorg- Coorg Tree House, Cool Cache Estate Stay are some options
- If you want to minimize travel time, stay in Madikeri town or nearby
- Luxury resorts, budget hotels and homestays are all available in Coorg. Pay attention to their location before booking.
- Public transportation is NOT available to visit most tourist places in Coorg. You will need own vehicles or cab. A few attractions can be reached only by hiking or 4x4 jeep ride. Bike rentals are available or you can rent a car in Mysuru or Bengaluru on self drive.
- Your itinerary will have an impact on which part of Coorg you are staying. Plan well.
Other things to keep in mind
- Road conditions were OK in September 2021. Main roads are good, interior roads are OK with few bad patches.
- Except popular tourist places, finding a restaurant/toilet might still be tricky if you are on the road full day in Coorg. Plan well.
- Avoid visiting between June and August due to heavy rains and possible landslide risks. September to December is best, Coorg being hill station remains cool even in March/April, but all waterfalls will be dry.
If you have any questions about visiting/exporing Coorg do ask, I will try to answer.
